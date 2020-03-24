Woody Allen on his affair with teenage Soon-Yi: ‘I’d do it again in a heartbeat’

Woody Allen has a new memoir called Apropos of Nothing. There was a lot of drama about Allen’s book deal, because he used the same publishers as his son Ronan Farrow, and there was a back and forth with all of that, which I mostly ignored because I don’t want to think about Woody Allen at all. But here we are. Woody’s book was published and gossip outlets got their hands on some of the first copies and… Woody talks about everything. He talks about Dylan Farrow, his daughter who has accused Woody of abusing her when she was a child. He talks a lot about Soon-Yi, his wife of many years, and the (de facto) step-daughter with whom he had an affair when she was just a teenager. Some assorted “highlights” via Page Six… I’m just trying to get all of this out of the way so we can all hork together and move on:
He dedicated the book to Soon-Yi: “For Soon-Yi, the best. I had her eating out of my hand and then I noticed my arm was missing.”
His affair with Soon-Yi Previn: “At the very early stages of our new relationship, when lust reigns supreme … we couldn’t keep our hands off each other.” Allen said he and Mia Farrow were basically apart by the time he began dating her adopted daughter, who is 35 years younger than he. He recalled the day Farrow learned of the affair after discovering erotic photographs of her 20-something daughter at Allen’s apartment. “Of course I understand her shock, her dismay, her rage, everything. It was the correct reaction.” But he also expressed no regret.“Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi? I always answered I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”
On Dylan Farrow: Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan, and in the book, he speculated that the accusations arose from what he calls Mia Farrow’s “Ahab-like quest” for revenge. “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish,” he wrote. Describing a visit to Mia Farrow’s Connecticut house in August 1992, when he allegedly molested Dylan, he acknowledged briefly placing his head on his then-7-year-old daughter’s lap. “I certainly didn’t do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon.”
Why he married Soon-Yi: “As far as marriage was concerned, neither of us had any great need to formalize our relationship. We both felt that no contract is worth the paper it’s printed on if the parties are not happy. We loved each other and there was no need to resort to legislature. We would definitely not wed, and that was that. And then we married. Why? Not for romantic reasons but strictly financial. I adored Soon-Yi and knew I was much older and could drop dead at a moment’s notice. If I did, I wanted her to be legally protected, to get all I owned automatically with no hitches.”
Soon-Yi is now 49 years old and Woody is 85. For what it’s worth – and I’m only focusing on the creepiness of their marriage – I watched some authorized documentary about Woody doing a publicity tour through Europe with Soon-Yi at his side, and she’s 100% ride-or-die. She adores him and she absorbs all of his moods serenely. Yes, it’s creepy and yes, the way they got together was abhorrent. I guess my point is that Soon-Yi deserves the money. She earned that sh-t. And yes, Woody Allen is disgusting. *hork*
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I saw the title and the only thing that came to mind was
“of course he did. He doesn’t see the problem in grooming a child.”
As for Soon-Yi – she reminds me of Celine Dion in a way.
Because CD also met her middle aged husband as a teen?
Celine Dion was 12 years old when they begin to work together, but they “fell in love” when she was 19, he was 45. It’s not a good story.
Both were groomed by pedos as prepubescents and then married their abusers.
Hork indeed!
➕💯 Hork Hork. I hope that Ronan really is Frank Sinatra’s son. Who’d ever want to claim this man as a father? Out of respect for Dylan (adopted daughter) and Ronan (supposedly biological son), you’d think he would have said something in book like, out of respect for my children I am not going to discuss this episode in my life other than to state that I do not feel I am guilty as accused. But to drag it and go into his sexual relationship with an underage Soon-Yi and to drag specific details about a Dylan into this book are just disgusting. Badly done. Very badly done.
He’s a pedophile.
Yes he is. Nothing else needs be said. He confirmed this with his comments about the beginning of their relationship when she was just a child. He is beyond vile
Omg….the detail he goes into makes me want to vomit…bleh…. excuse me….
Ditto. I’ve lost my appetite.
I find it disgusting he would publish a book about it. He obviously doesn’t see anything wrong with what happened but to publish a book seems like he is advertising the behavior. I was never a fan of his. Let’s take the pedo aspect out of this, this wasn’t a normal child who came from a stable background. He took advantage of her and her situation. He is gross.
It’s a dogwhistle and advertisement to all the men who think like him and aspire to get away with it or be rewarded for it the way he does. It’s not a coincidence his primary defenders regarding his “art” that centers young girls fawning over gross old men are men and the “cool girls” that make male validation their center. He knows what he’s doing and I’m sure there are plenty that think he’s on some kind of crusade. I hate every single thing this man represents regarding pedophilia culture and I’m glad I’ve never consumed any of his white centric and dull work.
Gross. And they have two daughters no?
Yes. Two. One a Dylan clone, the other a Soon-Yi clone (go look at pics of them online). Scandal that he was allowed to adopt.
