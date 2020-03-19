Spring breakers are still partying like crazy in Florida & the state will have a huge crisis

Embed from Getty Images

In 2004, Thomas Frank wrote an excellent book called What’s the Matter with Kansas, which was about the GOP’s takeover of culture war issues and their systemic takeover of state legislatures, governorships and local governments, and on and on. It was a political analysis of how poor people vote against their own interests, how racist dog whistles work on white voters, how anti-elitism leads to anti-intellectualism which leads to anti-science. Basically, it’s all connected and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And now we’re seeing the generation raised with that kind of profound ignorance and anti-science YOLO sensibilities. Behold, spring breakers in Florida during a global pandemic:

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

This is just disgusting, I’m sorry. Throughout the pandemic thus far, I’ve been understanding of why many restaurants are staying open, especially when they’re focusing on takeout and deliveries. But no restaurant or bar should have to deal with this kind of influx of dumbf–k twenty-somethings who think they’re immortal.

Add to all of that, this is happening in the worst state – Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis has been Trumpian in his mishandling of coronavirus. He only ordered bars and restaurants closed a day ago and the order is basically unenforceable because very few of Florida’s local sheriff’s offices are actually going out and telling bars to close down. And DeSantis isn’t closing the beaches either!

And if that’s not scary enough, the New York Times did a story about the elderly population of Florida – which is a quarter of the population in that state – and the lack of tests, funding and resources for them. It’s going to be like Italy down in Florida. The hospitals are going to collapse. What’s the matter with Florida?

stop asking people to feel sorry for those who didn't have enough energy to vote, but have plenty of energy for Lauderdale Spring Break 2020. pic.twitter.com/PEMBwyXquw — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) March 15, 2020

