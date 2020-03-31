Prince Harry & Meghan won’t use their Sussex Royal IG or site from here on out

I thought that there would be a big announcement today on the SussexRoyal Instagram about their transition away from the “Sussex Royal” branding and their new post-Windsor vibe. But they ended up posting their final – ?? – SR Instagram on Monday, their penultimate day of being “in the royal fold.” Their new spokesperson also confirmed lots of information. Here are the big pieces of news (via People):
No more SussexRoyal Instagram? I thought that on April 1, the Sussexes would simply change the name on their current Instagram profile and somehow be able to retain everything they’ve built on that page. But it looks like they will likely open up a completely new Instagram account at some point in the future. They will also no longer be active on their sussexroyal.com site. This had to be one of the things that Petty Prince William demanded in the Sussexit negotiations – I can’t see Prince Charles or the Queen really caring if they simply transitioned their existing website and IG into something new. William must have thrown a tantrum and he was probably gleeful at the thought of the Sussexes having to build their social media profile from the ground up. I think they’ll have KensingtonRoyal IG’s bot-inflated numbers beat by the end of the year, honestly.
The Sussexes are going away for a few months? Meghan and Harry “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation.” They have no plans to launch their new thing or new brand right away.
No more Sussex Royal Foundation. That foundation is “winding down” or something, and Harry will turn Travalyst into a non-profit and the Sussexes will now build a new non-profit from the ground up too.
They hired someone new for their charity. Catherine St. Laurent will start her role as both chief of staff and executive director of their new non-profit organization in the beginning of April, says the spokesperson.
They have new media representation. Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on enquiries related to Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition, “no other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources,” according to today’s statement. The couple’s communications will be managed for the time being by U.S. agency Sunshine Sachs, who were initially engaged to do communications support for Sussex Royal Foundation, in addition to James Holt in the U.K.
Security. As they’ve said repeatedly, they will not be discussing their security or security costs. The Daily Mail is making a big deal about how Prince Charles is reportedly paying “half” of their annual security bill now. I would bet that Charles is actually picking up the whole bill, at least for the first year or two.
I’m also including their final Instagram below, with their final message. I tend to believe that Meghan and Harry had every intention for a splashy April rollout of their new un-royal brand, but the coronavirus quarantine has changed things. I hope they launch their Harry & Meghan Instagram in a few weeks with a new photo of Archie. Instant 5 million followers, right?
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
They also finally turned off the comments for most (all?) of their IG posts, which made me sad because it just confirmed that hey’re fully aware of the vitriol in some of the comments.
I think things were really bad behind the scenes with the family. Their spokesperson made a comment (or it was in their statement) that they would no longer use any royal communications – no comms, no “palace insider” and no “royal source” would be speaking for them.
I was so glad they finally turned off the comments. Hopefully not before ther lawyers made copies though. The number of disgusting comments and death threats I saw in there…
I actually don’t mind this. They should get away from the press and the BRF and live quietly for a while while strategizing for their new brand. It is right that their security is funded by Charles. Harry was born into this, it’s not his fault. And may I remind the filthy tabloids (again) that this family has not committed a crime.
Not a Brit but starting to realize what a big and profound change Harry’s making for himself and to that dynasty, right? What guts.
Harry ain’t the first one as Elizabeth’s uncle was the King and left everything for a woman.
Harry wanted to leave since Diana died so glad he is finally doing that with the support from his wife.
Its for the best as it would have gotten used to beat them with. For me this reads that the Sussex’s have already made up their minds NOT to return to the fold. There has to have been some serious sh!t going down for this to have happened – one day it will come out in the wash.
I was as confused as you Kaiser about the end (?) of their Insta – I figured they would just change the name but maybe they want a totally fresh start. I probably would too, a clear cutting of ties with House Petty.
I think they are just changing the name of the Instagram account.
It makes sense for them to take a few months away. It’s not like they have any events coming up. Everything is on pause. It wouldn’t be right to have a big roll out of their future with the Coronavirus. I will miss them but they will come back with a bang.
I don’t think they will launch their new Instagram for a while. Even posting a new photo of Archie would cause a lot of hate from the RR. It’s best to lay low for a while.
