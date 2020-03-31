Duchess Kate removed her sapphire ring & eternity band during ‘isolation’

Everyone had thoughts about the photo – posted by Kensington Palace – of the Duchess of Cambridge “at her desk,” posing prettily in a pink suit. I strongly believe that the photo was taken two Fridays ago, the last time William and Kate were in their apartment in Kensington Royal, because Kate wore the same Marks and Spencer suit in that photo which she wore to that photo-op at the emergency call center. But here’s something I didn’t notice about the desk photo: Kate wasn’t wearing her sapphire ring, and she wasn’t wearing her diamond eternity band. Weirdly, she did seem to wear her sapphire ring to the emergency call center the same day though. And she did wear her simple Welsh gold wedding band for the desk photo too. So here’s why Kate didn’t wear her famous rings for the desk photo:
While in self-isolation and working from home, Kate Middleton was pictured without one of her key accessories. On Sunday, Kate and Prince William’s shared photos on their joint Instagram account of the couple diligently working from home. In one of the snaps, the royal mom of three, who wore the coral pink Marks & Spencer suit that she also wore to a recent call center visit with Prince William, 37, was notably without her sapphire and diamond engagement ring and her diamond eternity band.
Her decision to remove her jewelry is likely to aid in the effectiveness of handwashing, which is essential in stopping the spread of the virus.
While Kate, 38, wore her Welsh gold wedding band, she was missing her iconic engagement ring, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also opted to not wear her white gold diamond eternity band.
A 2018 study at Georgia State University found that rings provided “a protected area [on the skin] in which bacteria can flourish,” according to researchers. They also found that those who didn’t wear rings were able to kill more bacteria when washing their hands than those who wore rings.
LMAO @ “diligently working from home.” William and Kate can really do the bare minimum and they’re considered “diligent,” meanwhile Meghan worked her ass off in a short time and she was smeared and abused. Anyway. As for the ring thing… I know a lot of women would never remove their wedding rings for anything, but some women do. Kate usually removes Big Blue when she’s visiting hospitals or any kind of medical facility, so… why didn’t she remove it for the visit to the emergency call center? And then she removed it for the posed photo at her desk in KP? I bet she’s keeping it off during the quarantine too.
I stopped wearing my engagement ring to make hand washing easier. This makes total sense to me.
I don’t wear my wedding ring so this makes sense to me. The plus side is it does make hand washing easier.
I doubt she wears it at home normally, anyway. That thing is huge, heavy and would probably scratch the kids. My solitaire is raised and I have to be careful when holding my son that it doesn’t scratch his head or cheeks. 🤷♀️
I was thinking that too. They may not be very comfortable either. Otherwise, if it were in the aid of handwashing, it wouldn’t make sense to still be wearing her wedding ring.
That ring always look very impractical to me. Then again, it was chosen by a teenager because it was had the biggest stone of the selection she was offered and she was pissed off that her fiance didn’t bother to pick a ring for her himself.
There have been quite a few recommendations in the UK about removing watches and jewellery to help with handwashing as ideally wrists need to be washed thoroughly.
Lots of mentions of keeping nails short too.
That top picture sums them up both nicely. Pointless and clueless.
Pics are props. Who stack that many novels on a desk (when house probably have a library) unless you are in the writing profession or teaching?
Why doesn’t Willy-boy not wear a wedding ring!? Probably easier for his floundering dick to get some tail (Rose Hanbury) outside his marriage if he looks a bit available!
He’s never worn a wedding band. Didn’t want to for some reason.
And they tried to say it was a royal thing, except Charles, Andrew, Edward, Phillip all wear / wore wedding bands, even if not on the ring finger. Only William chooses not to or even to get one. Tells you all you need to know.
I have family members with jobs that require them to not wear rings for safety reasons, but the men still all have a wedding band and wear it when going out. William doesn’t have a job where he can’t wear a ring. He just can’t be bothered.
Diana’s ring is Kate’s only claim to fame, imo. I can see why she wears it out in public, but honestly it doesn’t seem as if it would be very comfortable to wear daily. (I would have redesigned it if it were mine).
I stopped wearing jewelry once this pandemic kicked in. So much better for all the hand washing going on, for sure.
