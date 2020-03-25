The Sussexes: You can support health workers by staying home, hint hint

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t complicating matters in a global pandemic, and I thank them. Would I enjoy a new photo of Harry’s quarantine beard? For sure. Would I love to see baby Archie? Absolutely. But for now, Meghan and Harry are merely using their Instagram to post coronavirus-specific messages. And maybe they’re using their IG to throw a little shade too. Just days ago, William and Kate visited an NHS emergency call center, staffed with front-line medical workers. W&K’s visit was a blatant photo-op so that we could SEE them feign concern. It was all part of William’s push to be more of a “statesman” by, you know, having unnecessary contact with busy medical workers and standing too close to them and interrupting their vital work.
So… Meghan and Harry posted a new Instagram about what regular old people can do in the crisis: stay home, wash your hands, etc. Plus this message:
Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.
For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO
“The best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further…” You mean healthcare workers don’t need two dull royals showing up at their workplace and demanding that they pose for photos? HOW IS THAT NOT “SUPPORT.” Tell me that, Meghan and Harry! But seriously, whenever people are like “FFS, just stay home and wash your hands and take care of yourself,” only about half of all people actually do that. It may sound crazy-obvious and basic, but there are truly millions of people who still need to f–king hear this. Just stay home. Wash your hands. Don’t force healthcare workers to do photo-ops with you.
PS… I wrote this post before the announcement that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. You know many people in Britain will try to emotionally blackmail Harry into “coming home” right now.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Yeah I def think that’s a bit of shade. They probably had the same reaction as many of us – “what is the point of this damn visit?”
That’s the biggest truth right now.. Stay home, don’t spread the illness… We will all get it eventually, but if it’s not all at the same time, doctors will be able to do their jobs better and save more lives…
I was really happy to see them amplifying the WHO’s recommendations, especially while many others celebrities are instead hawking questionable “cures” and the like.
I suspect many members of the BRF will have COVID19, they were touching people and not maintaining social distancing just a week or so ago. Yikes.
Exactly stay home if u don’t provide essential services. I don’t know how pple cant understand that
Oh man that sucks for Charles. IF it’s serious enough they might go to the UK, by obviously depends on if Charles has any other health issues. My sister’s roommates’ grandfather died from complications from the virus last night.
I’ve seen that meme of feeling like a kid in kindergarten who keeps losing recess because kids won’t follow the rules. This will last longer the more people that go out and act selfishly.
Harry can’t go back to the UK, Canada is on lockdown now, no flights.
Details-details. That won’t stop the tabloids. They’ll demand that Harry return and blame Meghan if he does not.
People absolutely can still fly if they need to get to a family member. It’ll be a lot more difficult given the number of canceled flights, but it would be considered “essential”. Canada has not grounded all air traffic (they’d take a private jet for something like this anyway.)
So many health workers have been pleading on social media for people to stay home and this message is in line with current government advice.