Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas went for coffee and to a bookstore yesterday, really?



In case there was any doubt that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are together, they went out for coffee yesterday with her sweet little white dog. After that they went to a bookstore, where Ben picked up the book Normal People by Sally Rooney. This wasn’t just a casual outing, there were enough paparazzi there that these weren’t exclusives. (Which is how we can publish them, honestly. Exclusives are expensive.) I know a lot of people think this is a showmance, but I know Ben isn’t this good an actor. Ana probably is, but I also buy that she’s loved up. Look at that blissed out look on her face. Ew.

At first I only saw the coffee pictures, and they reportedly picked them up to go. I think that’s okay-ish, because takeout is something that’s not as dangerous and you can still practice social distancing while doing it. Then they went to a bookstore! Sure, you can also stay away from people while buying books, and it’s important to support your local bookseller, but it still bothers me. Sidenote: I’m not sure how everyone else is navigating social distancing but personally I’m not shopping until next Friday, March 27th. (It’s ok to do necessary shopping but it’s still a risk. Here are steps you can take to mitigate that.) That will be three weeks from the date that I got sick. The last time I went shopping was March 10th. (I do not have a fever but I lost my voice once and am very achy. I have no way of knowing what I have, there are virtually no tests in America.)

Ana recently published photos from her beach vacation with Affleck. Those are in the Instagram slideshow below. Despite the fact that they’re blurry (probably by design, but still), Affleck wanted credit for them. He wrote “Photo credit pls” with the laughing crying emoji.

In case you wondered how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben’s new relationship, her outlet of choice, US Magazine, has some quotes from an insider. (Remember she’s had the cover several times.) “Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating. Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

Maybe she can tell him how tone deaf it is to do a shopping rollout with his new girlfriend in the midst of a pandemic. Ben is encouraging people to donate to food banks at least.