Kristen Stewart went for a hike during the quarantine, and honestly, same

My gym has been closed for a week already because of the coronavirus. So far, they say they’re just going to be closed for another week, but I don’t believe that. I suspect that all gyms will probably close through April, don’t you? That’s what I’m preparing myself for, among other things. And I have to say… I’m not proud of myself or anything, but man, I realllllly miss going to the gym. It was my meditative space, where I could just zone out and walk on a treadmill or bike in peace and lift weights and then I would come out, tired and sweaty but feeling calm and mentally rested. It was my reset button.
So after a couple of days where I just took naps during my old “gym time,” I decided to just… walk. Outside. In the sunshine, or in the chilly pre-rain cloudy days too. First I just walked around my (surprisingly hilly) neighborhood but over the past few days, I’ve been experimenting with hiking at a local park, on a lakeside trail. I prefer the lakeside trail to the neighborhood walk, although I think I’m going to mix it up some during the quarantine. Plus, the park has pockets where there are people milling about, and they’re not giving each other a lot of social distancing space. Grrr. But all in all… I don’t hate it. All of the fresh air is helping me. I think getting some sun is helping too.
Anyway, I have no idea whether Kristen Stewart is a gym rat or not, but I do know that she’s a California resident and the California governor told people to shelter in place. Kristen still went out with some friends on Saturday – Kristen and a dude seemingly went for a hike in the Hollywood Hills, then they cooled down at a “near empty” Los Feliz park. Is that allowed, Californians? Can you get out for a bit of air and some exercise as long as you social-distance? Kristen and the dude were way too close to each other for that, but who knows. That being said… I would be going stir f–king crazy if I didn’t go outside to walk, and I imagine millions of other people feel the same way. Just respect the six-foot cone of social distancing while you’re out, peeps.
I go light jogging every day an hour before sunset BUT I keep my distance from other joggers as to maintain the 6 foot social distancing required to prevent Coronavirus infection. If I don’t exercise at all for the next 3 months I will lose my sanity.
Unfortunately I think it is unsanitary to do that. Here, because everyone has been going ‘hiking where there is no one’ the parks are closing down. You are bound to bump into people, and you still need to go from home and to your home.
My friends did the same and I was a bit appalled to say the least. I told them to enjoy it because are headed for a lockdown here in the UK> I hope they understood the hint.
Isolation is isolation. And there are lots of non-machinery exercises you can do at home. Napping isn’t one of them
The UK have updated their guidance for the extremely vulnerable today and I’m not allowed to leave the house except to go to chemo. Although, if people carry on ignoring social distancing advice the whole country will be on lockdown soon
I’d go crazy if I couldn’t get out for a walk during the day. But I hardly encounter other people so I’m not worried about contracting the virus from anyone.
I miss the gym so much!
We have been doing walks outside,keeping distance of course but it’s not the same as a tough gym workout for me.
I am an introvert and didn’t realize how much socializing I actually do.
Ready for this to end for everyone and of course just want people to have what they need and be well.Grateful that I’m here with my family!
Have dogs, must walk. Using a walking stick as a visual reminder to others of the distance required. Some have made fun of me, others have been respectful. Also, have been working on the strata’s landscape, because, well, because someone has to and their behaviour cannot dictate mine … so there’s that. It’s been sunny here, tho chilly. Dogs (and I) would go beserkers if we didn’t get out, and that wouldn’t be good nor would it be pretty. So yes it’s fine. Go outside…just keep your distance and don’t let the naysayers try to shame you! After trying on a couple of phrases, now when someone approaches too closely, I hold my walking stick horizontally and say “it’s real”, whilst I ask they wait for me to get off the very narrow bridge before they start across or on a path, or crossing a log, or whatever.
I have been going for a walk every day. I don’t see very many other people and when I do, we maintain our distance. We have lots of hiking trails and such around here and there have been rumors they’re going to close those down, but I think the latest rule is no congregating around parked cars (so park, get out and walk and then get back in your car. Don’t use it as a way to hang out.)
Yes, we can go outside & walk properly distanced from others. We don’t touch anything. A walk in a park is ok but do not even think about going near playground equipment. Strictly off limits.
We can’t let our kids friends come over to play. That defeats the quarantine’s purpose because the kids’ might already be infected but asymptomatic. The parents could have picked it up @ work, grocery shopping, wherever. Set the kids up to skype/facetime/take your pick.
You could always order a set of weights (Amazon has decent ones very reasonably priced), and do BodyPump classes at home. LesMills offers all their stuff on their streaming app, it’s fantastic.
My son and I are jogging daily. We are currently on a small island and don’t encounter many people. When we do, we cross to the other side of the street and are more like 20 feet apart. In my state, no one has been advised not to exercise outside – just don’t touch anything and maintain a healthy distance from other people.