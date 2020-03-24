“The Tokyo Olympics will be pushed back one year” links
  • March 24, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year. [JustJared]
Dita Von Teese’s home was not exactly what I was expecting. I was expecting more old-Hollywood glam and chrome. [OMG Blog]
What’s going on with Donald Glover’s album? [LaineyGossip]
These Gucci sunglasses are terrible! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Oprah Winfrey banished Steadman to the guesthouse. [Seriously OMG]
What’s going on with Westworld? [Pajiba]
Dr. Jen Gunter dragged Gwyneth Paltrow. [Dlisted]
Colleges are hitting pause on their sexual assault investigations. [Jezebel]
Ben Platt has a whole situation happening with his pants. [GFY]

2 Responses to ““The Tokyo Olympics will be pushed back one year” links”

  1. ME says:
    March 24, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Oprah is smart. Steadman was just on a flight last week! The dude is being stupid. She’s protecting herself. Not everyone has a guest house, but if you got one, make the idiot sleep in it!

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    March 24, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Ben’s pants: Do you suppose they were his grandpa’s…great grandpa’s? and he’s wearing them out of affection? Hell no to the Gucci sunglasses! That’s all I’ve got other than thanks for doing a post where I can comment about fashion 😀

    Reply

