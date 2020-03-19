Spring breakers are still partying like crazy in Florida & the state will have a huge crisis

In 2004, Thomas Frank wrote an excellent book called What’s the Matter with Kansas, which was about the GOP’s takeover of culture war issues and their systemic takeover of state legislatures, governorships and local governments, and on and on. It was a political analysis of how poor people vote against their own interests, how racist dog whistles work on white voters, how anti-elitism leads to anti-intellectualism which leads to anti-science. Basically, it’s all connected and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And now we’re seeing the generation raised with that kind of profound ignorance and anti-science YOLO sensibilities. Behold, spring breakers in Florida during a global pandemic:
This is just disgusting, I’m sorry. Throughout the pandemic thus far, I’ve been understanding of why many restaurants are staying open, especially when they’re focusing on takeout and deliveries. But no restaurant or bar should have to deal with this kind of influx of dumbf–k twenty-somethings who think they’re immortal.
Add to all of that, this is happening in the worst state – Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis has been Trumpian in his mishandling of coronavirus. He only ordered bars and restaurants closed a day ago and the order is basically unenforceable because very few of Florida’s local sheriff’s offices are actually going out and telling bars to close down. And DeSantis isn’t closing the beaches either!
And if that’s not scary enough, the New York Times did a story about the elderly population of Florida – which is a quarter of the population in that state – and the lack of tests, funding and resources for them. It’s going to be like Italy down in Florida. The hospitals are going to collapse. What’s the matter with Florida?
Can’t Bernie, their King, intervene and tell the kids to stay home?
I don’t think these are the ones that vote for Bernie. Or the kind to vote at all.
Bingo. The college kids I know who are interested and engaged in politics (and I know many as my own kids are 19 and 21) are not doing this.
Can’t they close the beaches?
Key West has closed one beach so far but left the others open. This is to be expected of a county that only cares about tax dollars and couldn’t give two sh*ts about the residents. None of this is surprising at all.
The beaches in Miami and Fort Lauderdale were ordered closed by the respective mayors but people aren’t listening and there are several small towns/cities that have beachfront and haven’t closed. I’m terrified these spring breakers, Canadians, and returning cruisers are going to kill us all in Florida.
They are going to bring it back home after spring break. A lot of people are only focused on their own symptoms and if they get sick or not. They forget about the impact to others. I think this is a time bomb but I hope it’s not.
They are calling them The Boomer Remover generation. It’s sad.
I’ve seen it called ‘Revenge of the Millennials’ as they are in the age group that is highly likely to have the virus but not show any symptoms.
The US should not make the same mistake the UK has – the gov needs to shut things like this down.
Which is misnomer, IMO, because the absolute youngest Millenials are twenty-four. The majority are in their thirties, pushing forty. Spring break is late teen/early twenties college era fun. That would be Gen Z. I don’t know why the media keeps pushing it as a boomer/Millennial narrative when the demographics are more complex.
@Veronica, so true. And people 75 and over technically are part of the Silent Generation and the oldest Gen X (aka “the Forgotten Generation) are now in their mid-50s. This Millenial/Boomer thing needs to die.
They’ll find a way to party during spring break regardless. We don’t have any cases and my hospital is pretty tough on prevention, but post spring break I’m expecting a surge in cases. They were partying in Port Aransas this past week as well. We’re business as usual here, no panic, but prepping our cancer center ICU just in case it spreads post spring break
This is what happens when there is not a coordinated and cohesive federal plan. DeSantis’ inaction is criminal.
Exactly! We need the federal gov to step in and issue rules for all states to follow otherwise the ones doing jacks*** are going to keep this spreading around the country.
This story, and that clip of that young idiot, JUST came on The Today Show. WHERE ARE THEIR PARENTS??? You know….the ones PAYING for it? HOW did they not demand their kids come home instead of going to party?? JFC do these kids not have families?? Almost all schools/college campuses are shut/will be shuttered after Spring Break (for the rest of the academic year, ie: May/June). These selfish, self-centered little piggies will most like be carriers, bringing/shedding the virus alllllll the way home!
