Donald Trump tweets: The US will not pay for the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s security

People Magazine insists that Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex moved to LA more than a week ago, before the governor of California ordered the stay-home order and before the Canadian-US border was closed. I believe it. I believe they probably moved to LA just days after Commonwealth Day, March 9th, their final public event together as royals. So, by my count, they’ve already been in the US for nearly three weeks. And no one knew before last Thursday, because they have been living in a “secluded compound” and obeying all of the quarantine orders. Now that the news is out, all hell has broken loose in the petty, racist tabloid press. And of course Donald Trump had to chime in all of a sudden:
I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
I’ve said many times before that I absolutely loathe the conversations – often gleeful and short-sighted – about Harry and Meghan’s security costs and who should pay what. Those very public conversations are part of the reason why they need such tight security, because they’re being targeted for abuse and harassment from the royal family, the British establishment, most of the British press and now the president of the United States. Even if you argue that “those are just words,” as we’ve seen with Trump in particular, his hate speech and bullying are dog-whistles to the craziest people in his MAGA cult, and they often react violently at his instigation. Besides that, Trump has authorized security for people like Skeletor Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and all of the large adult Trump children. Meghan and Harry are, frankly, more worthy of security than any of those a–holes.
Now, all that being said, of course Harry and Meghan worked out their security cost issue two months ago. Soon after Trump’s tweet, they released a statement:
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” the pair’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”
Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are planning to become “financially independent” after they revealed in their bombshell Jan. 8 announcement that they will be stepping down as senior working royals. The couple will not receive Sovereign Grant funding and have agreed to uphold the values of the Queen. A royal source told PEOPLE in January that Harry’s father Prince Charles — who recently tested positive for coronavirus — will be offering the couple private financial support.
Yeah. It’s pretty clear that Prince Charles already pays and will continue to pay for the Sussexes’ security costs and that issue is probably the biggest item on next year’s agenda, when it comes to the Sussexes’ “one-year review” in 2021. My guess is that Harry and Meghan hope that they’ll be able to finance themselves and their own security by next year.
We’ll see what happens with the virus, but I think the odds of them coming back to the UK next year to resume duties seems far more likely than it did a month ago. Of course, I think major concessions will have to be made for that to happen, but I can see it.
As for the tweet – well, anything to distract from reality…it all seemed like a coordinated effort yesterday. A lot of right wing commentators in America were suddenly tweeting about Meghan and Harry. I thought something was weird when Meghan McCain was blasting out tweet after tweet about it since she is always on The View saying she hates talking about the royal family.
She’ll be a target for the right wing press here the same way she was in the UK, but the difference is that she wont have to interact with those haters anymore.
On the Sussexes will be back in the UK.
To tell the royal family their year away was great and it will be permanent.
Once you a taste of freedom there is no going back.
I utterly disagree – what makes you believe this is an option?
William and Kate are dimmed by them – to have them shine at all, the Sussex family must not be in the U.K.
I think that they will never again wish to be part of the rota
Their court cases against the media will seal that decision and unless huge restrictions are placed upon reporting they will never return to the U.K.
Wow, I’m so curious as to why you think they’ll be back? Can you elaborate? I think the opposite. The family will beg to have them back when they see how lazy and useless the Cambs are, but the Sussexes won’t be coming back…because why would they?! Unless they totally bomb and aren’t able to earn any money or there’s no interest in them (which we already know isn’t happening with them trending yet again yesterday and her elephant movie voiceover), I don’t see them wanting to return to that family of vipers!
Not to mention Ronaldinhio’s point about being free of the nasty rota system. I can’t see them going back to that either.
We’re in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying. And Trump is tweeting about Harry and Meghan.
I loathe this man so much.
(and to add, I agree with you Kaiser about the discussions about their security costs. They bug me too.)
It’s like certain people literally want them to be killed so they keep feeding the racist troll machine. It’s horrible, scary and sad. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be them right now. You may not like them but they are still human beings!
I will continue to tinfoil hat that their 2021 review will come because the Queen will have stepped down by then, putting Charles as “the head” of the monarchy.
With them not being able to do any events or really go to meetings or anything they are definitely taking a financial hit right now, I’m sure they had engagements planned and such to hit the ground running but they are definitely doing the right thing following social distance rules.
And of course Charles is paying for their security, hes Harry’s father. He would not want anything to happen to them, and it would only make sense that he would pay until they are financially independent enough to do so, and even after I’m sure Charles will want to make sure that Harry and his fam are perfectly safe wherever they are.
“I will continue to tinfoil hat that their 2021 review will come because the Queen will have stepped down by then, putting Charles as “the head” of the monarchy.”
I think that’s definitely what’s going on.
Me too.
Agree very much.
Yeah I think that Chuck wants them to be a part of his reign but Cain and Unable will do whatever it takes to stop that. I think they’ve been planning for a Chuck regency which will come into effect next year hence the review of it next year.
Cain and Unable can do a LOT of damage in that time.
Big surprise that the same people that are so up in arms at the imagined cost of Harry and Meghan’s security are the same people that would be filled with glee if something happened to them.
The structures of power offended by this couple is so telling.
We, as a world, are a garbage fire
Attention-seeking Trump strikes again! Idiot! Sad!
because obviously there’s nothing else pressing happening in the US right now. I hate him so much.
