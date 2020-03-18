Joe Biden won the Illinois, Florida & Arizona primaries with substantial margins

Yesterday, Illinois, Florida and Arizona all held their Democratic primaries. Joe Biden swept all three. He had the biggest victories in Florida and Illinois, winning 61.9% and 59.1% respectively. In Arizona, Biden won 43.6% of the vote to Bernie Sanders 31.6% of the vote. All told, Biden picked up 249 delegates to Sanders’ 116 delegates. Biden’s delegate lead is almost insurmountable.

Mr. Biden, the former vice president, won by wide margins in Florida and Illinois and also carried Arizona, sweeping the night and achieving a nearly insurmountable delegate lead. The emphatic outcome could greatly intensify pressure on Mr. Sanders to end his campaign and allow Democrats to unify behind Mr. Biden as their presumptive nominee.

The routs in Florida and Illinois, two of the biggest prizes on the national map, represented both a vote of confidence in Mr. Biden from most Democrats, and a blunt rejection of Mr. Sanders’s candidacy by the kind of large, diverse states he would have needed to capture to broaden his appeal beyond the ideological left.

In the two biggest states voting on Tuesday, Florida and Illinois, Mr. Sanders failed. Mr. Biden carried Illinois by a wide margin, keeping intact his winning streak in the large Midwestern primary states, after previously winning in Minnesota and Michigan. And the victory in Florida was a particularly sharp repudiation of Mr. Sanders; many moderate and conservative Hispanic voters in the state had recoiled from his past praise of leftist governments in Latin America, including his admiring remarks about certain achievements of Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

But the day of voting may have been most notable for the disruptions to the electoral calendar. The turmoil caused by the coronavirus upended plans for a primary election in Ohio, where state officials postponed voting scheduled for Tuesday, in an abrupt maneuver that barely survived last-minute legal scrutiny. Four other states have also taken steps to delay their primary elections until late this spring, with Maryland on Tuesday becoming the latest to push back voting.

In the states that did vote, there were signs that the virus had dampened voter turnout, and that the Democratic presidential campaigns and other party leaders were not engaged on Tuesday in the traditional all-out push to drive supporters to the polls. Still, more than a million people cast ballots early or by mail in advance of Tuesday’s primaries, according to election officials in the three states, suggesting that the contests could represent a clear enough statement on the trajectory of the Democratic campaign.