At one of my kids’ universities, the weekend after they got the notice that classes were moving online, some moms on that university parent FB page posted photos of themselves partying in large groups with their sorority and fraternity kids, who didn’t cancel planned events. i just realized that was only a week ago, although it already feels like months ago.
So the likely answer is the parents are just as bad.
Exactly! Study abroad trips and spring break one year with friends i paid for myself but even then i would’ve been shamed by my parents let alone not enabled to go- not driven to the airport etc-no ‘did you have fun?’ Questions’ Etc.
These kids are enabled to be this selfish and reckless by parents with the same qualities
Ohhh Bradley,
I hope one day your prospective employers will see this video.
I work for a hospital in North Florida and we are (so far) the only major hospital in this city to not have a single patient with the virsus…yet. But we are ready and waiting.
These college kids are all idiots.
I wish it were just college kids. My brother (late 30s) was in Florida this last weekend with his partner and her mother and grandparents. They were very excited and proud to go to Disney World on the last few days it was open, and went to the beach several times. There was a kind of rebelliousness to it when I was like wtffffffff, very much like Evangeline Lilly, the government isn’t going to take away my freedom for the flu.
So many people are going to die over not taking this seriously until someone close to them dies.
They don’t even need to die, to be honest. Plenty will be taking it seriously after they see the bill for their hospital stay. Or graduate into a recession the way Millennials had to.
So infuriating. My almost 99 year old grandma lives in Naples. She doesn’t go out and my two aunts live with her to help her but I’m so worried about all of them. She’s supposed to move back here to the Midwest into a nursing home over the summer but I’m not sure how that’s going to work now. I feel like states like FL and others who aren’t enforcing anything are going to be the ones that continue to spread this and re infect us all over and over again making this more drawn out and deadly then it already will be. Everyone shut down now!!!
Well there are a bunch of canadians in Florida.
Hopefully they leave before they get sick.
Those disgusting brats should be ashamed of themselves.
I’ve had an influx of Canadian tourists trying to change their tickets to get home ASAP. Though it’s all older adults and not spring breakers.
Oh yay many vectors flocking home who will probably care too much about their “freedom” to self isolate for 14 days. I agree with the poster above. I think this is going to get really ugly
I have two very irritated step kids home from college with me because they weren’t allowed to go to South Beach with their friends for Spring Break. To a 19 year old apparently missing out on a week of binge drinking is the end of the world. It’s upsetting to me that more parents didn’t insist that their children not go. The majority of these kids out on South Beach are not paying for their own trips, Mom and Dad are fronting the bill, so it wouldn’t be that difficult to say no.
Some kids with schools closed now have no meals because school provided the inky meal they get, but these kids have parents sending then to spring break in florida despite a public health crisis
The disparity
I cannot think of a worse thing for these young people to be doing.They are still finding more about this virus all the time,and some young people are getting more seriously sick than we had previously been led to believe.
Add to that that these kids are not all Florida natives,obviously,and will then go home to 49 other states,to parents,grandparents,and siblings who have quarantined,isolated,distanced,and if we are fortunate enough to see improvement,they can start a whole new surge in cases.
Young people will always do things to defy authority,but this is a whole new level,add to that some of these kids are not kids at all but young adults who will be entering the professional world soon,and this behavior isn’t even close to demonstrating the kind of responsibility a new hire should exemplify.
It would be one thing if they were only putting themselves at risk but they putting everyone at risk.
Selfish dumbasses.
These kids should be held criminally responsible for endangering the public.
f**kwits
The scary part is that after spring break those idiots will go home and bring it back into their community. The Darwin awards are going to busy this year.
Florida needs to grow a pair and shut it down. Take a lesson from Israel, who has closed its beaches, and closed means CLOSED. They are also tracking people who have tested positive to make sure they’re actually self-isolating. And there is a penalty for violations (monetary and possible eventual jail time.)
