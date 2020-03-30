“Sophie Trudeau is out of isolation & recovered from coronavirus” links

Sophie Trudeau has recovered from the coronavirus. [Just Jared]
Hello, everyone. How are you all? I’ve been feeling as though I’m living in a dystopian film – streets empty but loud with birdsong – and praying you all stay safe and well.
I’m out of the woods coronavirus-wise; I had a relapse over the weekend and was pretty frightened, and my temperature spiked and I shiversweated for hour upon hour, but it passed. I’m in the same boat as so many of my countrymen and -women: not quite unwell enough to merit medical intervention. Our doctor’s surgeries have closed to the public, appointments cancelled, and the hospitals overflowing. I’m very weak, and shaky, and I tremble when I move because any exertion is exhausting. But alive, thank God. The only ‘positive’ about this nightmare is that the earth is slowly healing from the damage we’ve done to it. Long may that healing last: we can’t return to the way we were before.
Much love to all of you, particularly those living under the Orange Menace’s insane rule (nice squirrel re Meghan and Harry, Trump). Stay safe, stay well, stay at home.
Take care of yourself and I hope that you feel 100 percent very soon.
Thank you @Deanne, bless you: it’s been a very sobering experience, and I don’t think I will take life for granted after this. Stay well.
@ ANDREW’S NEMISIS-I’m so relieved you’re on the mend and hope your strength & energy come back SOON. Thank you for beng a bright spot @ CB with your witty snark & balanced point of view.
As for being an American, that fat greasy orange vile pos is horrifying & heartbreaking. Coming here 50 times a day and watching “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Daria” (MTV animated show in the 2000′s) plus petting my kittehs are what’s getting me through this never ending nightmare.
Take care & keep us posted 🥰💕🙏
I’m so relieved you are getting better! Please be kind to yourself as you get well – this virus is horrible!!
Glad you are feeling better!
Glad you’re feeling better. Stay on the mend.
Glad to hear you are on the mend and praying you continue to strengthen and improve.
Delighted to hear you’re on the mend Andrew’s Nemesis! We’re inside for the most part, I dread going out – lineups at all the stores as they’re only letting a few in at a time. Can’t find bleach of all things as I’m running out of Clorox wipes. I look across Juan de Fuca Strait at Washington State and shiver and yell curses at the Orange Anus for the pandemonium he and his fart-catchers have created. I’ve been watching Messi the Puma on YouTube, it cheers me up for a bit.
Stay well, take good care of yourself and keep those comments coming!
YAY AN! Glad you’re feeling better albeit, exhausted.
I’m glad you’re better Andrew’s Nemesis, that must have been scary. Any idea how long before you feel like you again?
I loved “Pushing Daisies” – such a unique and fun show. Everyone was so wonderful. The sets and costumes were just perfection. We still talk about how much we miss that show in my family.
If I recall, it didn’t survive the writer’s strike.
I’ve become so unhealthy since we had to state home. It’s bad
Pushing daisies is the best show ever made
Andrew’s Nemesis get well soon!!! It must been terrifying expierience. I am well (thank God) but even myself was rethinking my life and i know i will be living it differently when this is over.
What would you change/do differently cbitches?
I’m moving full time to my little Bahamian paradise, I plan to register with the Bahamian Medical Council, and live happily ever after.
Omg Paranormal Girl, I want to move to Puerto Rico and have a little pedicure shack and be a Grandma there with my kids visiting island Gram Gram. Here’s hoping!
Ah nice! I will stop planning and worrying. I will have more fun. Will live in the moment. And will go on a dating rampage 🤣
For the first time in my life i actually was thinking i would love to live somewhere in the country, not chasing big city life. In conclusion I will never ever will be wasting my time and my life
so I just saw that Harry and Meghan are shuttering their Sussex Royal instagram/website?!