I’m so relieved for them. They’re finally out!
I’m looking forward to seeing what they’ll do next, but I think the pandemic gives them a very good reason to pause, take a breath and enjoy some peace for a little while as a family. They’ve been hounded relentlessly for over 3 years, some quiet while the press is distracted will be healthy for them.
I think the royal family will come to regret driving them out. Maybe they already do. Some of the blinkered members (mentioning no names…) will continue to blame them and never seen their own role in making them leave, but I think one or two might be more introspective. Charles, maybe.
The security argument has been so dumb and probably actually increases their need for security! Which the press knew and gleefully encouraged. I’ve said before I think there were some involved hoping for a death and I’m not taking it back.
“he was probably gleeful at the thought of the Sussexes having to build their social media profile from the ground up”
like it will take them ANY time to come up with a cool design and logo and get tons of followers. They have genuine good will all over the world. You can’t fake that or buy it
I agree that they were going to debut a new approach right about now but are holding back because of the pandemic. That’s only right, good on them.
So does the new representation mean that it will cut down on, if not eliminate, all the leaks? I’m not sure what it all means and some of you seem to understand it a lot better than me. I’m hoping it means anything they do is completely not on any sort of royal radar.
There will be a few leaks from William and fan fiction from the royal reporters.
Otherwise there will be nothing else.
Yes, I think it means they are completely independent and off the royal radar. However I’m not confident that William and his crew won’t still be trying to harm the Sussexes with made up crap or leaks coming from is office. What the Sussexes have done though, is made it clear that if we do hear “palace sources” then we know that’s a lie and (I would hope) newspapers would be less likely to publish it as the Sussexes are on record saying only we speak for us. We’ll see how that works out though.
I can’t imagine how they survived all that abuse for years. I wish them all the best. I am happy they left with their marriage intact after all the things that royal ‘family’ did to get Meghan to leave alone and to try and make her miscarry. You don’t do those things to someone you supposedly love.
I have no respect for the Brf and their behavior these past years like the flight stunt and their horrible attitude at Commonwealth day. They underestimated Harry and believed he would leave Meghan.
I was hoping they’d just archive old posts but honestly, starting over is fine. One less thing for people to bitch about cause lord knows they’d make a fuss about them building off their “royal” start.
I never understood the purpose of the security argument cause we’ll probably never truly know who is paying it. IF Charles then it’s the least he could do.
I’m happiest about there being no spokesperson for them in the palace. Whatever info coming from their team will be need to know only and their team don’t have to be surrounded by courtiers.
I thought I read that they would be announcing their new brand later this week?
I think that was the original plan but out of respect for the situation the world is in right now they’ve decided to delay it. I fully believe it’s all ready to go (especially as they announced several new staff) but they are reading the room and know that now isn’t the time for a splashy rollout. I’m fine with that even though I’ll miss them!!
The best part is the media section!! “No royal comms, palace spokesperson, household member, or royal source!!!” Love!!!! Straight up cutting off William, his staff, and Dan W for ANY and ALL future inside scoops and leaks!!! The Sussexes are telling the world that NO palace sources, staffers, family know anything about them and no longer speak for them. I LOVE IT and this will allow their own comms people to immediately get retractions or get sued! Bye bye #MyPalaceSources lol
Let’s see how quickly, KP Insta number fall and how quickly followers added when the relaunch happens.
I’m sure they will not be splashing Archie around to get followers. They are not the Cambridges.
I think some sadistic people have been hoping for a tragedy since she got pregnant. I remember the press hype over that Fiji market incident.
Reports overnight state they are funding security themselves so now Fail is saying it could cost £100m over their lives. Not sure why they are so concerned. Must mess with their ‘public interest’ defence in reporting.
Reporters like Omid also suggest unlikely they will be seen for months whilst they focus on family etc. Spotlight firmly on the true royals as they wanted lol.
Good for the Sussexes to have some chill time though as when you think of it in 3 years Meghan quit job, started new job in new country, got married, got pregnant quickly, had multiple house moves, smear campaign, family betrayals, tours, projects like cookbook, Vogue, SmartSet, then left job & moved country, it’s A LOT. Hope they get the peace they need.