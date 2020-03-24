Donald Trump wants to ‘reopen’ the economy no matter how many people die

I went for a nice walk yesterday evening. I didn’t mean to time it so perfectly, but I completely missed Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing on Monday. I knew what was going to happen anyway, because Vanity Fair had a good preview – their sources claimed that Trump is bored with his racist “China virus” bullsh-t and bored with trying to pretend like he’s a wartime president. He’s so bored, he wants to “reopen the economy.”
According to sources, Trump is increasingly frustrated with Fauci and governors who advocated for shutting down large swathes of the economy to stop COVID-19’s out-of-control spread. According to four Republicans briefed on internal West Wing conversations, Trump is fuming privately that Fauci advised him that the only way to blunt the pandemic was to bring the economy to a halt. “Trump is furious,” a former West Wing official said. “He’s been calling business leaders asking if he should just reopen the economy,” a Republican briefed on the conversations told me. “He’s hearing that you have to get the economy going,” another former West Wing official said.
So far, Trump has refrained from publicly lashing out at Fauci and New York governor Andrew Cuomo, whose lucid and empathetic press conferences are in contrast to Trump’s shambolic media theater. But late Sunday night, as Dallas became the latest city to compel its citizens to stay home, Trump tweeted: “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”
Weirdly, business leaders (??) seem to be telling Trump that he’s right to be more concerned about the economy than human life. Businesses want some kind of “end date” for how long people can work from home, self-isolate, social distance, etc. So that’s what Trump talked about in last night’s briefing:
President Trump, under growing pressure to rescue an economy in free fall, said Monday that he may soon loosen federal guidelines for social distancing and encourage shuttered businesses to reopen — defying public health experts, who have warned that doing so risks accelerating the spread of the novel coronavirus or even allowing it to rebound.
“America will again and soon be open for business — very soon,” Trump said at the daily White House news conference. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”
As he watches stock prices plummet and braces for an expected surge in unemployment, Trump has received urgent pleas from rattled business leaders, Republican lawmakers and conservative economists imploring him to remove some of the stringent social distancing guidelines that he put in place for a 15-day period ending March 30, according to several people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.
The consensus among experts — including infectious disease expert Anthony S. Fauci and other senior officials on Trump’s coronavirus task force — is that restaurants, bars, schools, offices and other gathering places should remain closed for many more weeks to mitigate the outbreak, the worst effects of which are yet to be felt in the United States. But Trump has been chafing against that notion and impatient to get American life back to normal.
Yeah, you don’t need me or the Washington Post or Vanity Fair to tell you that every medical expert, every doctor, every hospital administrator, every scientist wants MORE restrictions, more people isolating, more people self-quarantining. If Trump “reopens” the economy in the next month, thousands (perhaps millions) of people will needlessly die after being exposed. Hospitals will collapse. The American medical system will collapse. Trump cares more about corporations than people.
“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”
You know he didn’t think that up.
I think I read that hannity said it on trump TV. Er, I mean Faux, I mean Fox news
Steve Hilton said this on Fox Sunday night:
“Our ruling class and their TV mouthpieces whipping up fear over this virus, they can afford an indefinite shutdown. Working Americans can’t, they’ll be crushed by it. You know that famous phrase, ‘The cure is worse than the disease?’ That is exactly the territory we are hurting towards.”
There is a right way and a wrong way to ease up on quarantine. The right way involves intensive data collection and modeling to begin easing restrictions on the least vulnerable populations as the risk of infection declines.
I really, really, really hope he gets it before there’s a cure..
So do I. Not even ashamed to admit it.
gets it and suffers horribly.
you know, HYPOTHETICALLY.
Massachusetts is closed, effective noon today to April 7, at which point the Governor will re-evaluate. We don’t listen to the crazy orange man who refuses to give our hospitals PPE.
St. Louis is closed until Apr. 22. Let’s hope that local officials don’t listen to Trump. It’s all about the money.
Same. Listening to my Governor in Connecticut and ignoring the lunatic in the White House who doesn’t care if we all die.
