Chris Pine went grocery shopping with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis in LA

To his credit, I suppose, Chris Pine isn’t sending out his assistant to do his shopping for him during California’s “shelter in place” order. For the past few weeks, Pine has been doing his own grocery shopping with his current girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. Annabelle is British, but I guess she’s just been on lockdown in California this whole time with Pine, and at this point, it would be stupid for her to try to fly back home.
This is the second time in a week that Pine and Wallis have been photographed grocery shopping. They don’t seem to be hoarding, overbuying or panic-buying – Pine left Gelson’s with only two paper bags of groceries. This is what has been recommended – people should avoid hoarding, people should buy supplies for a week and that’s it. That being said, some public-health experts have been raising the alarm that grocery stores are likely viral hotspots because so many people are stocking up and crowding grocery stores these days.
And now I’m sitting here, trying to imagine what it would be like to be quarantined with Chris Pine. His white Birkenstocks would annoy me, but I would enjoy his clingy hoodies and his general offbeat style. Plus, you know, all of the quarantine sex. I bet Pine is hot in this kind of lockdown-crisis. I bet he’s bossy and he knows how to cook. I can’t believe he’s not growing out a quarantine beard though! I have been enjoying all of the quarantine beards on famous dudes, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Oooh i would steal his white birks! The ones i love are 300 eur 🤣😲
Definitely just here for the Birks! I hesitated between the white ones and the red ones, went for the latter and left them in my garden overnight: the foxes chewed on them and completely wrecked them. I’ve been Birkless ever since and I am ogling Pine’s feet with envy.
I’ve been going to the grocery store multiple times a week as well to find toilet paper… and have NOT succeeded. I try to get in and get out, just shop once for the week and look for TP. I’m starting to freak out because I’ve gone in the morning six days in a row to the grocery store, CVS, and Walgreens near me, and NOTHING. I tried looking on Amazon and it’s all unavailable or people reselling it for tons of money, which I may have to do. I’d like to think the toilet paper was sold out at a reasonable rate because I will be extremely pissed off if it was a bunch of hoarders (which I suspect).
Same here in London. We started buying kitchen paper just in case. The mystery is that I SEE people in the street with tp in their bags, run to Sainsbury’s or Lidl and… nothing.
Our relatives had to send us toilet paper. They seem to be better about having it at least weekly here now. If you have to buy off Amazon, try napkins as an alternative. We were able to get that off Amazon when the toilet paper became unavailable.
Paper towels as a last resort? But don’t flush-dispose of them otherwise.
Quarantine sex? Most people I know are either too stressed or dealing with a house full of kids to get busy. It’s a nice idea in concept, but I don’t think it’s reality.
It is in my house. With 2 kids.
Mr. Slowsnow gets horny during crisis I’m finding out. I oscillate between total horny attack and utter sleepiness.
Yes, now that we are stuck in the house, my husband is relentless! I figure it’s a good problem to have… at least we still like each other with alllll the extra time we are getting together.
Exactly! I’ve been so stressed and anxious to think about sex 😞
I like Annabelle’s coat and boots…and her man.
Give them all to ME.
Hahaha we might be fighting here lady!
Ok take the coat and the boots and i will keep Chris 🤣🤣🤣
Ha ha! You’re cute…but no🙅🏾♀️
😂😂😂😂😂
This quarantine is probably going to lead to a lot of celebrity engagements or babies, or a lot of break ups.
His big toe hanging over his Birkenstock in that last picture is grossing me out in ways I can’t explain.
This is going to lead to the generation of Quaranteens….