A facial steamer, toilet paper on eBay and the last Amazon post for a while



I have been debating whether to continue the Amazon posts during this crisis and I want to do one today to talk about this – a facial steamer. My mom has been coughing and is sick and I feel like I’ve had the worst flu and can’t clear my throat. Neither of us have had a fever. Knock wood I’m feeling moderately better, although it comes in waves. I ordered a facial steamer and she got one too. (She is in Florida. The one we ordered is out of stock so this is a different one.) We had one of these when I was growing up and it really helped when we were sick. It’s of course good for your skin but breathing in steam can also help treat bronchial issues if it comes to that for you or a loved one. Mine came Sunday and I’m using it every day. I also have the humidifier that I ordered back when we talked about that and it works great. I do feel like this steamer has helped me a little. It also comes with a set of little comedone extractors like Dr. Pimple Popper recommends. It has over 1,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still very good.

A warning, do not use the steamer on your couch or an unstable surface! Monday night I wasn’t paying attention and the boiling water went down my shirt and made for a very unpleasant night. (I have plenty of ice packs at home and it was uncomfortable but I’m fine now.) Only use it on a table or desk. After learning that tough lesson, I have it on my desk now.

Tylenol instead of Advil

I bought acetaminophen on Amazon, I got an off brand in little packets for cheap, but it’s sold out now. I read a report in the Guardian that the French health minister is recommending that people with symptoms do not take ibuprofen or other anti-inflammatories as the inflammatory response helps people fight viruses. Tylenol/paracetamol is recommended instead. That’s just one doctor’s take and may be based on incomplete information. My ex is German and he said that the German health minister said this is just anecdotal and if it was true they would have seen it with the other coronavirus infections in the past. Here’s an article from People Magazine with experts questioning it too. So don’t worry too much if you’re taking Advil or if it’s all you have. Update this is not intended to be medical advice. Only take medication on the advice of your doctor. Do not take Tylenol for more than ten days, do not take it with alcohol, and do not take if if you drink more than three drinks a day. (I do not drink.)

Off brand Dayquil

I have some off brand Dayquil I’m trying to limit to once a day as I only have one bottle, but I ordered some CVS brand tablets on eBay for a very reasonable price! I ordered them today and they’re coming Monday. I got 3 packs for $10 with shipping included. I also ordered some staples, like hair dye (ok I know that’s not a staple but I’m not going grey no matter how the world is faring), stevia and crackers from Walmart. Remember Walmart delivers too.

Where to get toilet paper

As for toilet paper, there’s some on Amazon but it’s not shipping for weeks. There are premium toilet paper delivery services, but the toilet paper isn’t arriving until next week and it’s so expensive! There’s a premium toilet paper delivery service called Peach that has 8 rolls for $24(!), which is all organic, three-ply, sustainably sourced, etc. They say orders will arrive March 27th earliest. There’s another called No. 2 which will take around 7 business days after order. It’s 8 rolls for $17.50. Another premium toilet paper service, Who Gives a Crap, is all sold out.



Because eBay thrives on competition, the markup on toilet paper isn’t as bad but it’s still high. A lot of it is industrial and bulk-sized rolls, including some that look like tissues. Here’s a link to 12 industrial-sized rolls for $30 which come by next Thursday. You can get 12 rolls of an Asian brand for $26 and they also come by next Thursday. Depending on how long you’re staying away from stores, your local shop may be replenished by then anyway.

As for my personal TP use, I’m trying to only use 2 squares when I pee. Also I still love my bidet but it’s sold out I’m sorry! It was a bitch to install on my own and I had to order a separate connector. You may have an easier time with it, I’m not usually handy with things.

We may do Amazon posts again soon as they're a helpful source of income for us. Plus I love doing them honestly. We are incredibly privileged to work from home, to have a job that does not rely on working with the public, and to have income coming in.