Our hope is in the governors. Kansas governor Laura Kelly issued an edict closing K-12 school buildings last week before it was picked up widely. The KC metro (Kansas AND Missouri) counties are on a 30-day lock down. The Missouri governor is late to the game, but finally falling in step. The only thing the Orange one really needs to do is comfort, arrange supplies and federal aid, and sign emergency legislation. I don’t think he’s done any of that yet.
This man is a public health menace. If he follows through with this, can he be charged with endangering public health and criminal negligence? Dangerous bozo!
Ugh, please no one yell at me. I can’t stand the guy and Im gleefully doing everything in my power to vote him and his criminals out of office….but….he has a point? We can’t keep this isolation going too long. What would be remaining if we reopened after 2-3 months in isolation? I think reopening after 15 days is much too soon, but someone needs to come up with a solid plan to allow a slow re-open that encompasses the public health crises, business, and allows us to get back to some sort of life.
What would remain open are the essentials – this pandemic is going to cause economic issues for sure, but we are talking about people’s lives on a global scale. The consequences of this will be felt for a long time. Easing up on isolation right now would cause a full on catastrophe we cannot even imagine.
There is absolutely someone in every government who is working out what each day of shutdown is costing the economy in money and recovery time. And someone who is going to decide the ‘optimum’ balance between cost and estimated deaths. And probably more than one someone whose job it is to make it seem like that wasn’t the deciding factor in re-opening for business.
This week is when the surgeon general said it starts to get really bad. 100 people are dying a day now and increasing. NY has 1 in 1000 people infected indicated it was spreading for weeks. A few weeks of stuck inside to slow this massive wave about to hit us is bearable it is getting ready to be ugly
There’s no plan that allows things to reopen while the virus is still running rampant, that doesn’t include the death of millions of people.
Sometimes shit goes to hell. It’s happened again and again throughout human history. Sometimes forces of nature ruin our economy and our way of life.
To reopen before this virus is under control would lead to an explosive number of cases, hospitals would collapse, you wouldn’t be able to get help for corona or any other emergency or illness. There would literally be almost no healthcare available to anyone.
Stay home and watch what happens over the next two weeks and beyond. I hope you stay healthy. But we are about to see a horrific tragedy of death and despair, it’s already starting. We will not be able to change this unless we isolate and starve the virus out. It’s already got an incredibly strong foothold. We can’t just go about our business. We will have to pick up the pieces after we starve this virus and then find a vaccine.
Here in Quebec our Premier (sort of the equivalent of a governor) ordered the entire province to shut down until April 13th…only essential services like groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and the like are supposed to stay open. It’s definitely going to hit the economy hard but unfortunately the number of positive cases here has jumped a lot AND lots of people – oddly enough older people here where I live – weren’t respecting the social distancing rules.
It sucks, but at the end of the day you can’t replace a life that was lost. It’s short term pain for long term gain, in a way.
You do know that much of Canada has shut down? Yes, there will be a huge impact. But it will mean the health system can HOPEFULLY handle the pandemic, and much fewer lives lost because of stupidity.
The world does not begin and end with the US. Countries everywhere are having to regulate more and more. We are not allowed gatherings more than 5 people in Nova Scotia and we, so far, are not high up on the list of infected places. We have a decent amount of cases, but it’s NOWHERE near somewhere like NY or Florida, or anything like that. Parks are closed. Most people are working from home or on EI.
If the US does not make drastic changes NOW you can start saying goodbye to many of your friends, family, neighbors. Think of the economic impact if suddenly a good chunk of your workforce is dead.
When you will have thousands of people sick who can’t go to work the economy would be better?
My husband works for a major urban hospital system and it’s his job to be measuring this and running data to help the hospital prepare. He’s been freaking out for weeks, told me to start stocking extra food a couple months ago. But he also feels that in some ways it is more dangerous to let the economy fall because it opens us to real financial and social chaos in addition to the health crisis. The virus isn’t going away. There is no immunity after you’ve had it. It will keep circling the globe until there is a vaccine in a year or two.
No one can know what the right answer is. Trump’s an idiot and certainly doesn’t have the right answer but we also can’t afford for people to stay home for 18 months.
