Prince William will ‘step up into a statesman role’ during the global pandemic

Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been using a global pandemic as an exercise in power-grabbing and embiggening. It’s really strange, actually. There was a story last week about how William and Kate would finally step up to the plate now that the Queen and Prince Charles were self-isolating because of the coronavirus. The idea of a William Regency is even being lightly floated. William and Kate also stepped out last week to visit an NHS emergency-call center, where they did not socially distance and basically they put vital health care workers in danger because the Cambridges wanted a photo-op in a pandemic. Now Katie Nicholl – one of Willileaks’ favorite royal reporters – has more embiggening to do. Did you know that William is set to step up as a STATESMAN?
The Duke of Cambridge is set to ‘step up into statesman role’ during the coronavirus crisis and will lead the royal family’s efforts to support the nation, an expert has revealed. Prince William, 37, was the first member of the royal family to speak to the nation during the crisis in a video released last week, and joined Kate Middleton, 38, to visit an NHS 111 centre on Friday. And speaking to Australian website 9Honey, Katie Nicholl said the move was ‘significant’, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the ‘best placed’ members of the royal family to be ‘pillars of support’ for the nation at the moment.
She revealed: ‘We’re seeing William step up in that statesman role. It strikes me as interesting that the first member of the royal family to address the nation has been William.’
Katie said the decision would have been ‘cleared by Buckingham Palace’ before Prince William’s video was released. The expert explained that the Queen, 93, ‘needs’ to be ‘pretty much in quarantine’ in Windsor due to her age. Meanwhile Prince Charles, 71, and Princess Anne, 69, are also among those most at risk of the disease and fall into the higher-risk age group for coronavirus as they are both over 65. She said the mood at Buckingham Palace had been ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ but as the crisis ramped up, there were ‘too many risks’ for the royals to carry on as normal.
Katie revealed: ‘Obviously William and Kate aren’t in the vulnerable sector, therefore they are perhaps the best placed or among the best placed of the royal family to be able to help at the moment.’ She also said Kate and William are now temporarily diverting their attention from their key work, and instead focus on supporting the nation as it tries to cope with the pandemic. Katie added the couple wanted to continue to work ‘as long and as safely’ as they can, to act as ‘pillars of support’ for the wider community.
Actually the Sussexes were the first members of the royal family to discuss the pandemic, but whatever. The point is that William is sending out messages to his favorite reporters that right now is his moment to shine, and that he will be the face of the royal family during this global health crisis. As I keep saying – this is the moment where William and Kate should be doing what they’ve done for years: going dark and f–king off to their country home. The nation does not need the Cambridges to endanger the lives of health care workers because they (W&K) want a photo-op.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Of course he wants to – got to keep reminding Harry who the REAL VIP of the BRF is.
Let us know when he actually steps up. Him and Kate have been saying for years through the press about how they’re “getting ready” and “keen”
Nobody gives two shits about Kate’s struggle survey and I can’t even remember what the last failed venture William last championed is. So great idea (and excuse!), to toss those to the ever mounting heap of failed causes and jump on one people are forced to care about at the moment.
Nice little bit of opportunism there. Let’s see what impact they actually have on this.
These two were idiots. Also WHO no one is immune to these disease. These are stupid people they not get sick surely they are the carrier of these disease to old people and spread it to them . Like how bats have many diseases none affects them but it spreads to vulnerable people. That’s why WHO said to generation z who went to beach spring break , they may not get sick surely they might pass to pre existing health condition people and old people. There is also the rumor going on thta princess beatrice is acting monarch. Watch your back will beatrice is there . How they will people when they are not in london?? Statements should be in capital to help the process in this case he went to country side everyone why because rose is there. No one in kp is infected so they can stayed there and according to their pr they are not vulnerable . Sure he is a true statemans where he cant give up one week of rose bush for the nation.
Two thumbs up to all you say!!!!
Ditto.
Photo ops at already overworked call centres not included.
Ahh, this “stepping into a statesman’s role” is William’s version of Kate’s yearly discovery of her voice.
Sure sounds like it.
Since Johnson locked down the country, I’m not sure what exactly they will be doing.
I always wonder what they really mean when they say Kate is finding her voice. Has she been using sign language all this time? Is she the little mermaid? Did someone take her voice? Why infantilize her like this?
jFC, he can’t make his face show even remotely close to genuine emotion. What a tool.
I bet they foresee this as a temporary role that will embiggen them and then they can go dark for a while. These two don’t want to work nor does William want the responsibility.
ITA, the embiggening continues. Both Keens are blatant opportunists, and the RRs that try to prop them up are just disgusting.
Ugh! I’m sooo glad that Harry, Meghan and Archie are far away from this…. I don’t even know what to call it…giant ego stroke, toxic power grab, the list goes on.
He is literally doing nothing useful right now so what is he leading? This is the time for elected leaders who actually run the government to do their jobs. The monarchy is a symbol and they can’t talk to the virus and tell it to stop killing people. People with knowledge of science are required as well as people who know how to manage resources in a crisis. None of these things are skills that William has.
He can’t even properly model social distancing behaviour so he failed at the one thing he could try to do. His ego and vanity took precedence over safety and their visit looks dumber by the minute especially when the uk finally went into a lockdown days after their dumb visit.
Hundreds maybe thousands in the UK alone will die over something this fool was joking about last week. William needs to shut up and play in the Rose bush. He is useless for this moment and emblematic of what the monarchy in the UK actually means, basically nothing.
Statesman to do what exactly?
To show his concerned expression.
I checked, and we don’t need you Bill.
Keep it up, Willie, and you will guarantee the end of the British monarchy.
He wants praise and attention, but I suspect he would not mind the end of the monarchy (work), his major share of the family wealth, and a life of constant vacations and girlfriends.
Technically, he was the first BRF to address the nation when he was caught on video mocking the pandemic.
The Sussexes, on the other hand, were the first BRFs to address the entire world.
Now would be a good time to release some follow up to the survey on the early years initiative. What were the results and what is the Duchess of Cambridge’s plan moving forward? Weren’t we supposed to hear in March?
That moment when Kylie Jenner is more helpful during an international crisis than you.
*snort* 😆
Do piss off, Little Willy!
One would think if these two were the face of the royals during the crisis it would have been KATE doing the royal insta for parents and caregivers about resources available for children during this time and not SOPHIE.
I kind of love how they keep mentioning that they’re putting off their other work for this. WE KNOW YOU DONT HAVE ANY OTHER WORK WILL AND KATE.
How keen of him.