Prince William & Kate did a photo-op at an emergency call service during the pandemic

If you thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just going to be content with safely self-isolating and making promises to be keen, you were mistaken. I mean, I have to give some credit for something: we’ve been begging them to get off their lazy asses for so many years, and in the very moment of crisis when they should truly be isolated in their country bolt-hole, they decide THIS is the moment to “step up.” We confused them. William and Kate went to the London Ambulance Service control room last Wednesday, and they only posted the photos from the visit on Friday. The event did not have any press, so these photos were just taken by Kensington Palace’s in-house photographer.

For all of us Americans, this is the equivalent of going to the 911 call center. The people they met are some of the first responders – during the coronavirus pandemic, many people will be calling the 1-1-1 number and asking for advice and help and an ambulance and everything else. Considering the importance of these emergency operators, should William and Kate really have dropped by and should W&K be standing so close to these people?

Fashion notes: Kate wore a suit from Marks & Spencer – the blazer retails for $175 and the trousers retail for $105. She also wore Hugo Boss pumps. I honestly don’t think much of the suit? Yeah, it’s a somewhat fresh silhouette for her, but I kind of hate the cut of the trousers. Her hair was shockingly un-puffy and straight. She lost the sausage curls several years back, but usually she still leaves some waves or has some bouncy blowout volume. Is this what her hair looks like without blowouts, hairpieces and such? I think so.

Here’s the message posted on the KensingtonRoyal IG about the visit, written by William:

Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.

The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.

But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good.

Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones.

They need our support as much as we need theirs.

All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.

That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.

[From KensingtonRoyal IG]

“…Avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus…” Like the non-essential contact of forcing emergency operators to interact with royalty just because those royals want a photo-op? I mean… this is one of those things where William and Kate could have ASSUMED that the operators are busy and overworked. They didn’t need to verify it IN PERSON and get photo evidence. Kensington Palace truly could have emailed the head of the emergency services and asked what William and Kate could do to draw attention to how overworked and overwhelmed they are. And KP could have put that in a list of suggestions in a social media post. But then how would Katie Nicholl and other royal reporters write cloying articles about how William and Kate are “beginning their coronavirus outreach”? This is the moment where NO PHYSICAL OUTREACH IS REQUIRED. It is grossly irresponsible to physically attempt outreach!