Prince William & Kate did a photo-op at an emergency call service during the pandemic

If you thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just going to be content with safely self-isolating and making promises to be keen, you were mistaken. I mean, I have to give some credit for something: we’ve been begging them to get off their lazy asses for so many years, and in the very moment of crisis when they should truly be isolated in their country bolt-hole, they decide THIS is the moment to “step up.” We confused them. William and Kate went to the London Ambulance Service control room last Wednesday, and they only posted the photos from the visit on Friday. The event did not have any press, so these photos were just taken by Kensington Palace’s in-house photographer.
For all of us Americans, this is the equivalent of going to the 911 call center. The people they met are some of the first responders – during the coronavirus pandemic, many people will be calling the 1-1-1 number and asking for advice and help and an ambulance and everything else. Considering the importance of these emergency operators, should William and Kate really have dropped by and should W&K be standing so close to these people?
Fashion notes: Kate wore a suit from Marks & Spencer – the blazer retails for $175 and the trousers retail for $105. She also wore Hugo Boss pumps. I honestly don’t think much of the suit? Yeah, it’s a somewhat fresh silhouette for her, but I kind of hate the cut of the trousers. Her hair was shockingly un-puffy and straight. She lost the sausage curls several years back, but usually she still leaves some waves or has some bouncy blowout volume. Is this what her hair looks like without blowouts, hairpieces and such? I think so.
Here’s the message posted on the KensingtonRoyal IG about the visit, written by William:
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.
•
The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.
•
But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good.
•
Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones.
•
They need our support as much as we need theirs.
•
All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.
•
That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.
“…Avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus…” Like the non-essential contact of forcing emergency operators to interact with royalty just because those royals want a photo-op? I mean… this is one of those things where William and Kate could have ASSUMED that the operators are busy and overworked. They didn’t need to verify it IN PERSON and get photo evidence. Kensington Palace truly could have emailed the head of the emergency services and asked what William and Kate could do to draw attention to how overworked and overwhelmed they are. And KP could have put that in a list of suggestions in a social media post. But then how would Katie Nicholl and other royal reporters write cloying articles about how William and Kate are “beginning their coronavirus outreach”? This is the moment where NO PHYSICAL OUTREACH IS REQUIRED. It is grossly irresponsible to physically attempt outreach!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, IG.
My friend’s daughter put together a more informative piece on how to wash your hands for her Girl Scout badge. She also looked more interested in what she was doing.
I actually like her pants suit. I’ve come to the realization that no matter what, Kate’s clothes own her and not the other way around.
They are such likely vectors too, having traveled recently. Ridiculously stupid. And with kids at home… just irresponsible.
I’m sure they have been tested. Perhaps more than once. In the US concierge physicians are hoarding test kits, nebulizers, and antivirals for their wealthy clients.
They never said they were tested though because they probably weren’t. Besides the responders were never told these two were tested and between going from their place in Norfolk to London there is no guarantee they did not acquire it. All this travel for non essential things like a photo op is just increasing the risk of exposure to everyone. The point of staying home is to actually stay home. Bill and Cathy have a few to choose from.
The suit is “ok”. It’s just there like everything else she wears. Like it’s still on the hanger.
What was the point of this beyond manipulating optics in a time when every single person there had far more important things to do?
Really odd choice when we’re all supposed to be isolating.
They did the opposite of what other leaders around the world have been modelling in terms of social distancing. So incredibly idiotic and a total vanity move. The UK system is overwhelmed at the moment and seeing photos of Kate and William with their concerned face isn’t going to do fuck all to make anyone feel better. Because Boris Johnson took much longer to start implementing closure of schools and other venues, many in the UK are still not taking stay at home and social distancing seriously, including these two ding dongs. More people will die because of this delay. The numbers in Italy are horrific and the UK is on track to match them.
They should have released a video providing a message to the responders which would have been just as effective, with the added bonus of reducing exposure to others. Kate also spent some time in a busy grocery store last weekend with her kids so who is to say she did not transmit something to some of the responders. No one knows and she is irresponsible here.
That first photo doesn’t show six feet distance either. So people are being put at risk because this virus does not care about race, age, social rank and where in line they fall in succession. It is plain stupid to even think this is like when the queen visited bombed areas during the blitz. They weren’t potentially spreading anything during the blitz, but here they could be.
As for Kate and her suit… whatever. It looks cheap, the colour doesn’t work on her and doesn’t fit her properly. Someone said it was because it matches the colour of the scrubs that UK nurses wear. That’s childish at this point. Theme dressing in a pandemic where health care resources are being strained, economies are shutting down and many people will have their lives forever changed shows an infantile way of thinking and just how irrelevant and useless the monarchy actually is.
It’s been horrifying to see how casually so many people in the UK are treating this. Once it was announced on Friday the restaurants, pubs and clubs were closing, a LOT of people went out for “one last bash”. Infuriating! And the government has been appalling.
These two aren’t helping. They’re taking vital workers away from their jobs for their photo op, aren’t staying at home (easy in their big Norfolk mansion!) and aren’t maintaining distance from other people. What does this accomplish other than PR for themselves? Nothing, but then that’s all they were thinking about in the first place.
I’m not a fan of the suit (all the NHS nurses I know where blue though, so maybe she’s not theme dressing for once!), but I’m not going to criticise it because I’ve been wanting her to wear a suit and dress more professionally for ages.
Was this to try and make people forget that William thought that coronavirus a big old joke a couple of weeks ago?
Looking at Kate’s suit, I have to wonder if Ivanka spent Thursday having servants frantically search for the same suit but in flight attendant pale blue to wear to Daddy’s coronavirus press conference Friday.
I dont like the cut out of the trousers on that suit. It’s a very dated cut and they are not flattering on her at all.
Blazer and shell are fine.
The visit itself was so stupid. And its funny bc while there were lots of cloying comments about it, there were also lots of comments that were negative about it from both pro Cambridge fans and people who are…not really fans. The fans’ take was very “you’re too important, please protect yourselves!” and the non-fans were like…..what are you idiots doing?
I feel like there was probably a flurry of discussion at BP/CH/KP last week and it was agreed that the youngest working royals needed to DO SOMETHING to be seen, but honestly this is when a photo op with the kids would have been better. Show the family out for a walk in a quiet area of Norfolk and say something about “social distancing as a family” and bam, done.
This is not the same thing as the queen staying in London during World War II.
Yeah, I lost it when these pics came out and yelled at them on Twitter (just like I yelled at William after his mocking the virus a few days ago). I’m sure they anxiously await my opinion LOL. I have a (nasty) visceral reaction to their “concerned” faces now. They are nothing but performative and really really suck at it.
Yeah their facial expressions have always been performative, esp Unable’s. They both look constipated instead of concerned.
Compliment sandwich: Kate and William draw attention to 1st responders, how nice! They do it face to face, that’s so dumb! Kate wore a modestly priced outfit and didn’t do her fancy doll hair, brava! Lol.
The cut of those pants isn’t very good…
Of course they did – got to get one up on the Sussex’s and I called this last week. These two are so transparent that this is nothing more than a PR stunt AND they did NOT keep a safe distance from the people in the call centre (which was pointed out in a snarky part of the Fail article).
As for Katie Keen – she is SOOO cosplaying Meghan in the trouser suit, straight hair and heels. To be fair its a good look on her but given that she usually overdresses in frilly dresses its obvs she’s copying the look from Megs. She should wear her hair straight more often – the awful sausage curls age her.
The hair look better that way. The suit is dreadful, cut and color are a non-non. The visiting is so tone-deaf and stupid.