Prince William recorded an Instagram video about emergency funding for the pandemic

I have to do some math and create a timeline. The SussexRoyal Instagram posted a well-written message about how they will be focusing time and energy over days and weeks to educate and inform the public about coronavirus and help out any way they can. The Sussexes posted that around 11 am EST. By 2 pm EST (and yes, I know none of these people live in an EST zone), the KensingtonRoyal IG posted the video above with Prince William talking about the National Emergencies Trust. William helped launch the NET last November after a couple of years full of national disasters in the UK, including the Grenfell Tower fire and some big floods. This video seems to indicate that NET reserves will be called on to aid in the coronavirus crisis, and William would like people to donate.
Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.
The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important. The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak.
While this is needed and necessary, I also feel like the timing (and video quality) indicates that this IG video was thrown together pretty quickly, almost like they wanted to get William on-camera especially because the Sussexes were promising to devote a lot of energy to helping the community during the pandemic. I fully expect a leaked (Willileaked) story in the Sun in a day about how “courtiers” were strongly peeved that Meghan and Harry stole William’s charitable thunder. You know it’s coming.
I also think someone should make a mash-up of the IG video with this one.
So, KP should have put out something about coronavirus much sooner than this, even if it was just a generic statement. The fact that they did not release something until H&M made that post is very telling, IMO. They are playing catch up with the Sussexes even now.
Yep, i expect the Cambridges to be out and out ‘visiting’ with William making jokes and Kate beaming proudly at her husband for how amazing he is at helping the plebs by promoting their brand sorry virus.
Also I think BP were making SM posts about the virus before this came out.
Yep, totally agree, I thought it was a bit odd that the royal family didn’t deliver anything sooner.
But lord the pettiness of this family and especially Big Normal Cheater Will.
Not only are they playing catch up, but I’m sure they are pissed that the Sussexes keep doing things that make them “the Cambridge’s“ have to do work.
The UK response has been slower than the US, which is remarkable. Had either couple put out a statement before Johnson was acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, it would have been seen as political.
I think any privelaged rich person donating is a good thing. However, this is keen william we’re talking about. I’ll have to wait and see if he does or does not follows through like with the greenfell incident.
Hahahaha good one…follow through? Oh wait, you weren’t joking?
@lizzieb in this instance I want him to because the impact of this virus on us commoners is bigger and deadlier than the royal family and their petty drama. If he does follow through though, you know the world is near it’s end bc this man is the embodiment of lazy and privilege.
I’d say setting up a trust for emergencies and then appealing for donations when an emergency strikes counts as doing something.
I think it’d say more, as a FFK, HE made a big PERSONAL donation to this fund.
Pppffbbtt!! WHAT AM I SAYING?! The Scrounging Windsors would never willing put in personal funds for anything!
@Jess. Agree, really hoping he steps up to the plate
Not long ago, William thought coronavirus was a big joke.
The nature of the post does feel like playing catch-up. People were even saying once the Sussexes posted that KP would be scrambling to get something out and sure enough!
I wonder how much he’ll contribute.
Heh, I’m sure he thinks this video is sufficient contribution on his part.
Precisely. I could live without a millionaire asking the plebs for money before he ponies up a tidy sum
Especially since is him trying to embiggen himself courtesy of Covid-19 and the chaos it’s caused. He’s so selfless, donchaknow.
The BRF is making recorded messages and two stories down on this site we have celebrities donating food. That says a great deal.
It would be nice if the royals donated some of their billions or at least eased the financial burden of caring for them so more money could go to those in need but I doubt it will happen.
It’s the same old typical PR
The mashup video combo already exist, and has been posted and reposted by many of the Sussex Squad on twitter.
The Squad is all about the receipts!
I’m annoyed that all the royal reporters are saying William is the first RF member to speak on the Virus. I’m sure they all had a briefing on this video and they were demanded to write that. He just wants praise.
ITA, the fact that all of them are saying it points to the fact that they were required to do so. Very transparent.
Have the Queen and Charles not said anything before now? I find that kind of ridiculous if they haven’t. Obviously H&M went first, but where they’ve changed their role, it’s a gray area on them mentioning them in terms of the UK. Like obviously they deserve credit for raising awareness, but if they’re not acting on behalf of the UK officially, it doesn’t seem completely ridiculous not to mention it, though we know it has little to do with context and more about them trying to erase the Sussex’s.
But seriously, IS William the first of the current, active BRF to speak on this? Because I’d love to know what all the others are doing if lazy Will is coming out before they are.
