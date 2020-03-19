Is the Prince William Regency upon us because of the coronavirus?

Queen Elizabeth turns 94 years old in a few weeks. Prince Charles is currently 71 years old. Most scientists have said that the coronavirus is particularly deadly for people over the age of 60, although there’s more data indicating that people younger than that have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than previously believed. At this point, it’s just a deadly virus for everyone, but moreso for older peeps. The point of this particular story is that the Queen and Prince Charles are *finally* taking precautions and going into relative isolation this week, after keeping up their public schedules far past the point when they should have stopped. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t done any public events since they behaved like a–holes on Commonwealth Day (two Mondays ago). So is this the moment for William to shine, because he’s under-40 and presumably not facing as big a coronavirus threat? That’s what “experts” are saying now: it’s time for the Willileaks Regency, basically.

Prince William could soon take a more senior role in the Royal Family during the coronavirus pandemic should the Queen and Prince Charles have to go into isolation, experts have claimed. Earlier this week Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people over the age of 70 will be told to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms, in a bid to stem the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable in society. Given the Prince of Wales, 71, and Her Majesty, 93, are within this age group, as third-in-line to the throne the Duke of Cambridge may be required to provide a ‘physical presence’ of the monarchy. It is also possible that Princess Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, may be appointed a Counsellor of State during these uncertain times, while Prince Harry – who is officially no longer a working royal from March 31 – may also step in to provide assistance, according to experts. Nigel Cawthorne, author of Call Me Diana: Princess Diana on Herself, told FEMAIL: ‘It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as placeholder for the Queen. There has to be a physical presence to the monarchy, not just a virtual one. He’s third-in-line to the throne and in robust health like his brother, and COVID-19 is unlikely to be any serious threat for him or his wife or children. He will do a great job.’ Royal commentator Robert Jobson told FEMAIL it is the ‘natural thing to happen’ for the Duke of Cambridge to act as placeholder for his grandmother. And Grant Harrold, who was a royal butler between 2004 and 2011, explained: ‘It is possible that if the Queen and the Prince of Wales are in isolation, then Prince William as second-in-line would take a more active role during this period.’ Nigel added that, should the Duchess of Cambridge fall pregnant during the pandemic, the Palace would have to go ‘on bent knee to Prince Harry to ask him to act as placeholder. I am sure he would come back and be delighted to help out, too, and do anything to protect his father and grandmother,’ he said.

There’s also a discussion about which royals are already Counselors of State, which includes William, Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, but not Beatrice and Eugenie. My guess is that Andrew will also be choosing this moment to slither back into royal work (with mummy’s blessing). But yeah, I could see William being asked to do more in the months to come. But let’s be real: the Queen and Prince Charles will both be handling the bulk of the day-to-day work of the monarchy behind the scenes, in semi-isolation. Because I don’t think either of them trusts William to do anything more than busywork and the odd public appearance.

Also: the Windsors are in real danger of people realizing how little they do and how much money they cost for how little they do. If the Queen and Charles go into isolation and people can’t “see” them perform their duties, there will be the question: why are these people needed again? The Queen hasn’t even said anything directly to the people of the United Kingdom about the pandemic, right? She hasn’t even dedicated a public statement about hand-washing or social distancing or flattening the curve or anything like that.