Oh wow indeed that was disturbing
And the eating out of my hand line….did no one go through this and tell him how f****ing creepy that is???? I can’t.
And then the….she ate my arm… Finish. He even makes it all about sex in his dedication.
He is repulsive. He groomed his wife, his step daughter. I believe Dylan, and I’m so sorry that this dirtbag gets attention. He and Roman are in the same category in my book.
Ronan his kid or Polanski
Polanski. Not Ronan, he’s amazing.
Eeewww and 100% not surprising.
He requires women to have absolute obedience to him. Soon Yi is a whole other level of Stockholm Syndrome…but I suspect he was obsessed with Dylan in a Trump-Ivanka way. Dylan says the molestation happened so I believe her, but Ronan talks about Allen’s fixation on Dylan. I suspect his objective with her was total emotional control, like Ivanka and Soon Yi.
I believe she was 15 and not in her 20′s….either way it is disgusting.
From what I remember reading the pictures were taken when she was a minor but the relationship started later (not that it makes it any better…)
Lena —- Sexually explicit photos are a sexual relationship. Both he and Mia stated that the photos were graphically explicit and that they were taken when she was underage. So are you saying taking those photos when she was underage was just an innocent photo shot between a man viewed as a stepfather of his daughter? Sadly, Soon-Yi had a very complicated history of extreme poverty and prostitution prior to her adoption. I think she internalized her hatred of her mother (prostitute) to Mia and her whole relationship with Woody when she was a child was aggressively sexual. I think she was sly not shy. Someone who lived on the streets and survived as she did develops an ability to identify weakness in others and exploit it. I think she exploited Woody. They both got what they wanted and they deserve each other.
I’m yakking.
It is *bananas* that *anyone* thinks it’s somehow more likely that Mia Farrow manipulated Dylan-to the extent she’s standing by her story decades later- than that this dude, who *married his daughter*, abused another daughter. Completely bananas!! Coo coo for Cocoa Puffs!!!
All I can say is, I wish the best for Dylan and I hope this fakakta memoir doesn’t hurt her too badly. Ideally we can collectively agree to ignore woody Allen from here on out!
Excuse me, I have to go and vomit.
He says he did nothing that could even be misconstrued as abuse and then promptly adds he put his head in her lap…
Ah the America of rich, fêted rapists!
He stole Mia’s child. He stole her baby. If someone took my child from me god damn right there would be scorched earth.
Once he’s deceased we’ll hear more. A good read is The Unruly Life of Woody Allen. I think he married her as a cover. She may appear with him, but he leads a separate life. I hope the daughters speak out at some point as well.
Woody’s grotesque boundary issues with Soon-Yi are part of the reason I have no problem believing Dylan. What a vile creature he is.
He’s a pig. His movies are full of lewd references to young girls.
Coincidentally (?), yesterday Mia tweeted a video of Ronan singing a Broadway tune (Sondheim) when he was a teenager, looking/sounding nothing at all like Woody Allen.
He’s an evil, nasty predator, and I’m sorry if he makes a single cent from this book. Don’t buy it!
You cannot erase or discount his celebration of woman-child as sexual object in his films. THAT ALONE is a wind-whipped red flag for his obvious predilection for young women/girls.
There is NO doubt in my mind there is something wrong with him. First and foremost his hardwiring for young females, and then his pure self-denial and narcissism that he can’t see objectively how the rest of the world sees it.
Face it folks. He will never get it. And if he is not brought to justice he won’t have to. He is as delusional as they come and the women in his life, currently, and that includes his adopted daughters, won’t be able to escape his grasp. He is hiding in plain site.
Disgustingly sad.
Woody and Mia are both abusers and equally vile and wrong.
One of my favorite NYC memories is sitting in a crowded theater watching “Mighty Aphrodite”. The scene when Mira and Woody start making out was met with the honest sound of an ENTIRE audience shrieking,”EWWWWWW!!”
I believe Dylan. I agree that many movies play out his fantasy of ‘wise older man meets nymphette’ .
I also think Ronan is a dead ringer for Sinatra.
I once had the misfortune of working for one of the most narcissistic materialistic vile douchebags I have ever met. I replaced his assistant who was not only not speaking to him, but glared daggers at him every chance she got. So it was not a shock to me when he bragged that his grandfather was this narcissistic douchebag’s lawyer.
Whoa.
Even his book dedication to his wife is classic negging. The inference to me is SYP is implicit in her own victimization. So much ick.
He is an extreme narcissist pedo.
So sick of dudes like this thriving in life.
I believe Dylan. Always will. I’m very sorry for her, and for Soon Yi, who will probably never be able to admit to herself that she was a victim as well.
Errrr. I usually try to have a balanced response to this mess (also looking at Mia’s horrible story with her adopted children) but this is just… there are no words…
‘For Soon-Yi, the best. I had her eating out of my hand and then I noticed my arm was missing.’
What the EFFING Fu&K