The thing is – it wouldn’t NEED to be 18 months of isolation if this had been handled properly from the start. If there had been ACTUAL meaningful shutdowns – why the f–k are people still allowed to be crammed on the beaches in FL!? – the risk to the economy wouldn’t be so severe. But the leader in chief and a lot of the states have bungled this SO HARD that of course it’s going to take longer, now. But that’s the price that’s going to be paid for incompetence and that’s terrifying.
It’s not only the old people dying. This morning in the daily mail there was a story about a 36 yo principal, a 49 yo x cop and a 50 yo all dead from the COVID 19 yesterday in NY. This virus is taking everyone. We should never value money over health. IMO, it’s better to be poor in good health than rich in poor health.
I’m in NYC. My husband has closed all of his businesses, and because he was in the process of opening a new restaurant, all new have until I get paid on 4/1, was what was in his pocket when he shuttered up. I agree that this is terrible, but it’s a price I’m willing to pay. Cuomo said yesterday that he is trying to. figure out a way to keep the economy moving, and I’ll tell you that I trust him a thousand times more than Trump and will do as he suggests. You are. right in that someone has to be thinking a bout this, but that person should not be Trump.
Cuomo is the leader we need right now. He has been fantastic.
False notion. The U.S. is the richest country in the world. We could give a living wage to every adult for years to keep them spending money in a reduced economy with just essential businesses and supply chains operating. We have the money and can print money. Then, with routine testing and tracking protocols in place everywhere people could cycle in and out of workplaces when cleared of the disease.
I agree,
It’s not the economy v.s. Health.
The two are linked, if the economy completely collapses (which obviously won’t happen after 2 weeks of lcokdown, but some are saying this could last 18 months and that would be catastrophic) millions of people will also die. There will be no food, no jobs, people will be homeless and Healthcare would be non existent. Especially in the US.
So yeah, there comes a point where the cure is worse then the disease, and it’s important to be honest about that.
Difficult choices will have to be made, many people will die. But we want to minimize that, taking everything into account
China, Japan Asia all are more successful to flatting the curve because they took their pain early, by locking down and listening to the people in charge. Our president told us it was a HOAX NOTHING to worry about. In 3 months they have turned around, why can’t we.
So if you reopen early you have the worst of both worlds. Sending everyone back to work during a pandemic means you are going to triple the case rate. More people in the hospital. More people dying. Half of offices out sick. Companies having 2/3 of their staff out in sick leave for weeks or months.
So then you tank the economy AND spread a pandemic. It’s lose lose to do that.
CBS and NBC cut away for their evening news shows and ABC didn’t cover the MAGA rally at all.
Soon, they’ll all ignore him. Giving him air time is a health risk.
That is the way it should be. There is nothing meaningful that comes out of those briefings. Especially when Dr. Fauci is not there.
I saw his right wing friends Tweeting about this and the LT Governor of Texas gave a Fox interview saying oh Grandparents will be happy to DIE to save their grandchildren’s economy?!?!? The Fuck?!?!?! I pray this begins to make some Fox listeners wonder why they are watching networks that want to kill them. The Tweets say things like it is just 2.5% who will die a small loss. 2.5% is 9 million people they are advocating we not try to save. 9 MILLION. Do they think the economy is going to recover while the hospitals collapse and we replay Italy?!? I have never hated anyone As much as our selfish President who will let people die because he had to shut down his golf clubs.
And he also forgot that losing medical personel who have spent years on their training, to this virus, will not exactly do the US healthcare any favours! It will collapse! Replace these Republicans!!!
Please God from your mouth to the US electorate’s ears!
Fortunately governors can override Trump’s deranged proposition of ending isolation, no governor (except Texas) will side with Trump on this.
When will the cult of Trump realizes he doesn’t care about anyone? We are in such a mess and those of us stuck w ineffective state leadership that follows him are screwed. Florida is right there siding w Trump
Nope, my gubnah in AL will gladly follow wherever he stumbles.
