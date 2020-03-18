Presley Gerber compared his face tattoo to being transgender

I’m concerned about going out and getting a haircut. That’s where my head is now – because of self-isolation, I don’t want to go out and run that kind of mundane personal errand and ask someone to touch my hair. But apparently the kids don’t feel the same way. Presley Gerber was one of many celebrities getting face tattoos back in February. Presley, 20, got “misunderstood” tattooed across his cheek, because everyone knows that rich white-boy nepotism models are truly the most misunderstood people in the world. I called him The Rebel Without a Beach House, and “sources” leaned into the idea that Presley is in a “rebellious” phase. As opposed to him just being a privileged brat who had everything handed to him.
Anyway, Presley maybe has a new face tattoo. He got “LA” tattooed on the side of his face by his cheekbone. It honestly doesn’t look AS stupid as the misunderstood tatt? But still, it looks enormously stupid. Update: according to Presley… this is just a filter. Is it though? Should we trust the guy who truly got a “misunderstood” face tattoo?
Incidentally, I missed this when it happened (thanks to CB for showing it to me), but Presley released a message less than a week ago about how deeply misunderstood he is, because face tattoos are like being transgender:
The model took to Instagram stories to respond to the hate, but managed to totally miss the mark and draw even more criticism when he compared his tattoo to being trans.
“Most and a lot of people can get face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc, and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in [sic] age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me,” he said, according to The Independent.
Mess. Deeply offensive mess. I have to ask something and I hope people aren’t offended by these questions. Should I be concerned that Presley Gerber is a symptom of a larger problem with Generation Z? Because so many of the people I see from that age group online are the absolute f–king worst. I can only hope that there are great kids who don’t live online, who aren’t getting dumb face tattoos, who aren’t comparing tatts to being transgender. Please.
Photos courtesy of Presley’s social media.
I have two great gen z kids.
I have a millennial and a gen z, and thankfully they are nothing like this douche.
My Gen Z kids aren’t this stupid. Considering his privilege, you’d think there would be a bit more substance.
This is what happens when everything is handed to you, including your fame. This child has way too much time on his hands. If he had to worry about how to earn a loving to pay the bills, he wouldn’t be doing half the stupid crap he is doing.
Yep. His parents pushed their kids into modeling, knowing all the pitfalls. This is what you get.
You know, at a time like this, Presley Gerber is the least of anyone’s worries, except maybe his parents, who really ought to think about why he turned out this way. He’s not that important. No one really cares what he does to his face.
My kid is Gen Z and she’s awesome. Granted, she’s only 9.
Gen Z kids are actually the best. They are deeply interested in science and environmental protections, they normalize identifying as a part the LGBTQ community, they have deep political thoughts and awareness and a desire to spark change. They’re generous and aware of their privilege because of the pervasiveness of the internet in their lives.
Perhaps I can only speak for the kiddos in Chicago Public Schools where I work. But the majority of my Little Nuggets are first generation Americans and give me hope for the future of our country. I have at least two girls who could easily become president if our country ever starts to see women as people.
That’s how I see a lot of that generation as well. Especially going through this now, I think there’s going to be a huge interest in science, medicine, public policy, etc.
This idiot is just a waste. With his wealth and privilege, he could have done so much. He’s clearly deeply unhappy and self absorbed, and utterly clueless.
Well, bless his heart.
There are lots of great Gen Z kids around – their common quality is usually that they don’t absolutely live and die by social media, the “influencer” and “wannabe influence” set though…ooof
I have gen z kids and they are empathetic, kind and aren’t self absorbed. I think its parenting. You gotta raise your kids to understand that the world doesn’t revolve are them.
The way he phrased that was like people “change genders” for cosmetic reasons… what an asshole.
I think he just needs a lot of attention. Probably feels really validated he even has “haters.” He’s a walking privileged call for help.
Not a reflection of Gen Z ‘cause there are a ton of amazing kids his age and even younger doing amazing things for the world and their communities.
He’s just bored and talentless so he has to entertain the hate he gets cause it makes him feel worth something. It’s honestly sad really. Get this kid to a therapist.
My Gen Z kid is studying law and plans on working with refugees when done. I most definitely did not raise a Presley Gerber, thank god!!
I have gen z spawn. They are great kids – kind, empathetic, generous, resourceful, charitable… I’m a proud mama.
Same!
I mean, they’re not perfect, but they’re pretty darned awesome.
He’s trying so hard to be edgy it’s laughable.
The numbers of white boys I’ve come across who want to be victims of society is so ungodly high. I assure you, gentlemen, it’s not as fun as you think it is.
I am not impressed with the parenting of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
Please don’t lose hope. My Gen Z son (just turned 23) and his friends are all sensitive and wonderful people. My son is a 4th year university student with hopes of becoming a teacher. He is uninterested in status symbols and dresses in Value Village clothing and lives on poverty wages in a shared apartment with other students. They are accomplished cooks and live on pasta, beans and rice. He NEVER asks for help or money. He is very involved in environmental and feminist causes. He and his friends, several whom are non-binary have impressed this baby boomer mother with their commitment to social justice issues. He plays basketball and floor hockey and he is also an accomplished knitter (I don’t even knit!) When we get together we sit and watch jeopardy and he always knows more than I do despite our 40 year age gap. I sit there while he knits. He sends me texts reminding me and my husband to adhere to social distancing. I am so proud.