I bet she doesn’t wear it at home that much, unless the stories about her being a “hands on mother” aren’t true- I take my ring off all the time when cooking/baking or giving the kids a bath, etc – so I bet she doesn’t wear it that much on a regular basis and prob keeps it in a safe.
This is the most random article ever. Woman doesn’t wear big ass rings during a pandemic where regular hand-washing is essential and advised. It’s something that most people wouldn’t have even noticed until it was highlighted – is People magazine trying to cause some sort of drama on the sly?
You know if this was Meghan it would be “HUGE PROBLEMS IN THE SUSSEX MARRIAGE! Meghan refuses to wear engagement ring! Divorce?”
You notice that they also mentioned her wearing the same suit. Maybe they are also trying to create drama by planting the idea that all of the photos were taken at the same time.
Makes sense with the constant hand washing that most people are doing.
My husband and I took our rings off. So much hand washing and hand cream application. We’re sticking around home anyways so it’s not a big deal to me.
I understand her not wearing rings, I have not worn jewelry, makeup, or perfume since my daughter was born. She is highly allergic too many things and my vanity is not going endanger my child.
Plus, caring for small children means you wash your hands a bazillion times during the day, not wearing jewelry makes it quicker/easier.
Btw, KM still gives me hair envy! As a dishwater blonde, I envy her thick, shiny brunette hair. It is her best feature.
Also, am trying to keep myself Calm during this situation. Doing the best I can, hope you are all safe and well. I enjoy popping into Celebitchy.
When you spend 300 pounds a week your hair will look like that. It’s not gene beacuse pippa and carole hair is full and flat which makes prove Kate pay so much money into those hair spa.
Hand washing is a good point. I’ve been wearing my engagement ring and wedding band to feel more “put together” and motivated to work. It’s the little things like that, dressing like I would to go into the office, that keep me focused.
Eh, not gonna ding her. I’ve been working from home for three weeks and haven’t put my rings on during that time. It hasn’t been a conscious decision…putting them on was just part of my routine for getting ready to go to work.
(But…I should probably keep wearing them to make sure that spot on my finger doesn’t expand too much! LOL)
I gotta tell you all. There is probably nothing I can’t deal with lately is people getting props for doing half-assed work. Wow.
Diligent work. Stop this.
I still dont understand why William doesnt wear wedding ring even chuck wear it in his last finger . Many right wing men’s dont wear it either. I never saw Donald Trump wearing it. Nor does rupert Murdoch. But other hardcore Christians in Republican party wars it. So I dont know.
I’ve been almost exclusively wearing my silicone workout wedding band to make hand washing easier, and because…no one sees me these days, except my immediate family…who certainly don’t care.
“Her decision to remove her jewelry is likely to aid in the effectiveness of handwashing”
Key word:
“likely”
Translation:
“We noticed Kate’s not wearing her ring and needed some column inches, so we’re running some blind speculation. She’s the one we need you to like though, so we’re pulling a good reason out of our arses instead of her marriage being on the rocks, which you can guarantee would be the theory if it were the other one in the photo.”
I personally wouldn’t wear that cursed ring if you paid me, but I can tell kate usually wears it with pride as part of her Diana incarnation. If Meghan was seen without her wedding ring, it would give the trolls life that ‘their marriage is in trouble’. But I can see the point about hand washing, as I’ve not been wearing my rings either.
Eh… I take off my rings when I am home/get home after being out. More “comfortable”, don’t have to worry about getting them “dirty”; washing and drying your hands with rings on is a pain.
I also hate sleeping with rings or earrings on.
Same here. As soon as I get in the door I take off my ring, lol. Usually so I can was my hands and eat. It’s funny, I only wear it when I leave the house, otherwise it sits on the windowsill above the sink. Hubby on the other hand doesn’t take his off until bedtime.
I’m not going to ding Kate for using common sense on removing that gaudy ring to wash her hands properly.
There are going more stories like this coming down the pipe.
Kate is not wearing her extensions because the hairstylist is in quarantine.
Cain teeth are yellow because the dentist think it’s too far to go drive to Norfolk.
I have removed all my rings and jewellery – partly the bacteria harbouring and also because my hands have been getting so dry I need to moisturise and it clogs up in the setting of my engagement ring. I think it makes sense.