Donald Trump tweets: The US will not pay for the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s security

People Magazine insists that Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex moved to LA more than a week ago, before the governor of California ordered the stay-home order and before the Canadian-US border was closed. I believe it. I believe they probably moved to LA just days after Commonwealth Day, March 9th, their final public event together as royals. So, by my count, they’ve already been in the US for nearly three weeks. And no one knew before last Thursday, because they have been living in a “secluded compound” and obeying all of the quarantine orders. Now that the news is out, all hell has broken loose in the petty, racist tabloid press. And of course Donald Trump had to chime in all of a sudden:

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

I’ve said many times before that I absolutely loathe the conversations – often gleeful and short-sighted – about Harry and Meghan’s security costs and who should pay what. Those very public conversations are part of the reason why they need such tight security, because they’re being targeted for abuse and harassment from the royal family, the British establishment, most of the British press and now the president of the United States. Even if you argue that “those are just words,” as we’ve seen with Trump in particular, his hate speech and bullying are dog-whistles to the craziest people in his MAGA cult, and they often react violently at his instigation. Besides that, Trump has authorized security for people like Skeletor Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and all of the large adult Trump children. Meghan and Harry are, frankly, more worthy of security than any of those a–holes.

Now, all that being said, of course Harry and Meghan worked out their security cost issue two months ago. Soon after Trump’s tweet, they released a statement:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” the pair’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.” Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are planning to become “financially independent” after they revealed in their bombshell Jan. 8 announcement that they will be stepping down as senior working royals. The couple will not receive Sovereign Grant funding and have agreed to uphold the values of the Queen. A royal source told PEOPLE in January that Harry’s father Prince Charles — who recently tested positive for coronavirus — will be offering the couple private financial support.

Yeah. It’s pretty clear that Prince Charles already pays and will continue to pay for the Sussexes’ security costs and that issue is probably the biggest item on next year’s agenda, when it comes to the Sussexes’ “one-year review” in 2021. My guess is that Harry and Meghan hope that they’ll be able to finance themselves and their own security by next year.