This Tatler article about Duchess Meghan’s time in Canada is completely bonkers

Last week, I started reading this Tatler piece about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from Canada and I never finished it because the essay/article is legitimately bonkers. It was written by Shinan Govani, who I guess is sort of a Toronto society-writer, like Canada’s version of Truman Capote, only terrible (and kind of racist). Govani’s claim to fame in this piece is that Meghan came to a party at his house before she met Prince Harry. And the purpose of this story is multi-fold: the Sussexes, according to Govani, should have stayed in Canada so they could be properly hidden, except everyone in Canada hated them and didn’t want them there, and LA will probably hate them too because Meghan is a gauche American or something. The whole piece is full of these absolutely bizarre quotes from various unnamed society people and his own bitchy asides. Here’s are a few parts which caught my eye (I stopped reading after the last part):
Regarding Meghan’s reputation in Canada: Those who knew Meghan best are often the most agnostic. ‘She is like liquorice. You either love her or you don’t’ is how someone who once moved in the same circles as her memorably put it.
The time Meghan came to his dinner party: During the casual dinner at my home – at which she had made a surprise appearance to join her then boyfriend, Vitiello, direct from shooting scenes on Suits – I recall turning in my kitchen to find her near the fridge, and our conversation moving to the time she had spent living in Buenos Aires. Something that has stayed with me, especially post-Megxit, is that Meghan is no stranger to picking up and reinventing herself, be it in Argentina, Canada, the UK, or now, LA. Both a go-getter as well as a shape-shifter, she returns now with more social mojo than she could have ever imagined then.
This part about her race is baffling: When people ask me about Meghan in the context of her first go-around in Canada, I waffle a bit. On the one hand, she was just another actress, part of an ensemble cast on a fringe cable network, working at a time when there were well over 400 shows every year in the entertainment ecosystem. Toronto, in particular, is used to American projects shooting in town. And to be perfectly frank, we did not pay her much attention. She was just there. Charming, sure, if a little coquettish, with one eye on being an ‘influencer’. But, swear to God, many of those in her social circles (even someone of colour, like myself) did not realise then that she was biracial, as it never came up and she did not ‘read’ that way.
“But, swear to God, many of those in her social circles (even someone of colour, like myself) did not realise then that she was biracial, as it never came up and she did not ‘read’ that way.” Fam, I’m laughing. This is the most pathetic excuse of the racist: “how could I be racist if I didn’t even know she’s black?” He wants us to know that she didn’t “act black” or “act biracial” and that Meghan never introduced herself to people as “Hello, I’m Meghan and I’m biracial.” He tried it.
Seems Petty Betty’s RRs have a bitchy cousin.
There’s a new tactic in play: Use POC to attack Meghan.
The biracial DM writer and the “Cole black dog” and now this guy insisting Meghan doesn’t read as biracial. How is she supposed to act so that this guy can suss that out?
He’s outing himself as not just a petty panderer (and race-baiter), but as Canada’s budget Capote. He sucks.
It’s amazing how someone who kind, compassionate, and dedicated to making the world a better place makes all the racists show their a$$es.
I tend to believe this though…*shrug*
I do, too.
The more time passes, the more it seems..
I don’t know. I was all in with Meghan. Now something seems off.
@lalaa Sure Jan
Another day another lazy cambridge troll.
Pray tell, what is it about these snippets that snippets that confirm your feeling something is “off?” As I read it, all I see is a bitchy author who is reaching hard to find something to be shady about.
You either love her or hate her? You can say that about a billion different people. She’s a “shape shifter?” I didn’t realize that attempting to fit into the culture you are living in was a bad thing. A professional actor in the 21st century was trying to build her influencer rep? Call the police! And don’t get me started on the nonsensical comment about her not “reading” as biracial.
It is always interesting when racists reveal themselves. *shrug*
Why of course you do, Jessica. You too, Laalaa.
Didn’t “act black” and I would know because I’m a person of color. Many in my social circle. Fringe little known cable show. We did not pay her much attention.
Who is this snob again?
Okay, cool. Have a great day!
Don’t forget “coquettish”! Because “exotic looking” women are all flirty, sexy whores.
Sure. I mean she’s spoken about being biracial before. And God knows that when she traveled to another country she was just putting on “personas.” Ya’ll are not even clever with your racism.
Her Dad on Suits was black. She never hid being biracial. These people are idiots.
So, you agree, she doesn’t act black or biracial? How do people like that act? What would you suggest for Meghan do to announce her race so that people know whether or not they should socialize with her?
