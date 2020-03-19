Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas went for coffee and to a bookstore yesterday, really?

In case there was any doubt that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are together, they went out for coffee yesterday with her sweet little white dog. After that they went to a bookstore, where Ben picked up the book Normal People by Sally Rooney. This wasn’t just a casual outing, there were enough paparazzi there that these weren’t exclusives. (Which is how we can publish them, honestly. Exclusives are expensive.) I know a lot of people think this is a showmance, but I know Ben isn’t this good an actor. Ana probably is, but I also buy that she’s loved up. Look at that blissed out look on her face. Ew.
At first I only saw the coffee pictures, and they reportedly picked them up to go. I think that’s okay-ish, because takeout is something that’s not as dangerous and you can still practice social distancing while doing it. Then they went to a bookstore! Sure, you can also stay away from people while buying books, and it’s important to support your local bookseller, but it still bothers me. Sidenote: I’m not sure how everyone else is navigating social distancing but personally I’m not shopping until next Friday, March 27th. (It’s ok to do necessary shopping but it’s still a risk. Here are steps you can take to mitigate that.) That will be three weeks from the date that I got sick. The last time I went shopping was March 10th. (I do not have a fever but I lost my voice once and am very achy. I have no way of knowing what I have, there are virtually no tests in America.)
Ana recently published photos from her beach vacation with Affleck. Those are in the Instagram slideshow below. Despite the fact that they’re blurry (probably by design, but still), Affleck wanted credit for them. He wrote “Photo credit pls” with the laughing crying emoji.
In case you wondered how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben’s new relationship, her outlet of choice, US Magazine, has some quotes from an insider. (Remember she’s had the cover several times.) “Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating. Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”
Maybe she can tell him how tone deaf it is to do a shopping rollout with his new girlfriend in the midst of a pandemic. Ben is encouraging people to donate to food banks at least.
OMG what. Where are things like bookstores even still open? Here all non-essential businesses have been closed since Monday. WHY would you go out shopping right now???
Apparently it’s quite important for him to been seen….out & about w/her
Our library has become a “take out” mobile center pop-up location, where you can reserve then pick up the next day from the mobile center. All books are disinfected before distribution and upon return. I’ve put books on hold at bookstores before, hopefully it’s the same?
I feel for these small businesses. I wish instead of giving every American $1000, the government suspended rent/mortgages for 2 months – it would give hourly employees a better fighting chance and help small business to close without needing to stay open to make money to keep their lease. Obviously I’m probably oversimplifying, and it’s a lot more difficult than just that, but at least more places would stay closed.
I’m torn, like you. I KNOW we do need to get out for air; we KNOW we have to find ways to support (esp. local) businesses in this time*. But damn… browsing in a bookstore just feels “tone-deaf”… I don’t know. Guess if they were limiting the number allowed in at one time?? But then, when I think of all the hands that have touched the book I’m touching…!!!
*There has been a good idea tossed out, such as buying gift cards from the business NOW (so merchants get the money now), and you can use the card later for things you need.
It’s coming out of China that their curve is flattening and no NEW cases have been reported for a couple of days. But then, they are being *forced* into lockdown (which we know won’t happen here). Here, we have idiot republiTHUG politicians encouraging people to go out to eat! Saying you’ll “get better seats”!! SMDH… And don’t get me started on those kids in FL on the beach…who will be going home, spreading everything into their home communities now.
Our local bookstore will deliver (I think for a fee, but I’m okay with that) and you can call, place an order and then just go pick up the book at the front counter without really going into the full shop. I think those are good options if people want to support a local business.
But agree with you re: China, people keep saying “see this is getting better in China so we’re fine” and its like…..things are getting better bc China locked it down. South korea was testing continuously. etc. We aren’t doing those things.
Exactly, Becks1! In this same time, So. Korea has tested over 250K; US… less than 25K. And factored into our 25K, MOST sports figures, even though they may NOT have been exposed, celebrities, politicians… no shortage of tests there!
