Is the Prince William Regency upon us because of the coronavirus?

Queen Elizabeth turns 94 years old in a few weeks. Prince Charles is currently 71 years old. Most scientists have said that the coronavirus is particularly deadly for people over the age of 60, although there’s more data indicating that people younger than that have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than previously believed. At this point, it’s just a deadly virus for everyone, but moreso for older peeps. The point of this particular story is that the Queen and Prince Charles are *finally* taking precautions and going into relative isolation this week, after keeping up their public schedules far past the point when they should have stopped. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t done any public events since they behaved like a–holes on Commonwealth Day (two Mondays ago). So is this the moment for William to shine, because he’s under-40 and presumably not facing as big a coronavirus threat? That’s what “experts” are saying now: it’s time for the Willileaks Regency, basically.
Prince William could soon take a more senior role in the Royal Family during the coronavirus pandemic should the Queen and Prince Charles have to go into isolation, experts have claimed. Earlier this week Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people over the age of 70 will be told to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms, in a bid to stem the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable in society. Given the Prince of Wales, 71, and Her Majesty, 93, are within this age group, as third-in-line to the throne the Duke of Cambridge may be required to provide a ‘physical presence’ of the monarchy.
It is also possible that Princess Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, may be appointed a Counsellor of State during these uncertain times, while Prince Harry – who is officially no longer a working royal from March 31 – may also step in to provide assistance, according to experts.
Nigel Cawthorne, author of Call Me Diana: Princess Diana on Herself, told FEMAIL: ‘It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as placeholder for the Queen. There has to be a physical presence to the monarchy, not just a virtual one. He’s third-in-line to the throne and in robust health like his brother, and COVID-19 is unlikely to be any serious threat for him or his wife or children. He will do a great job.’
Royal commentator Robert Jobson told FEMAIL it is the ‘natural thing to happen’ for the Duke of Cambridge to act as placeholder for his grandmother. And Grant Harrold, who was a royal butler between 2004 and 2011, explained: ‘It is possible that if the Queen and the Prince of Wales are in isolation, then Prince William as second-in-line would take a more active role during this period.’
Nigel added that, should the Duchess of Cambridge fall pregnant during the pandemic, the Palace would have to go ‘on bent knee to Prince Harry to ask him to act as placeholder. I am sure he would come back and be delighted to help out, too, and do anything to protect his father and grandmother,’ he said.
There’s also a discussion about which royals are already Counselors of State, which includes William, Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, but not Beatrice and Eugenie. My guess is that Andrew will also be choosing this moment to slither back into royal work (with mummy’s blessing). But yeah, I could see William being asked to do more in the months to come. But let’s be real: the Queen and Prince Charles will both be handling the bulk of the day-to-day work of the monarchy behind the scenes, in semi-isolation. Because I don’t think either of them trusts William to do anything more than busywork and the odd public appearance.
Also: the Windsors are in real danger of people realizing how little they do and how much money they cost for how little they do. If the Queen and Charles go into isolation and people can’t “see” them perform their duties, there will be the question: why are these people needed again? The Queen hasn’t even said anything directly to the people of the United Kingdom about the pandemic, right? She hasn’t even dedicated a public statement about hand-washing or social distancing or flattening the curve or anything like that.
I am genuinely wondering if the Queen is ill – whatever you think of her, she is generally pretty good at public announcements and the Palace always take the opportunity for good publicity of the ‘the royals unite the nation’ variety. Why aren’t they wheeling her out for a public announcements? Older people are more likely to be royalists (I know that doesn’t mean all of them) – it might stop some of the behaviour at the moment where some of the elderly are ignoring all advice.
She was seen in her car with the dogs for the move to Windsor today. She looks fine there.
Is Will staging a “coup”. All of a sudden he seems power hungry
Great time to consider abolishing the monarchy.
At least something good will come out of this crisis.
Historically, It’s in times like this, these types of crises, people realize that the monarchs are not needed. I hope that this is the case with the BRF as well.
The article makes William sound like Superman, he is human and younger people have gotten it and some are in critical condition. A man William’s age who attended a medical conference, a day later felt ill and is on a respirator now. WIlliam would also put his own family in danger if he is “regent.” So what would happen if William got sick, George is next in line…
I know this isn’t the point of the article, but seeing the photo of Will and Kate at the end made me chuckle. With all the so-called “body language experts” than analyze the breathing synchronicity of Harry and Meghan, it’s wild that none of them make a peep about the obvious “I really can’t stand you” vibes in most W&K pics. Legs crossed away from each other, opposite ends of the sofa, and she’s STILL leaning as far away from him as she can.
