“One silver lining to the pandemic is that Jack Black is finally on TikTok” links

Coronavirus silver-linings:
Jack Black is on TikTok! [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian says her physical fight with Kourtney was so bad, production on KUWTK had to be put on hold for a week. [JustJared]
Amber Portwood’s ex is still a messy B. [Starcasm]
Reviewing the awards-season looks of my nemesis Laura Dern. [RCFA]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are self-isolating together. [LaineyGossip]
Marion Cotillard’s Vogue Paris cover is sexy. [Tom & Lorenzo]
It’s still a wild time for Instagram influencer beefs. [Dlisted]
Should I cut my own hair though?!? [Jezebel]
Is gay marriage to blame for the coronavirus? What about straight marriage? [Towleroad]
asking again, to what depths will the kardashians stoop to? it feels like a bottomless pit.
Don’t cut your own hair.