Texas governor has been deferring to the local counties/cities for shelter in place. Which isn’t great but at least it’s something. Then you have judge in Galveston county who org said he didn’t know if he had authority to close beaches/shelter in place….
I’m in a blue city so I’m hoping the mayor and the county judge have some sense. Closed restaurant and bars last week. Won’t do us any goos if the red counties around us insist on business as usual.
I watched Boris Johnson’s statement shutting down Great Britain yesterday and while I believe him to be a complete buffoon, I was struck by the stark difference to the monster in the White House: a direct, professional statement , delivered in complete, coherent sentences, giving a directive, the reasons therefor, the steps that were being taken, and the consequences, an expression of concern, love, and belief in a country and its people; all in just a few minutes. Leadership. We don’t have that. We have an orange menace, who is driving people to eat fish tank chemicals, while railing on about how the media didn’t thank him for not taking a salary. To paraphrase an old Simon & Garfunkel song: “Where have you gone, Joe Biden, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.”
He ONLY cares about his re-election chances – he DOES NOT CARE how many people have to suffer and die for it.
Exactly. He is only looking out for himself. This crazy orange buffoon will get us all killed.
My big issue is this, while I’m concerned our workplace may close there is still NO ONE stopping people from traveling. People’s livelihoods are being taken away, and yes for appropriate reasons, but we aren’t making it illegal to go on f$cking spring break! I’m very concerned those people will be spreading this to new states.
Not only to new states- Americans will keep reinfecting other countries that might have been getting it under control. We’re going to end up on the wrong end of everybody else’s travel bans, and then Emperor Babyfists will retaliate with tariffs because he thinks that’s a punishment on other countries, etc., vicious cycle. I feel like it’s no longer hyperbole to say he’s ruining the world.
I’m curious what Trump “re-opening America” means for our border shutdown. I really hope restrictions remain in place. It sends a clear message that people need to stay home. Our health care system in Toronto is already strained and cases are climbing.
I hope Trudeau keeps our border closed, no Americans should be stepping foot in Canada unless they are part of those essential services Trudeau outlined.
Foreigners get no subsidy when they seek treatment in my country but we have also stopped them from coming in because we needed to protect the medical community from being strained. Their focus now is to treat the locals and long term residents only.
I told my aunt, just because it’s on the news, don’t believe everything, esp anything that comes out of this trash’s mouth. Chloroquine a cure? No. And now this? He doesn’t care that people will die. What a dirtbag. @Jerusha, I hope karma comes knocking soon as well
We’ll be a pariah nation. What country will open their borders to US if we are full of sick people (and we don’t even give a shit about it)
You bet. Today, our residents specifically coming from the US and the UK have to be bussed from the airport to designated hotels straight away. Previously they could go to their homes and not leave their homes. That’s how serious it is now.
Excuse me if this is too dark, but this reminds me of reading transcripts of Nazi leaders deciding the most efficient and economical way to transport Jewish people and others to the camps, while they were sipping tea in a lovely country estate house.
It’s utterly insane and it’s murder for money. Murder for profit in plain sight. All of this is murder. Not having prepared, when a pandemic was clearly coming right at us, is murder. Science denial in the face of pandemic is murder. Prioritizing the economy over MILLIONS of lives that will be lost is murder. Murder done over tea, sitting at a civilized table, while the lives of human beings is just a simple factor to be played with, a number to be crunched.
It is also killing by class. Trump knows the wealthy will get the best care and will be fine. It’s the general public that will pay the ultimate price.
If the virus kills the old and poor then the government won’t have to pay benefits to them. Only the Devil himself could’ve come up with a more evil plan.
Oh man, this makes me sorry for my American friends. Some rambling questions…
Is this also because he thinks or has been advised that it’s largely affecting Democrat states? Doesn’t the age demographic of covid19 deaths lean towards GOP voters, being older? And won’t rural/Southern states struggle even more with health services when it hits?
Also, states themselves can decide or overrule, right?
He is insane. Reserves are there for a reason!
