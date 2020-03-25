‘Comrade’ Britney Spears calls for the redistribution of wealth & strikes

Britney Spears is not in charge of a lot in her life, but she has retaken control of her Instagram, at least. I think her Twitter is still being handled by her communications/business team. But for several years now, Britney posts whatever she wants on IG. For the most part, “what she wants” has included endless selfies, dance videos, workout videos and random photos and memes she finds on the internet. Britney has shared messages of compassion in this time of global crisis, but she took it one step further yesterday when she posted a socialist message about the redistribution of wealth.

Communion goes beyond walls 🌹🌹🌹

This is actually a longer quote from Mimi Zhu, although Britney did not attribute it to Zhu. Britney also included three rose emojis, which is apparently a symbol of the socialist cause online, which I did not know. Zhu posted on Twitter about Comrade Britney:

After that, people had such a good time examining Comrade Britney’s long-standing calls to dismantle the bourgeois class and how, obviously, “Toxic” is a metaphor for late-stage capitalism.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

13 Responses to “‘Comrade’ Britney Spears calls for the redistribution of wealth & strikes”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:49 am

    I’m a proponent for wealth re-distribution. No one needs billions, or even hundreds of millions, especially because their vast fortunes are rarely (if ever) made in a benign way. They are almost always made on the backs (social, economic, or physical) of others. At a certain point it’s just greed for greed’s sake.

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I just… can’t. Does she not realize the redistribution of wealth would directly impact her as well? I have a hard time believing she saw this as anything more than a ‘pretty’ photo with a nice message to share. I just don’t see this as being a practice what you preach moment with her. Not that she has the control to do anything with her finances anyway, I guess. Maybe she is just done with the fame and money.

    Reply
    • Lua says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:57 am

      I don’t think she totally understood the quote. If she did she’d realize she’s part of that circle 🙄

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 25, 2020 at 8:01 am

        Yeah that’s part of what makes it so funny. She definitely didn’t fully understand it.

    • Katrine Troelsen says:
      March 25, 2020 at 8:08 am

      Did you consider the fact that Britney knows it will impact her and is okay with that? Maybe she recognizes she is not the only valuable person in the world and is ok with redistributing even if she has to give up some of her money? It is not novel to be able to empathize with people who are worse of. Your comment makes me nervous for you.

      Reply
    • Livvers says:
      March 25, 2020 at 8:13 am

      While realistically I agree with you, I still like to entertain the thought that having spent years under a conservatorship, working to earn millions, and having none of that money directly under her own control, has disillusioned Britney to paternalistic capitalism and caused her to learn sympathy for the proletariat.

      Reply
    • Hikaru says:
      March 25, 2020 at 8:17 am

      Perhaps she would be fine with the text if she understood it too? It’s not like being a money machine all her life actually made her happy. And she would still be well off afterwards anyway.

      Most of the rich would only go down to middle class if their money were taken away and redistributed so it’s pretty funny how anti-tax and hysteric they are about it.

      Reply
      • Aang says:
        March 25, 2020 at 8:26 am

        They need to be taxed now or they will be eaten, at least metaphorically, later. Listen to the ted talk by billionaire investment capitalist Nick Hanauer. He puts grotesque wealth inequality into historical context and it doesn’t usually end well for anyone.

  3. Jess says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I love Britney so much. She told people that shes willing to give them money if they need it directly through cash app and actually has. She’s always been a kind soul.

    Reply
  4. Cmc says:
    March 25, 2020 at 8:16 am

    Hate when ppl do this tho, your name is on the image, you guaranteed you’d always get credit for your work but literally putting your name on it, and she posted it without cropping? She did give credit? And she’s sending a positive message? Soooo where is there a problem here, we really can’t just be like “okay she did a good thing”?

    Reply
  5. Ali says:
    March 25, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Comrade Britney is an icon. Peace be with her.

    Reply

