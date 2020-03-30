The Cambridges are ‘working flat-out’ while other royals are ‘nowhere to be seen’

On March 19th, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a photo-op at an emergency call center in London, where they met frontline healthcare workers in the middle of a pandemic. William and Kate stood too close to the workers (no social distancing) and William made jokes about how they’re all going to be watching too much television, because he cannot envision what it’s actually like for frontline healthcare workers in a pandemic. This has been part of William and Kate’s new pandemic energy, where William is getting embiggened as a “statesman” and Kate… is keen about statesmen, or something. Anyway, as we can now see, that photo-op at the emergency call center wasn’t the only thing they did two Fridays ago – they also posed for keen photos at their desks in Apartment 1 of Kensington Palace.
People are making a big deal about how Kate, a right-handed person, is holding the pen in her left hand. But… I’m a rightie and I usually hold the phone in my right hand too. While it doesn’t feel natural to even pick up a pen with my left hand, it’s possible Kate is A) ambidextrous to some degree or B) simply fidgeting with a pen while she keenly poses for a photo. As for the point of these photos – which were (again!) taken two Fridays ago, as we can see from Kate wearing the same Marks and Spencer suit she wore to the call center – the point is that Kate and William are still “working” because they also made some calls to their patronages. Two Fridays ago. And they want credit for it now.
In addition to its new public guidance, @PHE_uk has also updated its world-leading #EveryMindMatters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak.https://t.co/1EeWcp7oic
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 29, 2020
The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health.
By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.https://t.co/7WNdKBbFyT
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 29, 2020
William and Kate are not leaders. They go where the wind blows. Two weeks ago, they were being told that they should be front and center during the pandemic because something something World War II, and they made a big deal about how they were hitting pause on all of their current work on mental health. After that front-and-center sh-t blew up in their faces, they’re now isolating in Norfolk and… apparently, refocusing on mental health? Why did they not realize that mental health would be a huge issue during a quarantine/public health crisis? Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror had another “poor William and Kate, the Sussexes abandoned them in a time of crisis.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have vowed to “do whatever they can – when the time is right” as the last Royals standing on the front line of the coronavirus battle. The couple have been working “flat out” while other members of The Firm are nowhere to be seen. As Prince Charles was diagnosed with the virus and the Queen and Prince Philip remain in isolation, the Sussexes have fled their Canadian enclave for a new life in Hollywood. But while Meghan left Palace staff “aghast” with news of her Disney film voiceover, William and Kate have displayed an iron will, focusing on supporting British people and the NHS.
Royal sources told the Sunday Mirror: “In extraordinary times, you need an extraordinary effort. The Duke and Duchess have links to many sectors, the willingness to show unity with the country and an ability to bring people together. As other family members are out of action, they have been working flat out and stand ready on the front line to do whatever they can but when the time is right. William has spoken of his sense of duty and now, in the midst of this crisis, he feels it more than ever.”
Palace insiders confirmed William and Kate will make further contributions after the lockdown is lifted.
Just a reminder, Harry and Meghan wanted to continue working for the royal family, even after 18 months of smear campaigns and William attempts to exile them. Harry and Meghan were told that they could not work for the royal family part-time, that they were not needed, that they should go away and just be exiled. And now that William and Kate are the only game in town, do I detect some panic setting in? Also, the Keens are “working flat-out”? They’ve been in isolation in Norfolk for 10 days by my count. Plenty of time for William to work on his binge-watching?
Lmao that posed phone call picture. About as real as her teeth by this point.
Those photos are making me cringe.
I’m a trauma therapist- every bloody time I hear these two mutter something something mental health something my blood boils
One of their biggest Mental Health patronages in the U.K. supports children in schools by using unpaid counselling students to provide therapy. The parents and students have no idea.
I wish they would find something else to mumble about
Wow I did not know that.
There was some pushback even at the Fail for this (no, I didn’t go, just saw screenshots) which I found surprising. Photo ops of them in their palace talking to their patronages (shouldn’t they talk to their patronages regularly anyway? Its not like they have that many…..) just looks….stupid.
the thing that makes it really over the top for me though is that they took these pictures two weeks ago, and then were apparently waiting for the perfect moment to release them? And they decided, you know what, NOW is when the British people need to see photos of the fearless leaders….staging phone calls.
This is clearly jumping on the TQ and BoJo bandwagon which got some interesting press when that photo was released. Also guess who are currently in the press after being chucked under the bus by Trump.
I LOL’d soo hard at these photo’s – they were so obvious and PR stunting they really are trolling us at this point. ‘Look everyone, here we are soooo hard at work, making phone calls trying to look like we give a sh!t, all dressed up business like with our land lines, note taking pads and serious constipated faces on’.
Like another Head of State who loves photos of himself at an always curiously empty desk.
Shameful.
What are those pastel corored books? They look like a collection of novels or poetry. So why are they placed on a “flat-out work” desk? Is this what they think an office looks like? Do they think everyone just reads spy novels and comics all day? I think they need a new set designer.
How does he access that drawers with the printer on it if the cords are plugged in in front if it? She wondered aloud…..
I love that the entire foreground of the picture is dominated by that big-a$$ printer. Royals, they’re just like us…
The Sussexes have stepped down as Senior Royals. Are these reporters really still expecting them to show up and work as private citizens?
Those two are so…sad. Harry and Meghan were the perfect foils to their pathetic, lazy existence. Once they saw they the Sussex’s (Meghan) would be attacked relentlessly by the British media they contributed to the abuse. Finally they were free to do the bare minimum and it would not be called out. Well kids we shall see how that goes for you.
“Alexa, play Sure Jan (Remix).”
“working flat-out” LOL – poor sausages, pretending to take a phone call for a photo op is such hard work!
Right?! One phone call, 10 days ago and a 10-second vid of the kids in the garden. Phew, the poor pigeons must be knackered!!! Those poor dears. I’ll bet they’re dying for a Mustique vacay right about now.
Why is Bill’s “office” staged like the set of The Office? It looks like my retired Dad’s office when he’s on the phone with his pickle ball crew. What a bizarre choice for a photo. So regal! Much OfficeMax!
Trying to stay relevant when they are really useless.
It’s a no for me, dawg. They couldn’t even support Harry and Meghan’s mental health, especially when Meghan was pregnant, so I’ll pass on anything these two have to say on the topic. They instructed their staff to actually make fun of H&M’s plea for peace and Kate straight up ignored the Sussexes when they were last together. Will and Kate don’t have a single empathetic impulse for anyone besides themselves, their children and the Midds. They are selfish, smallminded and lazy.
I love these fake pictures. Not.
Kate the Keen is right-handed, correct? Yet she’s posed with her blank piece of paper with a pen in her left hand, while carefully turned towards the photographer. What a freakin’ joke.
Wonder how long it took a housekeeper to dust off the desks before they were finally used?
That “office” looks like it has been set up specifically for this photo op. It doesn’t look like a space where any actual work happens.
Also if anybody has actually read any of those suspiciously coordinated books, I will eat my hat!
Kate is right handed, why is she holding the pen with her left. Will looks like he sat quickly at someone else’s desk just for his pic.
Since you’re faking photos, just get the basics, but the Cambridges are thick as hell.
They have no sense of direction. They hang on to any already established initiative that doesn’t require much work for them. Their foundation doesn’t seem to have a direction either. They always come up the rear but want to be regarded as leaders. It doesn’t work like that.