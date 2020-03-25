‘Statesman’ Prince William joked with first responders about watching ‘a lot of TV’

There are honestly so many funny things about the “Statesman Bill” branding that Prince William is attempting these days. First of all, he completely bungled his “first public statement” about the coronavirus when he and Kate were in Ireland. He was on the record and on camera laughing about the virus to emergency responders and making “jokes” about how he and Kate were carriers and that everyone was going to die, har har.

Prince William joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak during a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland on Tuesday https://t.co/chcqqO0OdK pic.twitter.com/ygyELE1ous — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2020

After that, their next move was scrambling to throw together a video just hours after the SussexRoyal Instagram posted the royals’ first formal, public statement about the virus. Then came the absolutely ridiculous photo-op at an emergency call center, wherein Will and Kate stood too close to healthcare workers and distracted them from their jobs just so W&K could get a photo-op. Is this Statesman Behavior? Because it seems like an SNL skit.

And here’s another piece of information adding to the SNL skit titled Statesman Bill: buried at the end of a Vanity Fair article about what various royals are doing as they all self-isolate in various countrysides, VF mentions that William joked about how much TV he was going to watch while isolating. Wait until you see to whom William was speaking.

Most of the royals have left London. Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will spend the time at Birkhall, his home in Scotland, while Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their family to Amner Hall, their house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. So while the couple is still planning on engaging with first responders and emergency workers—they made the first such “no-touch” visit on Friday—they will also be helping their older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte with virtual lessons until their school begins Easter break this week. Otherwise, Kate and Will are probably going to pass the time just like the rest of us. “I think we are all going to have a lot of TV to watch in the next few weeks,” he said to a group of responders at Friday’s visit.

[From Vanity Fair]

Fam, I’m laughing my ass off. Put this on my tombstone: “‘I think we are all going to have a lot of TV to watch in the next few weeks,’ he said to a group of responders at Friday’s visit.” The same overworked first responders who are pulling double shifts, the same first responders who are overworked and tired and literally trying to save lives in a global pandemic. And William chose to go Full Bloke, huh? “Well, at least we’ll catch up on our favorite shows on the telly, amirite?”

PS… I wrote this last night, before the news about Prince Charles testing positive for the coronavirus. William’s “Regency PR” is particularly gross at the moment, but it’s especially noteworthy considering he is SO BAD at it.