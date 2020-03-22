Christian Siriano is now making surgical masks for medical professionals

Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings are giving everyone panic attacks. Trump stands up there and lies his ass off and smears journalists and tries to “racism” his way out of everything. So I’m lowkey thankful that so many (Democratic) governors are picking up the slack and doing their own daily briefings. My governor here in Virginia has been doing a nice job of keeping calm and organized, even if I think he should be banning more sh-t. But the real star of the governors’ daily briefings has been Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York. Cuomo has a lot of resources at his disposal and he has a surprisingly good online team. So this whole exchange between designer Christian Siriano and Gov. Cuomo’s office just made me cry a little bit on Friday:

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Yes thank you — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Amazing, right? The comments underneath those tweets are lovely too – there are people from around the country offering to donate sewing service, fabric, time and money so that medical professionals will have enough surgical masks and all of the cloth necessities in hospitals around the state, and presumably around the country. There are also offers from businesses and private individuals with 3D printers who can print out any other kind of medical needs, and there were even some metal workers offering to provide services to hospitals. Christian Siriano provided some updates soon after getting the go-ahead from Cuomo’s office:

We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Also:

NEW: Christian Siriano isn't the only fashion house making face masks amid #coronavirus shortages. Many fashion manufacturers are in talks with authorities and some already quietly shifted production lines to make masks and gowns. Scoop with @KimBhasin: https://t.co/EGoiqJ2Gzm pic.twitter.com/NQYsMhgH6F — Polly Mosendz (@polly) March 20, 2020