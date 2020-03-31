Prince William is ‘seriously considering’ a return to air-ambulance piloting, lmao

I’ve been shocked by the lack of media coverage over one vital issue: why hasn’t Prince William made a plan to visit his father in Scotland? The British press has been fretting and hand-wringing about how nasty, selfish, arrogant and “Hollywood” Harry has been because Harry has not abandoned his wife and child to return to the UK to personally visit Charles and “help” ease the burden of the Willileaks Regency. But… William is already in the UK? Why has no one asked why he isn’t visiting his grandmother or his father? Is it because there’s one set of unhinged expectations for Harry, and one completely different set of expectations for William?

In any case, I actually think William is doing what’s appropriate – he and Kate took the kids to Norfolk and they’re isolating and social distancing for the time being, and they’ll likely be doing that for a few months. Of course, that’s given William and Kate time to work on their embiggening campaign and their regency plans. It’s also given William time to – wait for it!!! – think about how he would like to return to the air ambulance job. You know, the one where he could only qualify to be a co-pilot and he barely worked part-time and he only did it because he hated working for the Firm and he wanted some middle-class cosplay? That air ambulance job.

Prince William wants to return to the NHS as an air ambulance pilot to do his bit in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Duke of Cambridge, who flew as a medic for two years until 2017, has suggested he misses it. The 37-year-old is understood to have made the confession during a visit to an NHS call centre earlier this month. A source told the Sun: ‘William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic. He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal. That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.’ The Prince is seeing out the coronavirus crisis at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with his wife Kate, 38, and children George, Charlotte and Louis.

[From The Daily Mail]

Basically, William wants keen credit for “seriously considering” a return to being an ambulance pilot, but really he just wants to remind everyone that we’re just a few coughs away from King William, the most important and most work-shy king in the world. Of course he’s not going to return to co-piloting. He barely co-piloted when that was his actual job. Real question: why can’t William just hole up in Norfolk for a few months without all of this embiggening fuss? If the pandemic wasn’t happening, he would be doing the same thing – f–king off to Norfolk and not working. Is he just a contrarian?