My name is Jessica and I also comment here semi-regularly but the above comments aren’t mine. The article is a typical hack’s take. Wannabe-literary tittle tattle. The race part is especially messy.
Other Jessica should take note that her remarks are so problematic that you literally disowned her racist ass…
I see the haters are really gonna creep into celebitchy something serious now that H&M have closed the comments on their Instagram. Don’t you bums ever get enough. You have Al Gore’s entire internet to be help us if and racist toward this woman. And now you just have to come to the one safe and same haven with your bile. How pathetic. All I know is you people are going to need serious help because you won’t be able to get your fix because the days of successfully hating on them are well and truly over.
Which part?
Living in different countries makes you a shapeshifter and a chameleon?
Or that this guy had no idea Meghan was mixed?
What troll? That she didn’t act black? Show me how that’s done then why don’t you?
OMG, I love this piece. It’s so spot on when it comes to describing Canadian culture. Canadians are not nice, but just passive-aggressiveness in drag. Totally spot on.
Red licorice or black licorice?
What we call red licorice is not made of any licorice. So, black. (And I love it)
Tatler (not just in Canada but in other countries as well) has always had a very racist and bias take against Meghan. A lot of these so called ‘posh’ whether old or new money thinks that Meghan is beneath them.
And yet they need her for money
Tatler, (with the exception of the gorgeous photographs of my favorite type of things; things I do not need or want and cannot afford), is a low journalistic quality publication.
For a magazine that is supposedly covering society, the reporters are just plain stupid as they are constantly getting titles wrong, placing the wrong Toff in the wrong set and attributing the wrong country estate or London townhouse to the wrong Toff. Do not take anything you read in Tatler seriously just enjoy the beautiful pictures.
@BayTampaBay, good to know! Now I can just enjoy the pretty pictures and not bother to read the articles 😊
This is so DISGUSTING! What do they think? That we don’t understand their game? The more they fight to deny the more they make it clear that they actually are racist
And jealous. Capote reject is just upset that he is not part of her social circle. He must have thought that that party was the best thing ever and his invites would be permanent.
She knew then and she knows now.
This is completely ridiculous and I’ll take it with a boulder of salt.
I didn’t know Meghan was half black until I saw pictures of her mother. I thought she was just tan like me. We have similar coloring and I’m white. Not that her being black matters to me.
I thought Meghan was of Italian Mediterranean heritage when I first saw a picture of her.
fair – I’m of Italian and North African descent and Meghan and I have the same colour, and much like her – people have made some awful comments about my perceived ethnicity throughout my life.
I think people’s perception of her race indicates the circles they usually move in. It was obvious to me she was multiracial and that mix included black. Nothing against you or BayTampaBay at all, I think just knowing people who are black or multiracial in similar ways made that obvious to me in ways that for people who don’t know people in those categories wouldn’t.
It’s not just the circles one moves in. I’m biracial too, and honestly the first picture I saw of her, I thought it was Pippa! In later photos I could tell, but she does flatten her hair so much, I would love to see it natural.
I do remember Googling her during Suits when we saw her TV father. I wasn’t aware that she was biracial before that. I just thought she was gorgeous (and I had hair/figure envy! lol)
Thank you. Finally I can admit that I didn’t know Meghan was bi-racial. I too thought perhaps Spanish or Italian heritage. Maybe fake tan too!
I live in Canada and am pretty tuned into gossip and had to search his name. As soon as I saw the 15 year stint at the National Post I realized why I don’t know him, I avoid that paper with every fiber of my being. (It’s the right wing paper in Canada founded by Conrad Black)
@Leah. Makes sense. His “journalism” fits right in with the National Post. I had never heard of him either.
Yep, me too! Never heard of him. The association with that rag totally explains it.
It’s like not knowing a columnist for USA Today.
Seems on brand, a capital R racist.
wow, that is bonkers! the licorice comment is..odd? I have friends in the entertainment industry in TO and they met Meghan several times through work and said she was always very professional and friendly for what it’s worth…
I cosign this! I don’t know her personally but know a few people who do(pre Harry) and she has always been described as being kind and thoughtful for what is worth.
As a triracial person, I wonder exactly what I am supposed to do to make sure I “read” as only being part white. Do people of a single race or ethnicity make sure they read appropriately too or is it just something we mixed types must do to keep the white majority comfortable? And why is one’s race anyone’s business anyway???
Her character on Suits had interracial parents (although I want to believe she asked them to cast a black man as her father instead of her having a black mother and them getting Wendell Pierce was just a huge bonus).
