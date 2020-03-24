Instagram models & influencers are really struggling in the quarantine economy

The rise of the Instagram model and Instagram influencer is something I still don’t completely understand. I know, I’m super-old. I feel even older when I really examine the phenomenon. So… how do people even “find” the influencers so that they, the mere peasants, can be “influenced.” Is it just like a next-level “here’s a hot girl, look at photos of her” thing? Men like looking at the hot girl and women want to buy the makeup she endorses? I don’t really know. But I do know that the party is over for a lot of these influencers and “models.” They were riding high with tons of cash and little overhead from shilling diet teas and waist trainers, and now the economy is collapsing and everyone is self-isolating.
Hundreds of thousands of folks are outta work due to the coronavirus pandemic … and even smoking hot girls who get paid for social media posts are feeling the pinch. Abigail Ratchford, who has a legion of 9 million Instagram followers, tells TMZ … her IG sales are grinding to a halt amid the outbreak, which is alarming considering she’s used to making around $500,000 a year from sponsored IG posts endorsing products, paid shoutouts and merchandise.
AR says she still has monthly deals that require her to post and keep some cash flowing in, but she’s gotta get creative to produce content because she can’t call on makeup artists, hair stylists and photographers due to Cali’s “Safer at Home” order. Now, she’s a one-woman band. There is a sliver of hope for the self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” … Abigail says other IG models are paying her for shoutouts to drive traffic to their pages, and it could continue because it’s harder than ever to bring in new followers.
The outlook is much worse for Ella Rose and her 811,000 IG followers. Ella, who is Julian Edelman’s baby mama, tells us she hasn’t had any new ad inquiries since last week, and she’s used to getting a few daily pitches from companies asking to pay her for tagged posts. Ella says she had 2 shoots scheduled this week, but the photographers both canceled. Now, she’s using a timer to shoot her own content.
Another IG model with over 2 million followers tells TMZ … a lot of her prepaid posts are being put on ice, because some of the products were from China and the companies are worried about backlash and insensitivity surrounding COVID-19. What’s more, she says a lot of her long-term contracts are ending in the next couple weeks, and companies want to wait until April to renegotiate.
Desiree Schlotz, who has 423K IG followers, tells TMZ … things are pretty tough right now, and it’s hard to get content when you’re limited to only shooting inside your house, though it’s forcing her to be more creative and think outside the box. Desiree says she’s had brands back out of working with her because of the sensitive nature of the coronavirus climate, and other people are delaying payments or scrapping plans for paid posts because everyone is losing work.
I just… I mean, yes, I feel sorry for every person who is out of work or struggling to put together deals at this moment. It sucks, and it’s going to get a lot worse for everyone, I’m sure. But I also feel like… when you’re job is being hot in the digital economy, you have to know that this can happen, right? When your career is “being good/hot on Instagram,” surely you’re aware of the fragile nature of the thin economic ice on which you’re standing?
Holy shit that first picture. She doesn’t even look real. How is that goals?
literally looks like a mannequin. and her hairline is WEIRD.
This!! I don’t even understand how that is supposed to be something people should think is beautiful or hot or whatever, it just looks incredibly fake to me. Like a real life Barbie, which is absolutely no compliment. And people wonder why there are increasing levels of insecurity and mental health problems stemming from looks – normal is not good enough now.
She literally doesn’t look real, like she’s been manufactured in a life-like robot factory in Japan.
I find these ” models” are vapid and superficial. It might be my age talking.
I am 22 years old and I think the same thing as you.
I’m 23 and I’m also with you two.
Yeah….I have more sympathy for actual creators like artists and Etsy sellers.
Also, I’m 30 and have been in instagram a long time and I still don’t know who follows these people. I think I’ve followed a few but it never lasted long as they seem soooo fake with their heavily edited photos.
Ummm. 🤷🏻♀️
I’m playing my tiny violin for these idiots.
I wonder how poor Olivia Jade is holding up, having just started posting again. So many crosses to bear. Poor girl can’t catch a break. /s
The notion of Insta influencer/followers makes me instantly grumpy.
It’s like that song, ‘some people want to abuse you, others want to be abused by you’.
this is depressing, it looks like they all went to the kardashian plastic surgeon. why oh why?
They should have a good plan in place because they will get older as well and that will also end the cash flow. As an online retailer/small business woman I am scared for myself and people like me who actually do something to make a living.
I was at an outlet store with my 15 year old daughter. We were in the checkout line behind a young woman who was asked to produce an ID with her payment for some reason. She was a very pretty woman but it was clear she never pondered anything particularly deep in life. She insisted that the cashier look her up on Instagram and I kid you not, her exact words were “Because Instagram is, like, it’s like ID. Everybody knows you on Instagram. So, like, that’s the new ID.”
There is absolutely nothing positive or good in Covid-19. It’s a lethal virus that is killing people and causing untold misery and destruction and stress. But in any crisis we can find the opportunity to identify the potential to make positive changes. And I think this may be an opportunity to step back from the rampant narcissism that has infected our cultures.
That’s not to say all social media influencers are narcissistic. It’s actually a legitimate way as any to market products to a receptive audience and far less intrusive than the data tracking crap that spies on us nonstop. But certainly there are aspects of the social media culture we can tone down a little and other aspects we can raise up a bit more. Perhaps these influencers can up their game and add more meaning to their content than nonstop self promotion and product flogging.
I mean, a lot of these influencer folks are YOUNG. They’re not known for being super bright. I wouldn’t be surprised if the majority think it’s a sustainable living just based on a lack of self awareness, lack of life experience, and clearly having parents who have enabled them their whole lives. I doubt many of them are banking away their money because they feel the need to ‘flex’ so much on IG to keep the money flowing. The ones that are smarter likely have money managers, but they’re probably the minority.
$500,000 a year?? I just don’t get it. I hope the IRS is making sure these morally bankrupt morons are paying taxes.
These IG famous people are so young and don’t see the bigger picture. They’ve been riding the moment and their moment has come to a crashing halt.
Lots of young people who’ve been coasting along. Now they are getting a big life-lesson.