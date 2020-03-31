Prince William is ‘seriously considering’ a return to air-ambulance piloting, lmao

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Ambulance Service during the Coronavirus crisis!

I’ve been shocked by the lack of media coverage over one vital issue: why hasn’t Prince William made a plan to visit his father in Scotland? The British press has been fretting and hand-wringing about how nasty, selfish, arrogant and “Hollywood” Harry has been because Harry has not abandoned his wife and child to return to the UK to personally visit Charles and “help” ease the burden of the Willileaks Regency. But… William is already in the UK? Why has no one asked why he isn’t visiting his grandmother or his father? Is it because there’s one set of unhinged expectations for Harry, and one completely different set of expectations for William?

In any case, I actually think William is doing what’s appropriate – he and Kate took the kids to Norfolk and they’re isolating and social distancing for the time being, and they’ll likely be doing that for a few months. Of course, that’s given William and Kate time to work on their embiggening campaign and their regency plans. It’s also given William time to – wait for it!!! – think about how he would like to return to the air ambulance job. You know, the one where he could only qualify to be a co-pilot and he barely worked part-time and he only did it because he hated working for the Firm and he wanted some middle-class cosplay? That air ambulance job.

Prince William wants to return to the NHS as an air ambulance pilot to do his bit in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Duke of Cambridge, who flew as a medic for two years until 2017, has suggested he misses it. The 37-year-old is understood to have made the confession during a visit to an NHS call centre earlier this month.

A source told the Sun: ‘William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic. He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal. That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.’

The Prince is seeing out the coronavirus crisis at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with his wife Kate, 38, and children George, Charlotte and Louis.

[From The Daily Mail]

Basically, William wants keen credit for “seriously considering” a return to being an ambulance pilot, but really he just wants to remind everyone that we’re just a few coughs away from King William, the most important and most work-shy king in the world. Of course he’s not going to return to co-piloting. He barely co-piloted when that was his actual job. Real question: why can’t William just hole up in Norfolk for a few months without all of this embiggening fuss? If the pandemic wasn’t happening, he would be doing the same thing – f–king off to Norfolk and not working. Is he just a contrarian?

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland - Day 3 Galway

cambridge1

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.

12 Responses to “Prince William is ‘seriously considering’ a return to air-ambulance piloting, lmao”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Someone in KP has been reading these comments again for PR advice – several commentators called this.

    Pity he’s only qualified to be a CO PILOT – Willileaks was too lazy to put in the hours required to be a solo pilot.

    We see you Cain and Carole.

    Reply
    • Ronaldinhio says:
      March 31, 2020 at 8:05 am

      He can hide behind it well.
      Pictures of him helping. It all feels like his bigly war effort. No one says he does a hour a week every other week. Many stories of how much of a man of the people he is – le sigh
      Cathy waiting at home looking after all the children

      Reply
  2. Chica71 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Translation- Will is tired of working already, the crown is heavy and so are the few duties he chose to do. I’m guessing this lede was intended to get lost in all the negative Sussex coverage. I wonder if this is why Charles exit quarantine so early, WilKat is already balking at meetings and doing their job. WilKat wanted and got the spotlight, guess it ain’t so bright after all.

    Reply
  3. agnes says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:54 am

    But he is so busy!
    How will he fit it in his already over-crowded schedule?

    He will overwork himself, poor pet.

    Reply
  4. Aria says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Please, people are connecting rose and will in amber hall and that’s why this new pr stunt to distract the press and cambridges made devil with the press for free photo and content to hide affair. Even they are using their kids which is not their usual policy when it comes to press. Also their work staged photo got mocked by their hardcore fans.

    Reply
  5. Talie says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:57 am

    They’re spinning their wheels and freaking out a little like all celebrities right now. Royals are dependent on appearances to make themselves seem useful and they can’t do that right now or for quite some time. Those crowds at events will be a thing of the past for at least the next year.

    Reply
  6. S808 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I could be wrong but isn’t this the job he barely showed up for when he actually had the chance to do it? KP is throwing anything at the wall and hoping it sticks but we remember those initial comments William.

    Reply
  7. Marjorie says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Their PR is starting to be North Korea level of ridiculous. Only a couple of days ago they published photos showing that they don’t even know what it looks like to work at a desk in 2020. That backfired, so now they’re cutting to a chase and putting Wills up in the air playing hero.

    Meantime Liz is very, very quiet.

    Reply
  8. Sierra says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:01 am

    If he wants to help then it is welcome even if it’s just to boast his image.

    Reply
  9. Harper says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Half the folks that only glance at the headline and the extra big photos of very capable and helpful Willnot in his pilot’s gear will end up remembering it as, “Wills flew sick people to the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. I remember seeing pictures of him doing it.” Very tricky and all done without Wills ever having to take his eyes off the telly.

    Reply
  10. Ali says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Get ready for more of these types of stories.

    Again after watching the crown it’s clear the firm is always looking to score pr points.

    Reply
  11. nostacolia says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Well this is a bit… much. Isn’t it?

    Reply

