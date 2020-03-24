The Sun: Prince Harry ‘said a final goodbye’ to Chelsy Davy while he was in the UK

The British tabloids are not content with simply regurgitating old news about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. How many times can they beat the same dead horse? How many ways can they cry about how Harry and Meghan aren’t in England right now, or that Harry hasn’t abandoned his wife and child to… ride to the rescue or something. So The Sun has a new idea: they’re insinuate that Harry cheated on Meghan with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
Prince Harry said a final goodbye to ex-flame Chelsy Davy during a leaving party with pals, reports claim. The Duke, 35, was alone in London after Meghan, 38, returned to Canada immediately after their final appearance together at the Commonwealth Day ceremony two weeks ago. Lawyer Chelsy, 34, dated Harry on and off for seven years from 2004 before they finally split 2011. The long-time girlfriend and Harry stayed in touch but decided to end any contact after he married Meghan, 38, in May 2018.
Harry met up with Chelsy after friends arranged a leaving bash while Meghan was back in Canada with Archie. A friend said: “Harry knew it would be impossible to see all his pals individually, so a few of them decided to organise a gathering before he returned to Canada. Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy. He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection, but I doubt they would ever hook up on anything. Some joked that he didn’t want Meghan tracking him down on GPS. Spending time with people he cares about dearly reminded Harry of the good old days, when he didn’t have a care in the world.
“He’s gotten in trouble with her before for drinking too much and staying out late. Nothing happened between Harry and Chelsy and deep down Meghan trusts him,” the pal told New Idea magazine in Australia.
A spokesman for Meghan and Harry has been approached for comment.
Meghan reportedly left England on Commonwealth Day, just hours after she got blanked by prisspot Kate in Westminster Abbey. Harry did reportedly stay in England for a few additional days, likely to say his goodbyes and finalize additional Sussexit plans, plus some face-time with various patronages, one would assume. I actually don’t doubt that Harry might have seen some old friends while he was in town, and hell, maybe Chelsy was even there. But let’s be real, the point of this story is twofold. One, Poor Henpecked Harry had it better when he was just a gregarious bachelor and friends-with-benefits with Chelsy and two, the papers know that Bitter Beckys love the idea of Harry cheating on Meghan with a white woman. “She and Harry have a serious connection, but I doubt they would ever hook up on anything.” How curious that the source would even mention it, right?
Desperate story. Wow.
Lol. Okay The Sun.
I’m always fascinated by the belief that two people can’t be in a room together without the assumption sex is part of the equation. Especially celebrities (we now can collectively cry “DUH!”)
It’s the same hubris that assumes a straight person can’t be friends with a same-sex gay person because of course, the gay person only wants to boink them. Rather narcissistic, don’tcha think?
To quote Maud Lebowski, I believe sex is a “natural zesty enterprise” and I’m all for it. But I’m also able — like most adults — to see people, be in a room with people, even get together with old lovers, without it being about sex.
But that doesn’t sell tabloids, does it?
When does life stop being the high school cafeteria?
+ 1.
@bekind
100%!
“When does life stop being the high school cafeteria?” … I am starting to think never. XO
Disrespectful to everyone involved. They broke up years ago, there was another girlfriend between their breakup and his marriage, the idea that he would even be tempted to hook up is disrespectful to him. He’s an adult who loves his wife. And disrespectful to her, who seems to have happily moved on with her life. People CAN be friends after breakups. Sadly this may be a running fan-fic tabloid theme for years to come – Chelsy, the one true love who got away – all because a camera caught her in a contemplative moment at the wedding.
Plus if they are friends it is likely they’ll run into each other for years to come. “Final” goodbye is unnecessary goopy hyperbole.
the article is in totally bad taste.
They broke up almost ten years ago FFS how many times does an ex couple need to say goodbye… They could have at least just said Chelsy was present at his farewell party. Pathetic!
The tabs desperately want her to be the new Camilla. It’s sad. If they are friends then they can be in a group setting and just hang out. No big deal. He is married with a son and she apparently has a boyfriend.
The tabs are upset that Harry picked his marriage over their abusive behavior so they are going after their marriage. Pathetic and desperate
Is this what reading fanfic is like?
yep.
I have read lots of much more mature and imaginative fanfic than this!
I find this prurient speculation loathsome. With just the inferred speculation the writer opens a totally unproven possibility that these two even met, and then slides in the repugnant comment that “they didn’t hook up”. Can the puerile writer allow for the fact that these two grown adults were partners once, and maybe are still friends who can see each other without even considering betraying their present partners? I am also reminded of the old maxim…..who wants hamburger when they have steak at home! The level of barrel scraping is gobsmacking.
I agree with you completely, but just to add – the comment was “I doubt they would ever hook up” which is just gross and disrespectful to all involved.
I’m sure the final goodbye was when they broke up forever ago, and most definitely when he got married. Tabloids want so badly for Harry to be with a white blonde lady.
