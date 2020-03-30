The Cambridges are ‘working flat-out’ while other royals are ‘nowhere to be seen’

On March 19th, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a photo-op at an emergency call center in London, where they met frontline healthcare workers in the middle of a pandemic. William and Kate stood too close to the workers (no social distancing) and William made jokes about how they’re all going to be watching too much television, because he cannot envision what it’s actually like for frontline healthcare workers in a pandemic. This has been part of William and Kate’s new pandemic energy, where William is getting embiggened as a “statesman” and Kate… is keen about statesmen, or something. Anyway, as we can now see, that photo-op at the emergency call center wasn’t the only thing they did two Fridays ago – they also posed for keen photos at their desks in Apartment 1 of Kensington Palace.

People are making a big deal about how Kate, a right-handed person, is holding the pen in her left hand. But… I’m a rightie and I usually hold the phone in my right hand too. While it doesn’t feel natural to even pick up a pen with my left hand, it’s possible Kate is A) ambidextrous to some degree or B) simply fidgeting with a pen while she keenly poses for a photo. As for the point of these photos – which were (again!) taken two Fridays ago, as we can see from Kate wearing the same Marks and Spencer suit she wore to the call center – the point is that Kate and William are still “working” because they also made some calls to their patronages. Two Fridays ago. And they want credit for it now.

In addition to its new public guidance, @PHE_uk has also updated its world-leading #EveryMindMatters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak.https://t.co/1EeWcp7oic — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 29, 2020

The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.https://t.co/7WNdKBbFyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 29, 2020

William and Kate are not leaders. They go where the wind blows. Two weeks ago, they were being told that they should be front and center during the pandemic because something something World War II, and they made a big deal about how they were hitting pause on all of their current work on mental health. After that front-and-center sh-t blew up in their faces, they’re now isolating in Norfolk and… apparently, refocusing on mental health? Why did they not realize that mental health would be a huge issue during a quarantine/public health crisis? Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror had another “poor William and Kate, the Sussexes abandoned them in a time of crisis.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have vowed to “do whatever they can – when the time is right” as the last Royals standing on the front line of the coronavirus battle. The couple have been working “flat out” while other members of The Firm are nowhere to be seen. As Prince Charles was diagnosed with the virus and the Queen and Prince Philip remain in isolation, the Sussexes have fled their Canadian enclave for a new life in Hollywood. But while Meghan left Palace staff “aghast” with news of her Disney film voiceover, William and Kate have displayed an iron will, focusing on supporting British people and the NHS. Royal sources told the Sunday Mirror: “In extraordinary times, you need an extraordinary effort. The Duke and Duchess have links to many sectors, the willingness to show unity with the country and an ability to bring people together. As other family members are out of action, they have been working flat out and stand ready on the front line to do whatever they can but when the time is right. William has spoken of his sense of duty and now, in the midst of this crisis, he feels it more than ever.” Palace insiders confirmed William and Kate will make further contributions after the lockdown is lifted.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Just a reminder, Harry and Meghan wanted to continue working for the royal family, even after 18 months of smear campaigns and William attempts to exile them. Harry and Meghan were told that they could not work for the royal family part-time, that they were not needed, that they should go away and just be exiled. And now that William and Kate are the only game in town, do I detect some panic setting in? Also, the Keens are “working flat-out”? They’ve been in isolation in Norfolk for 10 days by my count. Plenty of time for William to work on his binge-watching?