My Mom and stepdad live in Florida. My mom says she’s home and I hope she is telling me the truth. I live too far away to know for sure. My stepdad lives in a nursing home and they are on total lockdown in their rooms.
I’d like to see all these stupid moronic beach boys be on lockdown as well. 😡
DeSantis went to Yale for college and Harvard Law School. And yet he cynically spouts pro-Trump, anti-elitist red meat for the MAGAs. When his kids get old enough I have no doubt that they will attend those kinds of colleges and grad schools. Tom Cotton went to Harvard College and Harvard Law School. Josh Hawley went to Stanford and Yale Law School. You know they’re snickering about all the people they’re fooling behind their backs.
Totally not shocking considering how many trust fund babies pay their way into big Ivy Leagues and then on through graduation. There’s a reason they’ve become infamous for inflating grades considering the idiots they have to foster.
Trump apologist Louisiana Senator John N. Kennedy has a degree from Oxford. Yes, “the” Oxford (Magdalen College) in England. They all know that they’re tearing our republic apart.
Yep. The beaches are still open here, save for one. It’s really stupid. The bars are all closed and restaurants are doing take-out/delivery only. There’s absolutely no reason anyone should still be in the Keys on vacation. GO HOME, WE’RE CLOSED.
We keep asking where their parents are, but where do you think most of them got their idiotic behaviour from?
Part of me wants to say this is because there was initially such emphasis on “coronavirus doesn’t affect young people like it does old people” and “its just like a cold” – younger people feel like they are immune to the disease because of that so they are just going to do what they want.
BUT I also think that there has been a huge emphasis on “flattening the curve” and not spreading it to others who are at higher risk, etc. I mean I certainly got that message loud and clear weeks ago – that the danger isn’t me getting it, its me passing it to my 70 year old mother.
So all that to say – I don’t get these selfish idiots.
ETA and I realize that we don’t know the full extent of how younger people are affected and it may be worse than we thought for them.
My 21 yo niece is there. We are close, and she is usually at my home 3 days a week, after her college classes. obviously she’s banned now. It breaks my heart. She tells me, often, that I am like another mother, but I would not have raised a daughter like this. My brother and SIL are Maga, and they are so selfish. But stupid too since my SIL has bad asthma. I thought with all of the time I spent with her since she was a baby I might have had some influence on her, but the thruth is they are all products of their mothers and fathers. And my brother and his wife are stupid, selfish, and nasty. But I am so sad. I can’t even explain how sad I am. Nothing will ever be the same. And that’s if I live.
@Darla. So sorry to hear that. Fingers crossed they self isolate and don’t spread the virus.
BUT…BUT… the governor did tell us to stay 6 feet apart on the beaches so it’s all good. What a dick.
This is why I am so mad at Trump leaving it up to the states to enforce social distancing. The entire country is going to suffer.
My entire family lives in FL including my 70 year old dad and 93 year old grandmother and I’m in tears daily thinking about them and how helpless I am to do anything to save them. She’s too old and frail to relocate out of there and my dad can’t leave because he takes care of her.
My spawn are spring breaking in the lower level of our house. I told them to turn the lights all the way up, put towels on the floor, and lay out there. They’re actually OK with it. They have friends who are staying with us because their families are quarantined or stuck in Italy and Spain. So we’re all basically hunkered down together.
My 17 year old was initially crushed that we had to socially distance. He had wanted to have a poker party with buddies when schools first closed here and he wasn’t allowed. You wanna see a horrified face? The face of a teen told to distance. XO He later apologized for being upset, he said he totally gets it now.
Tons of young people get it. These beach humans are just the fraction of the population that is always there, the dumb-dumbs.
@pineapple. I think the virus likes the dumb dumbs. To the virus it’s probably spring break, last call, and early bird special at an all you can eat buffet, all rolled into one.
They need to give shelter-in-place orders for these areas that are still overrun with idiotic people. Seriously.
Wow, what a bunch of selfish asshats – how is Florida allowing this? close the beaches, close the pubs, close the public spaces…It’s what we have done in Quebec (well minus the beaches lol).
