Michelle Obama on sheltering at home: We’re just trying to keep a routine

Ellen DeGeneres is spending the duration of California’s shelter-in-place order at her home in Santa Barbara with Portia, Portia’s family, and her mom. She’s been passing the time having Portia take video of her while she calls some of her famous friends (and also works on a LEGO model of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum). Ellen has chatted with celebs including Jennifer Aniston, James Corden, and Kevin Hart. In the latest video, she talked with a former first lady whom I desperately miss having in the White House, Michelle Obama. Ellen asked Michelle how she, President Obama, Malia, and Sasha were keeping busy. Michelle said, “We’re just trying to, ya know, just keep a routine going. But we also got a little Netflix and chilling happening.” Here’s more of their conversation:

[Ellen said], “It’s an interesting time and you know, a time for all of us to reflect on what’s important and try to be creative.” Michelle agreed, taking note that “this is like no other time in history — particularly for our kids who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all of the time.” “I feel for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what’s going to happen to the economy and we have to be mindful about what we’re going to do to support those folks when this quarantine are over and people are looking at what’s left of their businesses and their lives,” she said. “And that is a negative but on the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers.” She added that the quarantine is “a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have.” “When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less. And I think that’s an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world. Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

Ellen also told Michelle that she was almost ready to challenge Michelle to do a plank. Michelle jokingly told Ellen that she was “gonna let you sit on that, because you always seem pretty overly confident in your ability to best me in these physical matches.” Portia said that Ellen has been working out lately. Ellen said that they could do it for charity and people could bet on whom they think will win.

I have really missed Michelle and Barack’s pragmatism and their calm demeanor in the face of uncertainty, fear, and chaos. Michelle told Ellen at the start of their conversation that she had just gotten off a conference call and that she didn’t know where Barack was, but that he had also been on a conference call. I have no idea what those calls were about, but if nothing else, I am sure that they were thoughtful conversations about moving ahead with some project. They weren’t incoherent rantings of someone with a bruised ego who is ignoring advice from medical experts about when shutdowns should be ended and businesses should reopen. I’d love for the living former presidents and first ladies to come together on some sort of initiative to help fight the spread of this virus. I was telling a friend yesterday that the current awful situation is exacerbated because we have a gigantic man-baby in the Oval Office, and most of the country doesn’t feel like we have a thoughtful leader who is trying to do their best to help the country navigate this crisis. The former presidents no longer have the authority of that office, but I think, if nothing else, they could do a world of good by boosting morale and giving people something useful to focus on, and by offering, where possible, realistic hope.

Here’s that video!

Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It’s good to know that even when we’re apart, we’ve still got each other. 💪🏾#StayAtHome https://t.co/eBlVKED1Dv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 23, 2020

