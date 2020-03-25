‘Comrade’ Britney Spears calls for the redistribution of wealth & strikes

Britney Spears is not in charge of a lot in her life, but she has retaken control of her Instagram, at least. I think her Twitter is still being handled by her communications/business team. But for several years now, Britney posts whatever she wants on IG. For the most part, “what she wants” has included endless selfies, dance videos, workout videos and random photos and memes she finds on the internet. Britney has shared messages of compassion in this time of global crisis, but she took it one step further yesterday when she posted a socialist message about the redistribution of wealth.

This is actually a longer quote from Mimi Zhu, although Britney did not attribute it to Zhu. Britney also included three rose emojis, which is apparently a symbol of the socialist cause online, which I did not know. Zhu posted on Twitter about Comrade Britney:

hi ~ so @britneyspears reposted my work yesterday and i’m rly grateful ! she didn’t tag me and i’ve seen the image floating around. i am the artist and wanna remind to credit artists and put them on 🧡 i love her and hope she sees this and my original post on ig: @mimizhuxiyuan❕ pic.twitter.com/4Q0DAhs3Pp — MIMI ZHU ☁️ (@mimizhuxiyuan) March 24, 2020

at the end of the day i think this is funny and sweet and i’m happy my work moved her becuz she moved me a lot while i was growing up ~ comrade britney is an icon and i’m glad we are connected on this wavelength — MIMI ZHU ☁️ (@mimizhuxiyuan) March 24, 2020

After that, people had such a good time examining Comrade Britney’s long-standing calls to dismantle the bourgeois class and how, obviously, “Toxic” is a metaphor for late-stage capitalism.

When Comrade Britney said “You betta work bitch” she meant you better unionize and seize the means of production from the bourgeoisie in this treatise i will https://t.co/3uvJeb40mW — ☕️🌿 (@mmkaybi) March 24, 2020

remember when comrade britney rocked the red star at the 2002 vmas? 😍 a political statement pic.twitter.com/Ej9xxmoDiN — ✎ (@according2b4r) March 24, 2020