Prince Harry & Meghan won’t use their Sussex Royal IG or site from here on out

I thought that there would be a big announcement today on the SussexRoyal Instagram about their transition away from the “Sussex Royal” branding and their new post-Windsor vibe. But they ended up posting their final – ?? – SR Instagram on Monday, their penultimate day of being “in the royal fold.” Their new spokesperson also confirmed lots of information. Here are the big pieces of news (via People):

No more SussexRoyal Instagram? I thought that on April 1, the Sussexes would simply change the name on their current Instagram profile and somehow be able to retain everything they’ve built on that page. But it looks like they will likely open up a completely new Instagram account at some point in the future. They will also no longer be active on their sussexroyal.com site. This had to be one of the things that Petty Prince William demanded in the Sussexit negotiations – I can’t see Prince Charles or the Queen really caring if they simply transitioned their existing website and IG into something new. William must have thrown a tantrum and he was probably gleeful at the thought of the Sussexes having to build their social media profile from the ground up. I think they’ll have KensingtonRoyal IG’s bot-inflated numbers beat by the end of the year, honestly.

The Sussexes are going away for a few months? Meghan and Harry “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation.” They have no plans to launch their new thing or new brand right away.

No more Sussex Royal Foundation. That foundation is “winding down” or something, and Harry will turn Travalyst into a non-profit and the Sussexes will now build a new non-profit from the ground up too.

They hired someone new for their charity. Catherine St. Laurent will start her role as both chief of staff and executive director of their new non-profit organization in the beginning of April, says the spokesperson. They have new media representation. Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on enquiries related to Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition, “no other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources,” according to today’s statement. The couple’s communications will be managed for the time being by U.S. agency Sunshine Sachs, who were initially engaged to do communications support for Sussex Royal Foundation, in addition to James Holt in the U.K.

[From two stories on People]

Security. As they’ve said repeatedly, they will not be discussing their security or security costs. The Daily Mail is making a big deal about how Prince Charles is reportedly paying “half” of their annual security bill now. I would bet that Charles is actually picking up the whole bill, at least for the first year or two.

I’m also including their final Instagram below, with their final message. I tend to believe that Meghan and Harry had every intention for a splashy April rollout of their new un-royal brand, but the coronavirus quarantine has changed things. I hope they launch their Harry & Meghan Instagram in a few weeks with a new photo of Archie. Instant 5 million followers, right?