I read that for some stupid reason (can’t lose those spring break $), Florida decided to wait until Monday to close the beaches. And I assume that decision was only made under duress at the outcry about those spring break beach pictures showing up all over social media and the news.
Yep, they want those tourist dollars. Key West hasn’t really taken this seriously, aside from closing the bars and making restaurants go to 50% capacity or less, or doing takeout/delivery. I’m not sure if the 50% thing is still in effect but I know it was a couple of days ago. We can’t afford to eat out so I’m not really keeping up with that part of the plan.
@meghannotmarkle.
This is draconian…but maybe they should be group quarantined if anyone tests positive, kind of how the cruise ships were treated, instead of being allowed to fly home. Harsh, I know, but this could literally “go viral”
Great. Maybe they should check what happened in Ischgl, Austria. Only it was apres-skiing that was so important. Writing this from a city in lock-down…
I have family in Florida, and after speaking with the over the last week, the general vibe I get from them is that it’s not that serious. The pro-Trump *cringe* side are spouting early talking points about the flu killing more people, etc. I think Florida will be like Italy, unfortunately. Not too many cases now, but there will be many within the next week and the hospitals will be overrun. I’m worried for my 97 year old grandmother, my mother with heart issues and my 70+ year old dad.
Theses spring breakers are incredibly selfish and lack empathy. I get it, this sense of invincibility that this age group feels, but it also shows how poorly they were raised. And it also reflects how selfish their parent are, too. “Go be someone else’s problem for a week so I can have a break”.
I don’t know who is the bigger idiot – that kid or the governor. If anything the coronavirus is turning 2020 into a throw the bums out election.
I live in a college town so my mayor implemented a 10 p.m. curfew that he is fully enforcing. He is also enforcing the no more than 10 people rule so that there is no daytime frat parties going on either. It’s like living in a ghost town just as it should be right now.
#CuomoforBidenCabinet
I live and work in Fort Myers Beach and they are starting to close down the beaches and the bars and the restaurants. I’m a server and it really sucks because I don’t want to be working right now. You would be amazed at just how many people from severely affected countries are here along with the spring breakers. It’s not just the spring breakers being stupid, believe me. The amount of times I’ve been touched, grabbed, or had someone get really close since guidelines have come out is SHOCKING. I am allowed to be as firm as I need to be. I realize I am a high risk person I’m not keen on giving someone illness so I’ve been self isolating when I’m not working.
BUT, in all fairness, it’s not nearly as busy as they make it look in videos. We are at a fraction of normal traffic this time of year. Many many people are staying away. It’s only the inconsiderate that are out and about.
This is so disgusting. I just can’t even put words to it. I hope all the elderly in Florida are staying home, and the state needs to do something immediately.
The beaches near me are still open (it’s kind of hard to physically close them) but they have closed any bay beaches that have a park or playground attached.
In and around Ft Lauderdale people were still partying in crowded bars for St Patrick’s Day… but don’t worry, they left at the 10pm curfew! (eyeroll)
DeSantis is dangerous because he’s smart. Thus far in his tenure he’s been fairly successful at using simple PR tactics about the environment and such to make people who don’t pay much attention (aka most of FL) think he’s doing a swell job. He’ll go on quoting low numbers (that mean nothing) until denial becomes untenable, and then he’ll transition a la Fox News to saying he was always taking this very seriously and FL residents should too. It will be too late, of course, and people will die, but these criminals just do not care.
To me, the most maddening part is that everyone is quoting numbers that literally don’t mean anything. The number of total cases in Florida (and the US as a whole) are FAKE because they’re literally not testing anybody. DeSantis recently “opened up” testing from only testing people who showed symptoms AND had come into contact with someone else who had previously tested positive (a methodology that guarantees your numbers are insanely smaller than actual reality) to only testing people who are showing symptoms and are high-risk age/other illnesses. Great. But we know that most people can be carriers and asymptomatic, so picking-and-choosing these testing parameters while letting everyone run rampant at the beach and bar and everywhere else is actual insanity.