I wish that Megs and Harry didn’t even respond to the tweet. This loser only cares about money and ratings and he’ll use anything to get them. Why are Meghan and Harry’s names even coming out of his gaping orange twitter hole? He can’t even manage to focus on the pandemic helped to spread. Disgraceful.
Why oh why is it so hard for that man to act decent for one whole day?
I wish the universe would pick a struggle, quarantine and trump as “ president “ is just too much!
This is Trump’s 2020 version of “football players kneeling for the National Anthem” and intended to be a distraction and get the MAGAts in a froth.
It backfired spectacularly. Even WH reporters and members of Congress responded telling him to STFU and do his job. Even a couple RRs were like “what?”.
The Sussex’s responded immediately saying “yeah, we didn’t ask”.
When it comes to this mess, it feels like the Hunger Games, with Meghan and Harry being volunteered as sacrifice. And the odds are NOT in their favour.
Whilst Corona definitely puts a damper in their plans, I have no doubt that they’ll find a way. Meghan is a hustler, and hard working. I remember watching an interview with her where she said her car remote wasn’t working for some reason, so to get into the car, she had to go through the trunk. I don’t believe she believes in giving up. I’m rooting for them so much.
I hope the Sussexes are not going to live in Trump’s head, like Obama does.
Normally they would have taken a while before they reply, but they had rebuttal to ‘liar in chief’ out in no time.
The dailyfail is left with egg on its face again, big headline Trump says the US is not paying for security for Meghan and Harry. Since they went to press, they missed the reply, the Sussexes didn’t ask the US to provide security for them.
We were never going to pay for their security in the first place. This was all planned cause trump, Charles, the Queen and the Cambridges are all interesting in Harry and Meghan being the topic of conversation instead of themselves. They all seem to like the limelight until it’s the slightest bit negative.
the press always point to fact that Diana turning down royal security contributed to her death, not them. So for them to hammer on about security on top of those pics& videos they took of the Cotswold place pointing out where bedrooms were etc is very sinister.
Meghan is part of the latest culture wars now so sure Trump was rallying up the MAGAts to distract from his disastrous handling. So ridiculous to be talking about them in the middle of a pandemic.
It’s pure deflection and that is all. Trump and his right wing minions are trying to distract from the fact that he is well and truly fucking up with his handling of the coronavirus. It’s just annoying that everyone feels the need to always throw harrry and Meghan under the bus to distract from their own shoddy behaviour whether is affairs with the neighbors or letting your own people die in a pandemic because you would rather they were out making money.
@TALIE I wholeheartedly DISAGREE. Trolls and cambridge stans are dying for their return to get back to “saint kate” vs evil Meghan scenario but you’ll end up waiting forever and then some because it’s never going to happen.
The Sussexs definitely get help paying for security via dutchy for now but I suspect they’ll be completely independent from next year.
My the tabloids miscalculated their attacks on that one😂now they have no topic to harass them with. The buffon will regret ever speaking about this once Ivanka’s taxpayers funded security expires along with his presidency. The fool practically made the argument that once you’re not “working” for government you cant expect secret service personnel which relates to his sons and Ivanka’s use of taxpayers funded security.
The Orange Toddler attempts to strike again. His resentment is showing in defense of Queenie, and attacking what his addled brain perceives as the enemy. As a couple I don’t perceive H&M and Archie returning to the UK as a family. It’s over. As to security in the US, gated communities provide the security they will need. If they leave to do xyz, they will have private security, possibly a former member of law enforcement paid for by Chuckie or Queenie. H&M due to threats were at high risk for safety in the UK . BRF will not take the chance of injury to this family.
Unsurprising. The alt right outlets like DM and Blind Gossip were hinting at this new turn in hate speech. BG stating that Meghan would have to ” beg” for Trump to pay her security is laughable. Charles might not have done much to disperse the hatred those two got from the Press- my guess is that the mags do have enough dirt on him – but he is rich as fuck and not a bad father. Of course he would either pay for their security of make sure that harry indeed got his share of inheritance money to do it himself ( I say that because rich people usually have all those strange clauses on their wills, so it would not surprise me if Diana set something like a fund trust he cannot touch until a certain age etc)
This is all deflection, of course. Trump needs to pump up the hate for his followers to have something to say ” oh, he is such an amazing person, telling it like it is” or whatever and of course he has not forgiven the fact that Meghan skipped his public visit to the UK- he is petty as fuck.
I don’t see Harry ever going back to live in the UK even if Meghan and he don’t last, which I hope they do.
Harry remembers everything and I don’t see him rushing back to that family of his anytime soon to be around them regularly.
If Brad and Angelina could pay for security for themselves and 6 kids, Harry and Meghan can too. I have no doubt that they’ve got this handled.
Off topic a bit… but I really hope for Mother’s Day we get a photo of the whole Sussex family including Doria!! That would be such a wonderful thing ❤️
I was horrified, just horrified when I read this yesterday. Like, at what point do these leaks stop? When a life is lost? When they (whoever they’re) leaked to Wootten about the Sussexes’ whereabouts, that was endangering an entire family. Harry was right when he said his fear is his wife ending up like his mother. Now that Trump has joined in the harrassment, the hunt for the Sussexes has earnestly began, and it won’t end till someone is dead. The MAGATs will see to that. Mark my words.