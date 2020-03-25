‘Comrade’ Britney Spears calls for the redistribution of wealth & strikes

Britney Spears is not in charge of a lot in her life, but she has retaken control of her Instagram, at least. I think her Twitter is still being handled by her communications/business team. But for several years now, Britney posts whatever she wants on IG. For the most part, “what she wants” has included endless selfies, dance videos, workout videos and random photos and memes she finds on the internet. Britney has shared messages of compassion in this time of global crisis, but she took it one step further yesterday when she posted a socialist message about the redistribution of wealth.
This is actually a longer quote from Mimi Zhu, although Britney did not attribute it to Zhu. Britney also included three rose emojis, which is apparently a symbol of the socialist cause online, which I did not know. Zhu posted on Twitter about Comrade Britney:
hi ~ so @britneyspears reposted my work yesterday and i’m rly grateful ! she didn’t tag me and i’ve seen the image floating around. i am the artist and wanna remind to credit artists and put them on 🧡 i love her and hope she sees this and my original post on ig: @mimizhuxiyuan❕ pic.twitter.com/4Q0DAhs3Pp
— MIMI ZHU ☁️ (@mimizhuxiyuan) March 24, 2020
at the end of the day i think this is funny and sweet and i’m happy my work moved her becuz she moved me a lot while i was growing up ~ comrade britney is an icon and i’m glad we are connected on this wavelength
— MIMI ZHU ☁️ (@mimizhuxiyuan) March 24, 2020
After that, people had such a good time examining Comrade Britney’s long-standing calls to dismantle the bourgeois class and how, obviously, “Toxic” is a metaphor for late-stage capitalism.
When Comrade Britney said “You betta work bitch” she meant you better unionize and seize the means of production from the bourgeoisie in this treatise i will https://t.co/3uvJeb40mW
— ☕️🌿 (@mmkaybi) March 24, 2020
remember when comrade britney rocked the red star at the 2002 vmas? 😍 a political statement pic.twitter.com/Ej9xxmoDiN
— ✎ (@according2b4r) March 24, 2020
Comrade Britney is trending. I'm screaming. pic.twitter.com/w9FEmOzb83
— Fan Account🌱 (@outtathispussy) March 24, 2020
I’m a proponent for wealth re-distribution. No one needs billions, or even hundreds of millions, especially because their vast fortunes are rarely (if ever) made in a benign way. They are almost always made on the backs (social, economic, or physical) of others. At a certain point it’s just greed for greed’s sake.
Just tax the rich like Senator Warren has said. A wealth tax would help immensely.
I just… can’t. Does she not realize the redistribution of wealth would directly impact her as well? I have a hard time believing she saw this as anything more than a ‘pretty’ photo with a nice message to share. I just don’t see this as being a practice what you preach moment with her. Not that she has the control to do anything with her finances anyway, I guess. Maybe she is just done with the fame and money.
I don’t think she totally understood the quote. If she did she’d realize she’s part of that circle 🙄
Yeah that’s part of what makes it so funny. She definitely didn’t fully understand it.
Did you consider the fact that Britney knows it will impact her and is okay with that? Maybe she recognizes she is not the only valuable person in the world and is ok with redistributing even if she has to give up some of her money? It is not novel to be able to empathize with people who are worse of. Your comment makes me nervous for you.
While realistically I agree with you, I still like to entertain the thought that having spent years under a conservatorship, working to earn millions, and having none of that money directly under her own control, has disillusioned Britney to paternalistic capitalism and caused her to learn sympathy for the proletariat.
Perhaps she would be fine with the text if she understood it too? It’s not like being a money machine all her life actually made her happy. And she would still be well off afterwards anyway.
Most of the rich would only go down to middle class if their money were taken away and redistributed so it’s pretty funny how anti-tax and hysteric they are about it.
They need to be taxed now or they will be eaten, at least metaphorically, later. Listen to the ted talk by billionaire investment capitalist Nick Hanauer. He puts grotesque wealth inequality into historical context and it doesn’t usually end well for anyone.
I love Britney so much. She told people that shes willing to give them money if they need it directly through cash app and actually has. She’s always been a kind soul.
Omg really?!!! That’s so beautiful! God Bless her!
Hate when ppl do this tho, your name is on the image, you guaranteed you’d always get credit for your work but literally putting your name on it, and she posted it without cropping? She did give credit? And she’s sending a positive message? Soooo where is there a problem here, we really can’t just be like “okay she did a good thing”?
Comrade Britney is an icon. Peace be with her.