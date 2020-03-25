The Sussexes: You can support health workers by staying home, hint hint

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t complicating matters in a global pandemic, and I thank them. Would I enjoy a new photo of Harry’s quarantine beard? For sure. Would I love to see baby Archie? Absolutely. But for now, Meghan and Harry are merely using their Instagram to post coronavirus-specific messages. And maybe they’re using their IG to throw a little shade too. Just days ago, William and Kate visited an NHS emergency call center, staffed with front-line medical workers. W&K’s visit was a blatant photo-op so that we could SEE them feign concern. It was all part of William’s push to be more of a “statesman” by, you know, having unnecessary contact with busy medical workers and standing too close to them and interrupting their vital work.

So… Meghan and Harry posted a new Instagram about what regular old people can do in the crisis: stay home, wash your hands, etc. Plus this message:

Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful. For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO

[From SussexRoyal IG]

“The best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further…” You mean healthcare workers don’t need two dull royals showing up at their workplace and demanding that they pose for photos? HOW IS THAT NOT “SUPPORT.” Tell me that, Meghan and Harry! But seriously, whenever people are like “FFS, just stay home and wash your hands and take care of yourself,” only about half of all people actually do that. It may sound crazy-obvious and basic, but there are truly millions of people who still need to f–king hear this. Just stay home. Wash your hands. Don’t force healthcare workers to do photo-ops with you.

PS… I wrote this post before the announcement that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. You know many people in Britain will try to emotionally blackmail Harry into “coming home” right now.