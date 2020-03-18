Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her ex-fiance & she’s living in a treatment center

Throughout 2014, Amanda Bynes had a steep descent into mental illness. The situation was made worse by the fact that she often live-tweeted her manic episodes, and she had the money to fuel her journey, including her attempts to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol. TMZ, Page Six, all of the tabloids all did daily updates on Amanda’s situation. Finally, her parents stepped in and got her in a conservatorship. In 2018, she gave an interview where she talked about getting sober and clean and staying on her doctor-prescribed medication. We also heard last year that she graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after five years of study. I wished her well and hoped that would be the end of it, that she would find a peaceful, quiet, no-drama life away from Hollywood and everything toxic. Well…
A month ago, Amanda announced her sudden engagement to a guy named Paul Michael. They apparently met “late 2019” and yes, the engagement happened too soon. Paul Michael broke off the engagement three weeks later, amid news that Amanda was back in a treatment center. We didn’t write about any of this – I honestly hoped that if I ignored it, maybe the gossip about Bynes would just disappear and she could go live her quiet life. Not so much. As it turns out, she’s now expecting a child with Paul Michael.
Amanda Bynes is having a baby after reuniting with her ex Paul Michael after a brief split, PEOPLE confirms. On Tuesday, Michael shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which includes a selfie of himself and the She’s the Man star as well as an ultrasound photo with Bynes’ name on it. “Baby in the making,” Michael captioned the post.
Bynes, 33, has not yet announced her pregnancy on her own Instagram account. Bynes had been in sober living, but is currently in a treatment center for continuing care of mental health issues. The baby news comes just days after Bynes and Michael called off their engagement.
PEOPLE previously confirmed last week that Bynes, 33, and Michael had split, just over three weeks after the actress announced their engagement.
Bynes’ court-appointed lawyer had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. Details remain sparse about Michael, but a source close to the actress previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair met at the end of 2019. The former couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year.
I don’t know what to say here. Congrats? I think it’s bad news in general. I don’t think Amanda is currently in a state to have a child or be a mother. I’m not saying that mentally ill people are incapable of being parents, I’m saying that in this particular case with Amanda and where she is psychologically right now (living in a sober facility and knocked up by an ex), she’s not in a state to have a child. Phew. I’d really like to go back to ignoring her and just generally wishing her well.
This is sad…my daughter is bipolar 2 and my biggest fear if she were to get pregnant – the meds. I am not sure, but I would think she would have to stop them. If Amanda needs her meds to maintain a normal life, I worry about the baby.
It is always scary when you have something like this. Every phone call you worry. My daughter just came out after 2 1/2 weeks because the doctor messed up her meds, but there is still the stigma about being in a place like this. One lady told me she doesn’t want her friends knowing where she is because she is the smart one. How does this make you less smart? How is this any worse than being in a hospital for an operation? I think it is great if Amanda is in a facility to get treatment, I just hope with the meds and pregnancy, all will be fine. I really do not know!
This makes me so sad. I always thought she had a lot of talent, but like a lot of child stars, it comes at a high price. I wish her well.
She really just breaks my heart. And speaking from experience, it is terrifying having a family member with substance abuse and mental health issues have a child. You can’t be joyful knowing what that child may have to contend with
They don’t look at you as someone to help, but someone trying to take away and hurt them.
That’s very sad. A child is not a magic wand and if anything she will likely struggle even more. And with a guy she met in treatment and has known a few weeks? I feel awful saying this about anyone’s pregnancy but truly this makes me very sad.
Oh god this is sad. Her folks are quite old, aren’t they? I’m sure they’re not up to raising a baby, or even co-raising it. It just sucks for everyone involved. I hope that she manages to stay well throughout all of this. It’s not going to be easy. I hope the dude isn’t a complete shit show for everyone’s sake.