Wow, this is spectacularly dumb. It’s beyond tone-deaf. It makes them look spoiled, out of touch, and quite frankly, very stupid. This is Kardashian-level thirst on display here.
Ben Affleck is the worst at timing to introduce us to his new chick. During coronavirus where we should all be staying home. Volontary confinement is so encouraged in canada this will be seen as inappropriate selfish careless and famewhoring during like, war time. There’s at least 3 coffees on that tray, a friendly hangout afterwards maybe? No. Dude, just no. Save a life, stay home. It’s coronavirus man.
Hopefully, Jennifer will cut off visitations for the duration.
Do celebrities not own coffee makers?
Yes, but they don’t come with paparazzi.
Hey, that’s an idea-a setting that goes straight to TMZ! Any entrepreneurs out there?
I guess getting photographed together is more important than doing your part of stopping the virus. We know that you two are together, you can stay inside!
Here in Germany everything except what’s needed for your daily life is closed. Even some supermarkets closed the aisles that sell dvds, clothes and books so people really only come to buy food the other necessities. Stay at home if you can!
Yeah this is making me dislike them both. Be loved up in his damn house or your house.
THE PUPPY!
Wish paps were practicing social distancing.
She is cute and they make a cute couple. I think that he actually likes her. She is loving the attention imho but what celeb doesn’t. They are the new it couple in HW now believe it or not. Pitt can forget his new roll out of Shawkat. They both look like homeless introverts. lol
Ben is a love bomb. He LOVES that early feeling, and always is extra. Every woman he’s with says he is so sweet and gives gift and attention….. until he’s bored and the newlove high is gone then he self destructs. His need to show his love is true to form.
nar·cis·sist
On a completely different note… why is her dog not wearing a collar? I’m sure s/he is probably microchipped, so if the worst did happen, someone would be able to get her info, but the easiest, most expedient way to get your dog home if lost, is a tag! My dogs never step foot outside without their collar (with my phone number stitched into it) and wearing their tags (which also have my address and phone number on them). I don’t take chances with my dogs’ safety.
Damn, she’s so beautiful in that first shot. Ben looks really happy with her.
I have ZERO PATIENCE for any more idiots ignoring medical requests to self-isolate. I play with the Duke Medical Orchestra, and my friends are risking their lives while idiots like Affleck are getting lattes and perusing books. DAMN!
Looking at his attire I’m reminded of the old song, “Sam, you made the pants too long.”
Other than children, he seems to have in common with his ex-wife a near-total inability to put together a casual outfit.
I have a very skeptical opinion of the judgment of PR people but this takes the cake. Honey, you got a Vanity Fair cover after one big movie. And buddy, everyone knows who YOU are. Just lay off, you two.
Okay this is a DEFINITE PR romance. Who tf takes a pap stroll in the middle of pandemic. Why is that bookstore even open?? Why are there so many people on that street? Why are Ben and Ana not just posting pics of them insides together? Oh – because they aren’t REALLY dating.
And also what a tone deaf things to do during this time. Go inside!
I like Ana as an actress quite a bit, but I have to say that her “blissed out” look doesn’t seem to be due to love, but BIG FAT ATTENTIOOOONNNNNN.
This makes me so angry. Even if some stores are still open, we’re supposed to be working together to flatten the curve, as in, no non-essential shopping. I’ve stopped my coffee runs every morning and it sucks, but it’s the right thing to do. And they’re out going to a BOOKSTORE? C’mon now. Order it online.
Why does the dog have to go for coffee or books? The dog that tested positive for Coronavirus in Hong Kong died a few days ago, we need to protect our pets just as we’re trying to protect people. I’m sure she misses her dog after being away, but that doesn’t make it okay to bring it to stores during a pandemic.
Protect your pets!
Remember a few days ago when I was singing delivery praises? I can’t get groceries delivered, or picked up, from my stores again until April and May. All the time slots have been taken. For weeks. So these two with their freshly-frakked faces is disgusting.
Wait didn’t these two just come back from out of the country? Shouldn’t they be in self-isolation for 2 weeks ???