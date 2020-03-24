Prince William will ‘step up into a statesman role’ during the global pandemic

Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been using a global pandemic as an exercise in power-grabbing and embiggening. It’s really strange, actually. There was a story last week about how William and Kate would finally step up to the plate now that the Queen and Prince Charles were self-isolating because of the coronavirus. The idea of a William Regency is even being lightly floated. William and Kate also stepped out last week to visit an NHS emergency-call center, where they did not socially distance and basically they put vital health care workers in danger because the Cambridges wanted a photo-op in a pandemic. Now Katie Nicholl – one of Willileaks’ favorite royal reporters – has more embiggening to do. Did you know that William is set to step up as a STATESMAN?

The Duke of Cambridge is set to ‘step up into statesman role’ during the coronavirus crisis and will lead the royal family’s efforts to support the nation, an expert has revealed. Prince William, 37, was the first member of the royal family to speak to the nation during the crisis in a video released last week, and joined Kate Middleton, 38, to visit an NHS 111 centre on Friday. And speaking to Australian website 9Honey, Katie Nicholl said the move was ‘significant’, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the ‘best placed’ members of the royal family to be ‘pillars of support’ for the nation at the moment. She revealed: ‘We’re seeing William step up in that statesman role. It strikes me as interesting that the first member of the royal family to address the nation has been William.’ Katie said the decision would have been ‘cleared by Buckingham Palace’ before Prince William’s video was released. The expert explained that the Queen, 93, ‘needs’ to be ‘pretty much in quarantine’ in Windsor due to her age. Meanwhile Prince Charles, 71, and Princess Anne, 69, are also among those most at risk of the disease and fall into the higher-risk age group for coronavirus as they are both over 65. She said the mood at Buckingham Palace had been ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ but as the crisis ramped up, there were ‘too many risks’ for the royals to carry on as normal. Katie revealed: ‘Obviously William and Kate aren’t in the vulnerable sector, therefore they are perhaps the best placed or among the best placed of the royal family to be able to help at the moment.’ She also said Kate and William are now temporarily diverting their attention from their key work, and instead focus on supporting the nation as it tries to cope with the pandemic. Katie added the couple wanted to continue to work ‘as long and as safely’ as they can, to act as ‘pillars of support’ for the wider community.

[From The Daily Mail]

Actually the Sussexes were the first members of the royal family to discuss the pandemic, but whatever. The point is that William is sending out messages to his favorite reporters that right now is his moment to shine, and that he will be the face of the royal family during this global health crisis. As I keep saying – this is the moment where William and Kate should be doing what they’ve done for years: going dark and f–king off to their country home. The nation does not need the Cambridges to endanger the lives of health care workers because they (W&K) want a photo-op.