Our politicians are very proud of our open borders and it was a difficult call to close it. But they still tried! All short term visitors are disallowed to enter to avoid straining our health infrastructure. Latest development today is any citizen still trying to travel will no longer get subsidized treatment nor withdraw funds from their medical care accounts, if they are struck with Covid-19. This is a big deal and will likely stop my fellow citizens from travelling now. Returning long term pass holders will have to prepare for their return to our country to be delayed. It is that drastic and this is a huge deal to us because we did not expect our government to go to this extreme. Take this seriously US politicians!
Nothing weird about it. They care about profit, not people. Chinese experts who came to Italy were shocked that they did not end all economic and production activities not necessary for life, among other things. People had to go to work producing unnecessary stuff, use public transportation to get there, be in close proximity to others and then get back to their families. This is horrifying. Thousands of people will die for stupid reasons. I am surprised there are not even more strikes in Italy and that people are not enraged by this.
I think he is only concerned because he had to close his most lucrative hotels and, as usual, he is putting himself above everything and everyone. I also think he wants to get his hands on the economic relief fund so he can steal as much of it as possible for himself. He is a criminal not a leader
I just went out for the first time in about ten days. Publix has started Senior Hours today. I guess I’m a senior-I’m 75-but I have no health issues and never have. I felt so sorry for the really old, the 80+ men and women. They looked frightened. I’ve always hated trump, even decades ago, but it’s magnified by what he’s done to our most vulnerable:
I saw this last night and it truly scared me. Just when I thought his germaphobia meant he actually had the sense to do what is right in this one instance. If people go back to life as normal and the outbreak inevitably worsens, it will prolong the period we all have to deal with this and he and every other Fox correspondent and big business lobbyist pushing for this will have blood on their hands. Thank goodness he’s not a complete oligarch and we still have states rights. Stay strong, state governors! For the good of the people!
Have people not seen the videos of coffins being moved by the army in Italy? Or sick people on the hallway floors in the hospitals in Spain? Don’t listen to this criminal. Isolate at home. We’re on our own.
Thank you for your comment. Totally agree with you.
Money launderers like Putin, MBS and Semion Mogilivech need Trump’s and other shady “businesses” open to launder their ill gotten gains (human trafficking, drugs, other blood money). That’s why Trump wants his seven huge resorts, casinos, the hospitality industry, cruise industry and airlines moving again. The mobsters are losing too much money, and our lives are the forfeit.
If they don’t waive mortgage payments for homeowners and landlords, NY will fall. I’m not exaggerating.
No one can pay their rent or mortgages and most landlords are not Trump and cannot afford to lose millions.
I have to say, there is a point here. Because unfortunately, a good chunk of our country can’t follow directions. Nobody is following the parameters of a quarantine. There were still weddings broken up this weekend. People are going to the super market every day and people are having friends over to make Tiktoks about quarantine. If nobody is going to follow the parameters, it is useless and we are tanking our economy for no reason. We have to make this time worth it, but nobody gets it.
My friend in New York told me that despite the measures in place, people are still gathering in Central Park and taking the subway. It boggles the mind. I live in a state that hasn’t been too hard hit, and I feel so, so grateful, but worry for my dad in Florida.
What a time of great uncertainty. I have no idea what the next six months is going to bring. We’re in uncharted territory
Pleased to read many others have state governors who consider blathering Drumpf has nothing to do with our states and how they operate. We not only have Gov Newsom but city after city supports self-confinement, and social distancing. Our issue is our tiny community and food supplies. We are 120 miles round trip to grocery stores. Several in the community are making food runs for others.
this mindset is so dangerous. and false really. if you open businesses too early and the spread catches like wildfire, hospitals and businesses will cease functioning effectively anyway due to illness and death and the impact of THAT will crash our economy! the smartest thing we can all do is put our selfishness aside and stay home until we are sure this virus is contained. we will rebuild this economy when people aren’t at risk. i know this is hard on people and i know people who have already lost jobs, nothing about this is easy. but if he opens doors too early, it will take on a life of its own, people will get sick, people will die and business will STILL be impacted because of it. everything will take so much longer to contain. it’s the dumbest thing he could do. this man doesn’t care about the American People at all.