They are really trying to make him look decisive and in command here but it won’t work. First off, he made that ill-timed & tin eared joke about the coronavirus. Secondly, as people scramble for sh*t and come up short and public health systems become overwhelmed, the bitterness associated with Brexit and scarcity measures will always dance in the background in the face of his and his family’s opulent lifestyle and access to resources. Third, his kids will tucked away in Norfolk and, just given how they live, they are already socially distant from the unwashed masses. People are going to see that as somewhat hypocritical—despite “staying in London”. Finally, he just doesn’t have the common touch. So, his trying to make the coronavirus into his QEII’s wartime moment just won’t cut it. Hmmm. Maybe they can dub him the Coronavirus King. 🤷🏽♀️
Anyway . . . my advise to him & his team: go on back to Norfolk. Throw out a tweet or an lil gram every now & then that says hope you all are staying safe yet connected to your friends, neighbors & loved ones. That way, they are still taking advantage of a bad situation but are looking just a bit more credible.
William is the first to speak out. The BRF has to follow the government’s lead. Their response was that the healthy should spread it amongst themselves to build herd immunity (meaning the majority of UK citizens being infected) and that deaths were inevitable. They were advocating business as usual. So, there was nothing for the Royals to say until they started changing their tune just this week. They only just decided to close schools and things like restaurants have no restrictions. While the Sussexes are still technically working members until 3/31, it makes sense that their response is being considered a private one. They’re following Canadian guidelines and Canada has taken the pandemic with the seriousness it deserves.
It’s a shame that William is being pushed out for massive PR. He is no role model.
Well, he was. He made a stupid and insensitive joke about it in Ireland.
The fact that every royal reporter is saying it means it was part of the brief. Which is revoltingly petty.
What I find funny Marie, is the PR line they’re running with that he is the first to speak. That’s a rarity for William’s communications team, because it’s actually the truth. Unfortunately for William, the first time he spoke on virus was caught on tape in Ireland where he made a joke about it! What an entitled ass he has become.
To be very, very shallow…rarely do we get a full frontal face shot of Billy. It’s an unfortunate angle.
Once a person has revealed their inner stench, my brain will always see them as ugly on the outside. Is he keeping physically distanced from his rose bushes and thus has more time on his hands to try and keep up with the Sussexes?
Well, the saying that you end up with the face you deserve in your 40′s is not wrong!
I’ll go to the shallow end with you GuestWho, as I was just thinking the same thing. For me, it’s something about the way he holds his mouth; That constant, clinch-jawed look. He always looks so dour.
He’s going to end up very jowl-y. he would benefit from a light beard. even with that, though, my guess is he’s always going to have the d-bag face. he must be grinding his teeth down to nothing!
In a crisis, Willileaks is all about self-promotion–pushing the fact that he is the first RF to speak up. Perfect example of what Harry and Megs put up with behind the scenes. Wills looks like he’s just back from a funeral in that video–and his pallor is grim. Mr. “Coronavirus is a bit hyped up” is going to have to work harder to live that down.
William desperately needs something. The Queen has a crown, Charles has the Princes trust and sustainability, this fund is a way for William to be visual at crucial times whilst doing very little. It’s a perfect fit. Fewer videos might be an idea though, because he’s becoming less photogenic with every passing day
I literally don’t care. I dont care if this is competition or whatever BS. As long as people are donating to help people who are being absolutely ravaged by this situation. I dont care who said it first, if they mean it, it doesnt matter. People are out of work, sick, hungry, struggling – if this gets people to donate more power to them.
💯% agree with you about the timing. The fact that he was mocking covid-19 in Ireland a week ago hasn’t aged well either. What’s amazing to me is his calling for donations from a population that has faced a government imposed austerity for years. A full lockdown is expected. Brits dependent on hourly wages could be laid off and William, who can’t even get in a car but must helicopter everywhere, is asking average Brits to donate. These Royals have their own independent money. Now is the time to use it.
Ugh, the last thing anyone needs to see right now is his ugly mug. We’re all better off if he just goes away and self-quarantines.
The Sussexes are still senior working royals until 31 March& we all know the royals reporters will continue to report on their activities post 31 March& a lot of them have said as much, saying they are still part of the Queen’s family. They all reported yesterday on Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception being postponed even though that’s a completely private affair& she’s not a working royal.
So I don’t buy that Sussexes response is a private matter. Royal rota line of reporting on who was first to speak is deliberate. Which is fine. The Sussexes have said they won’t work with the rota anymore so I don’t blame those reporters for promoting those who do.
U.K. government advice changed on Monday evening moving to isolation model with briefing encouraging people to avoid pubs, clubs etc and to work from home where possible so timing of Sussexes& KP’s posts were both in line with UK government.