Pointless article and nothing but speculation. Key clue is the mention of Beatrice of all people. Her wedding has been in the news and whoever dreamed up that story probably threw her name in because it was fresh in their mind.
Moreover I assume a lot of the public events at which the Queen and Charles were supposed to attend are cancelled or postponed. There really is no need for ANY appearances right now, by them. No need for Normal Bill to do anything. And, as commented above, maybe people will start wondering what is the point of monarchy anyway.
The Sussexes need to get their financial situation figured out quickly, and with the pandemic it will be hard. But once Willileaks ascends to the head of House of Petty, hebwill cut them adrift as much as possible because he can.
The queen remained queen through 2 pregnancies of her own. As in she was pregnant. If Cannot gets knocked up, how will this interrupt Willileaks doing his thing when it really didn’t 3 times before?
Wasn’t there some talk of Charles setting up trusts for H and his children during the Sussexit so that they wouldn’t need to count on anything from King Billy? I don’t remember where I read it, or if it was made up, but it makes sense. I hope so.
I don’t understand the pregnancy thing either. What difference would that make to Harry? ” I am sure he would come back and be delighted to help out…” I don’t believe for a second he would be “delighted” to have anything to do with the Cambridges at this point. Can we assume that she’s already pregnant? Why even bring it up as a possibility when they’ve said they weren’t having any more children?
Get rid of the whole expensive charade. These arcane titles— Beatrice a “Counsellor of State,” what does that even mean?
And I hate that “fall pregnant” phrase.
They better leave Harry out of their mess.
As they made it clear they don’t need him nor his wife and they will destroy his family and his son included.
I want to see super hardworking William and kate’s Skill .
I want to see to the British public’s reaction once they realize that even the queen’s corgis are more protected than them.
And that kate William anne and Andrew are USELESS and irrelevant
This story line is so insidious. It looks like William got his press minions to push this Regency BS. Willie is trying to push the queen and Charles off the throne and using the pandemic to become Regent. COVID-19 is affecting EVERYONE. Given his stupid comment about the coronavirus and the damage control PR Betty and Chuck are rueing the day they gave this punk any leeway.
I guess there will be no Fab Four with C and C joining in. William has gotten Ambition. Maybe he threatened his brother.
Honestly no one should be out in the UK.
They are the next Italy.
On social media I am seeing both monarchists & republicans getting annoyed by no statement from the Queen so far. BP really should put out something. Even if she’s unwell herself (hope not), a written statement would work. The silence isn’t a good look..
Is it wrong to feel a little bad for Charles?
Not…really????
On one hand, he wants it and has been putting in the work to get it. That thinking is no different than us wanting a promotion at work.
On the other, it is not like working towards a promotion at work where you career and eventual livelihood could be at a stand still.
Dude is super wealthy and would still be a socialite power player.
This story has definitely come from William.
And I bet Charlie isn’t happy.
William’s expressions are weird. He looks like Mussolini with those facial expressions.
Totally agree, Belli. I see William ascending only over Charles’ cold, dead body (if Charles’ has any say in this) and not one moment before. But this is so William, firing another salvo at his father. William knows how to fight dirty and he’s feeling powerful. After all, he just got rid of his more charismatic and popular brother! And dirty is definitely using a pandemic to ‘enbiggen’ one’s self.
I’ve wondered as well… why no recorded, or even an “official” written statement, by either Petty Betty or Charles. This can be done from isolation.
But then again, this is a woman who didn’t visit Aberfan, the village in Wales, where over 100 kids were buried alive. She literally had to be dragged there, wasn’t it like a week later? Same thing with Diana’s death. She had to be dragged into making a statement by the people’s anger/grief. Honestly, paraphrasing that line from The Crown (and yes, I KNOW it’s fictionalized!) was very apt though: “I think I’m missing that empathy chip that everyone else seems to have…” or something to this effect.
I sometimes wonder what Willie would be like as a medieval prince…vicious and murderous, I would imagine. Anything to get the crown and the “respect” of the commoners and nobles alike.
WilliLeaks wishes – Chuck has waited decades to be King and he generally is in good health so he’ll be fine.
This is nothing more than Cambridge PR to remind us who are the REAL VIP’s of the BRF.