The new camilla so they can write their ridiculous stories for years . Besides wasnt the so called final goodbye reported days before their wedding by the same sun ?They even claimed harry cried etc
The other side of those reports at the time was that Chelsey called Harry a lot after engagement was announced. That she had already called so many times they took her off evening reception that Charles hosted because they were concerned about what she might say or do. The final straw was supposedly her calling him the night before the wedding hysterically demanding to attend the night reception. It was at that time that Harry ended the call telling her their contact was over. The press were all over the story, then they published photo of her at wedding (I’ll bet someone at wedding was prepaid to get just that shot of her). The next day she was papped by one of the tabloids sitting outside a London cafe all over her new boyfriend. Photographer said they had been called before hand to show up at the cafe to get the shots. Chelsey may have moved on finally but I think she is weirdly bitter and isn’t above helping to mean girl Meghan even now.
They forgot to add and when he was done with Chelsy he popped over to Cressida for one final cuddle. Smh
Chelsy is now in a serious relationship. The Press just wants to start something, they have tried everything under the sun to break up their marriage, it hasn’t worked and it won’t work. Wishful thinking. Harry does not owe Chelsy a goodbye, and she knows it. They broke up over ten years ago, with Cressida in between. A non story.
They is sad , desperate and stupid. Cheesy n harry broke up years ago, they both dated new pple before harry married Meghan . It’s time they move on from this ridiculous noise cos no sane person will believe it
They are so desperate to break up the Sussex marriage with sh!t like this. Maybe they did meet up for a few drinks, they parted on good terms apparently and am sure Meghan knew about it. Me thinks someone *cough*Cain*cough* leaked this to stir up trouble.
If the royals n all their shiny toys n money couldn’t break them up I doubt trashy news from world known liars can . And that pigeon n his assistant will get what is coming to them
Leave Chelsy alone. She has her life without Harry, royals and all that drama. Stop mocking her.
Whomever sold this info to the media in Australia is no friend of Harry. Might have even been one of the waitstaff or caterers making some extra coin. The snarky comments about Harry worrying that Meghan might track him via GPS, that he and Chelsey were such happy drunks together, that seeing Chelsey reminded him of the gold old, carefree days —- all written to paint Harry as a lightweight, boozy, good time Charlie and Meghan as a controlling ball breaker. Hugo Vickers has given an interview to WWD where he is quoted as saying the Queen has been really smart to not fill Harry’s military appointments and do everything she can to encourage him to return within the year. vickers says the trick will be for the royal family to get everyone to be nice and go easy on him when (not if) he returns. And then he finishes with —- “We all know he has been manipulated into leaving.” We being, the people who matter. Vickers sees himself as being on the inside so he is probably stating what they all feel. So, I think we are going to see more and more stories that try to portray Harry as wandering, or lonely, or sad, unfulfilled and unhappy. More stories that portray Meghan as a controlling bitch. I think the focus of the royal family and the RR is going to be to really put the pressure on and keep the pressure on Harry to leave Meghan. This is just an opening salvo. And, I’m sorry —- given Chelsey’s behavior around wedding and getting in bed with RR then which we’ve discussed in several other posts on this sight —- I think she would be more than happy to see Harry dump Meghan.
@JA I seriously doubt there’s any truth to this story from New Idea seeing as same issue has on its cover about an official statement that Queen& Charles have stepped down, the Cambridges have taken the throne& meet Brad& Jen’s surrogate Lol.
But yeah as someone says above they are gunning for Harry to take up the Windsor male tradition& clearly we’d hear all about it if he did. Wouldn’t be surprised if press try honey traps etc.
Thanks for sharing Hugo Wicker’s comments. Weird how it’s always been reported on his discomfort with aspects of the role and how years before marriage, he talked about wanting to leave but Queen persuaded him to stay but now he’s gone ahead it’s because he’s being manipulated.
Loool! The smell of desperation!
Now for a shallow comment, as by all accounts Chelsy is a lovely, fun, straightforward person, but Harry definitely hit the jackpot looks-wise when he met Meghan. l looked at pictures of his previous girlfriends and really none of them have been outright stunners. I felt it reflected well on him, that beauty clearly wasn’t his main motivation. He got his reward with Meghan, who is the whole package. I do love that he is on good terms with previous gfs, too. That also puts him in a good light.
If it happened, the real story is: Harry’s good and trusted friends put together a party for him on his rare free evening so he wouldn’t be alone after his love Meghan went back to Canada to reunite with beloved baby Archie. Harry was surprised and thrilled to see so many friends that truly cared about him, and the friends were equally happy to toss back a few pints with their old chum. Even Chelsy showed up and the two had a good laugh about how if the press found out they would try and make it seem like two estranged lovers having a rendezvous. Noticeably absent from the festivities were the Duke’s dreadful brother and his vacant wife, both of whom had yet to reach out during his recent return to the UK, Harry admitted.
His friends threw him a party? But weren’t these same tabloids telling us he had no friends left since the evil Meghan made him get rid of everyone? These clowns need to pick a story and stick to it
Nice try William….but we see you.
Someone got drunk on cheap booze and went wild. This is getting more and more ridiculous, the desperation is palpable. I understand trying to make a buck but do these people have no self-respect?