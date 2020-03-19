Prince William recorded an Instagram video about emergency funding for the pandemic

I have to do some math and create a timeline. The SussexRoyal Instagram posted a well-written message about how they will be focusing time and energy over days and weeks to educate and inform the public about coronavirus and help out any way they can. The Sussexes posted that around 11 am EST. By 2 pm EST (and yes, I know none of these people live in an EST zone), the KensingtonRoyal IG posted the video above with Prince William talking about the National Emergencies Trust. William helped launch the NET last November after a couple of years full of national disasters in the UK, including the Grenfell Tower fire and some big floods. This video seems to indicate that NET reserves will be called on to aid in the coronavirus crisis, and William would like people to donate.

Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important. The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak. Visit @national_emergencies_trust_ or the link in our bio to find out more.

[From KensingtonPalace IG]

While this is needed and necessary, I also feel like the timing (and video quality) indicates that this IG video was thrown together pretty quickly, almost like they wanted to get William on-camera especially because the Sussexes were promising to devote a lot of energy to helping the community during the pandemic. I fully expect a leaked (Willileaked) story in the Sun in a day about how “courtiers” were strongly peeved that Meghan and Harry stole William’s charitable thunder. You know it’s coming.

I also think someone should make a mash-up of the IG video with this one.

Prince William joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak during a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland on Tuesday https://t.co/chcqqO0OdK pic.twitter.com/ygyELE1ous — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2020