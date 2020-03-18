Joe Biden won the Illinois, Florida & Arizona primaries with substantial margins

Yesterday, Illinois, Florida and Arizona all held their Democratic primaries. Joe Biden swept all three. He had the biggest victories in Florida and Illinois, winning 61.9% and 59.1% respectively. In Arizona, Biden won 43.6% of the vote to Bernie Sanders 31.6% of the vote. All told, Biden picked up 249 delegates to Sanders’ 116 delegates. Biden’s delegate lead is almost insurmountable.
Mr. Biden, the former vice president, won by wide margins in Florida and Illinois and also carried Arizona, sweeping the night and achieving a nearly insurmountable delegate lead. The emphatic outcome could greatly intensify pressure on Mr. Sanders to end his campaign and allow Democrats to unify behind Mr. Biden as their presumptive nominee.
The routs in Florida and Illinois, two of the biggest prizes on the national map, represented both a vote of confidence in Mr. Biden from most Democrats, and a blunt rejection of Mr. Sanders’s candidacy by the kind of large, diverse states he would have needed to capture to broaden his appeal beyond the ideological left.
In the two biggest states voting on Tuesday, Florida and Illinois, Mr. Sanders failed. Mr. Biden carried Illinois by a wide margin, keeping intact his winning streak in the large Midwestern primary states, after previously winning in Minnesota and Michigan. And the victory in Florida was a particularly sharp repudiation of Mr. Sanders; many moderate and conservative Hispanic voters in the state had recoiled from his past praise of leftist governments in Latin America, including his admiring remarks about certain achievements of Fidel Castro’s Cuba.
But the day of voting may have been most notable for the disruptions to the electoral calendar. The turmoil caused by the coronavirus upended plans for a primary election in Ohio, where state officials postponed voting scheduled for Tuesday, in an abrupt maneuver that barely survived last-minute legal scrutiny. Four other states have also taken steps to delay their primary elections until late this spring, with Maryland on Tuesday becoming the latest to push back voting.
In the states that did vote, there were signs that the virus had dampened voter turnout, and that the Democratic presidential campaigns and other party leaders were not engaged on Tuesday in the traditional all-out push to drive supporters to the polls. Still, more than a million people cast ballots early or by mail in advance of Tuesday’s primaries, according to election officials in the three states, suggesting that the contests could represent a clear enough statement on the trajectory of the Democratic campaign.
From what I saw of Biden’s speech – Sanders did not make a speech last night – Biden was conciliatory towards Sanders and his supporters. Which is good politics for him, even if ALL of us know that if Sanders had won anything big, his supporters would have been complete douchebags and run around demanding everyone kiss the ring (which is exactly what happened when Sanders performed well in Iowa and New Hampshire). And just FYI, I never expected Sanders to drop out before July. And even then, he’ll probably take it to the convention yet again. All of the Sanders sympathizers claiming that Bernie “just wants to be heard” and “wants to push Biden to the left” are out of your minds. Sanders is on an ego trip and he’s still letting his supporters think that he can win. He and his bros are going to try to f–k up another election, mark my words.
Especially now with everything going on and with it becoming increasingly clear he is not getting the nomination, the right thing to do would be to bow out instead of forcing people to go out and vote in a pointless primary in the middle of a pandemic.
That’s a good point. He could save lives by dropping out. But he is just as likely to whine that covid 19 cost him the nomination, and the bros will be out screaming this pandemic was a conspiracy by the establishment to force him out.
Right now on CNN – reporting that Bernie is assessing his 2020 bid. So hopefully he’ll drop out, like now.
I voted by mail (for Biden) 2 weeks ago to save myself a trip. Glad now that I did.
I agree. It’s time for Bernie to drop, endorse and help Biden. It will give Biden the opportunity to announce his VP selection, and gain additional private financial help in campaigning.
I liked Joe’s speech although it isn’t stopping the relentless narrative that he has dementia. The Bernie Bros were raging last night that this was election fraud, irresponsible to not postpone the election in the midst of Covid, saying that only boomers were dumb enough to go out and vote, on and on and on.
That last part is not true. So many of my friends’ kids were happy and proud to vote yesterday for the first time. And the youth in Chicago actually came out in force to work as election judges when the seniors who usually are in charge rightly decided to stay home. Presumably if they worked the polls they also voted, too.
Really big news in IL was Marie Newman defeating 8-term creepy anti-choice rep Dan Lipinski. Thanks for the added boost of support from Elizabeth Warren supporters from all over who channeled their energy into this race after Warren ended her bid.