This douche is basically saying that she should have introduced herself as biracial because anyone who is even remotely black people cannot handle themselves or adapt in various settings.
Douche.
I always though Meghan is black beacuse I live in asia and I dont know the differences between the black and biracial . But I was surprised to learn that she is half white though.
Is he calling her white washed? Yikes
Shinan is a nice guy in person but he is a terrible, terrible, terrible writer. I do not know how he’s managed to get jobs for so long. He does have long term relationships with a lot of editors.
No nice person put these words to print and then published.
There is one thing to be opinionated but this is not it. He is horrid and idiotic to boot.
I am not the biggest Meg fan but a lot of the ‘digs’ he tried to take with her didn’t really land with me. As an American, I admire someone who approached their career with hustle and entrepreneurialism, though it seems those things are looked down upon in UK/Canadian culture. Yes, we have old money and plenty of unearned privilege here, but at least the term ‘ambition’ isn’t an insult.
The biracial part made me very uncomfortable. I know he is a POC, but given Tatler’s target demo, I don’t like him giving white people permission to determine who is “black enough.” Nope. No thank you. That’s literally the last thing we need.
Why did her race even need to be mentioned in the first place? What was he getting at? That she shouldn’t be allowed to mention it now because she didn’t before? Would love to see him attempt to explain what it means to “read biracial” without sounding like a total moron.
I don’t want to read the article or give them the clicks, but did it actually say they won’t like her in LA? I think it’s the exact opposite. Celebrities will welcome them with open arms. Celebrities are the ones who have been defending them in the press.
Sounds like he is “salty” they are leaving Canada. He upset he won’t have access to them because they are leaving for LA. Did he say she’s an American in LA and they won’t like her? Is she not an American? Most of the positive things said about them were from Americans.
Get a grip sir!
I should watch The Scarlet Pimpernel again while in isolation. The way these snobs carry on gives me a richer understanding how Sir Percy got away with it.
How the hell does someone read biracial? Does he mean her physical traits? Everyone associated with this magazine sounds insane.
Maybe he thinks that she should have introduced herself “Hi, I’m Meghan and I’m biracial”, so that everyone would know and not have to waste time trying to “read” her racial makeup. That article is terrible on so many levels, I don’t even know where to start. Exactly how does he think people who are biracial act differently than anyone else? How this kind of crap get published is beyond me.
I live on a little island off the coast of Vancouver Island and I, for one, as a Canadian taxpayer, was delighted with the Sussex’s decision to decompress in this place. The value they brought to our (now defunct) tourism industry would have more than offset some security costs.
I also recognized that mansion-surfing was not a long-term plan but I was kind of sad to hear that they had left. I loved the idea of Archie spending time turning over rocks on some remote coastal beach.
Wow, that article IS bonkers.
“she didn’t read biracial” – what on earth does that mean??
He just told on himself with that. How is Meghan supposed to act to read as biracial?
This article sucks. I’m much more interested in the Tatler piece about how Sarah Lathem is going to work for QE2. I’m sure she had H&M’s blessing but do y’all think the queen will be better served by people who aren’t obtuse or Sarah will quit within 90 days?
I don’t know what the angle here in this article is, but this stupid article brings up something that has shown up in American literature/arts and subconscious time and time again regarding biracial or light- skinned people. There is this impression that they are there to deceive, use their light- skin to access proper American society. Check out films like “ Showboat”, “Imitation of Life” ,books like “ Passing” by Nella Larsen, Miss Swartz in Vanity Fair, some of the writings of Jean Rhys, heck even Thomas Jefferson’s kids with Sally Hemings. All this talk about reinvention, protocol, knowing one’s place, we’ve seen this for a long time and in different contexts. Let’s just say some of us see exactly what’s happening, have seen it, and not falling for this. They really can’t let this couple just live their life, inside or outside the Royal family, and we know why.
Bonkers does not even begin with the insanity.
Meghan has never hid the fact that she is bi-racial. In fact, her character on Suits was bi-racial as well. She’s written articles about it and spoken about it in interviews. He once tweeted that Meghan would go out of her way to meet people in Toronto and “use them” to get ahead. I called that out as “networking“ and men do it all the time without criticism. Meghan is self made in a cut-throat, low success industry. Suits was one of the highest rated cable shows and she was one of 6 main characters. Meghan has never been afraid of hard work & has always believed in philanthropy. She’s great at social media. She & Harry are going to be fine.