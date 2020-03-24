“The Tokyo Olympics will be pushed back one year” links

Embed from Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year. [JustJared]

Dita Von Teese’s home was not exactly what I was expecting. I was expecting more old-Hollywood glam and chrome. [OMG Blog]

What’s going on with Donald Glover’s album? [LaineyGossip]

These Gucci sunglasses are terrible! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Oprah Winfrey banished Steadman to the guesthouse. [Seriously OMG]

What’s going on with Westworld? [Pajiba]

Dr. Jen Gunter dragged Gwyneth Paltrow. [Dlisted]

Colleges are hitting pause on their sexual assault investigations. [Jezebel]

Ben Platt has a whole situation happening with his pants. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images