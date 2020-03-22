Christian Siriano is now making surgical masks for medical professionals

Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings are giving everyone panic attacks. Trump stands up there and lies his ass off and smears journalists and tries to “racism” his way out of everything. So I’m lowkey thankful that so many (Democratic) governors are picking up the slack and doing their own daily briefings. My governor here in Virginia has been doing a nice job of keeping calm and organized, even if I think he should be banning more sh-t. But the real star of the governors’ daily briefings has been Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York. Cuomo has a lot of resources at his disposal and he has a surprisingly good online team. So this whole exchange between designer Christian Siriano and Gov. Cuomo’s office just made me cry a little bit on Friday:
If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
Yes thank you
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.
Who's next?
Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Amazing, right? The comments underneath those tweets are lovely too – there are people from around the country offering to donate sewing service, fabric, time and money so that medical professionals will have enough surgical masks and all of the cloth necessities in hospitals around the state, and presumably around the country. There are also offers from businesses and private individuals with 3D printers who can print out any other kind of medical needs, and there were even some metal workers offering to provide services to hospitals. Christian Siriano provided some updates soon after getting the go-ahead from Cuomo’s office:
We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
Also:
NEW: Christian Siriano isn't the only fashion house making face masks amid #coronavirus shortages.
Many fashion manufacturers are in talks with authorities and some already quietly shifted production lines to make masks and gowns.
Scoop with @KimBhasin: https://t.co/EGoiqJ2Gzm pic.twitter.com/NQYsMhgH6F
— Polly Mosendz (@polly) March 20, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
People who work in healthcare are literally saving lives and putting theirs at risk. Thank you Mr. Cuomo and Mr. Siriano. Oh and the burnt-orange turd in the White House can go F himself. He downplayed this pandemic for at least two months.
This is news that is relevant. We need to hear more of this. We need to ignore the orange idiot. Giving him a platform and reporting his bs is becoming a danger to the public.
They’ve asked the public where I live to start making masks and people are really pitching in – it’s very moving to see!
As a hardcore Democrat, I’ll say that Hogan – our R governor here in MD – has been great as well. It’s a weird relief to know that despite party affiliation, some leaders will still follow the experts’ advice, look at the data, and make the best choice they can for their states.
And Hogan’s press conferences are kind of funny, bc he usually scolds people – “if people don’t STAY HOME we’ll have to implement further restrictions!” (so its a running joke that he’s going to ground everyone) and he also gets in some digs at Trump and the federal government.
Many hospitals have put out urgent pleas for personal protective gear (PPE). Our Republican governor even went so far as to say that he had requested additional PPE from Trump, was denied and told to procure it on his own and when he contacted the suppliers, he was told that the feds had bought up all supplies. Trump is hoarding the stuff now.
Some hospitals are put together kits of the materials that are needed for the masks, they just need people to sew them together. Contact your local hospitals and ask what they need and how they want things delivered. They don’t need more people just showing up.
One major difference I have noticed from Cuomo’s press conferences,Governor Baker here in MA’s press conferences and Trump’s overly crowded stage press conferences: the governors have people on stage providing sign language translations, the President of the United States, the man who is supposed to guarantee equal opportunity for all, does not.