Every animal at the Wisconsin Humane Society has been adopted or fostered

Embed from Getty Images

Obviously, no one is left unaffected by the current global crisis. It’s not just a matter of staying afloat, but finding ways to take care of ourselves as much as taking care of those in need. It’s a scary and uncertain time. Animal shelters across the country have been deemed essential businesses so they remain open, but dwindling donations and smaller staffs leave many with no way to care for their overcrowded facilities. Such was the case with the Wisconsin Humane Society, who faced some big decisions with 300+ pets to deal with and no resources. In a Hail Mary pass attempt, they put the plea out to the community to help house the animals… and it worked! In less than a week, 159 were adopted and 160 found fosters.

People are coming together in Wisconsin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than a week after asking for help finding homes for the hundreds of animals in their care, the Wisconsin Humane Society — which found themselves in a “tough situation” amid the spread of the virus — announced that every single animal had either been adopted or fostered. “Absolutely incredible. We’re near tears,” they wrote in an emotional Facebook post. “On March 15, we let our supporters know we needed help to get as many animals out of our shelters as possible so we could be ready for whatever challenges tomorrow throws at the communities we serve.” “Despite the chaos and uncertainly of a global pandemic, you adopted 159 animals and took home 160 foster animals, all in just 5 days – and while three of our campuses were closed, no less!” they added. “Take a moment to let that sink in… 319 animals are snoozing on couches instead of sitting in kennels. We couldn’t possibly express how grateful we are.” Although as of Friday, there were absolutely no animals up for adoption — which the humane society called “the most wonderful sight we could ever hope for at a time like this” — they noted that they would continue to receive animals in the coming days. “You’ll see more listed as they arrive, but for now, we celebrate this tremendous bright spot during an exceedingly difficult time,” they continued. “We’re so grateful to our community for taking all of these changes in stride. We wish we could thank you all in person, but for now, we send our love virtually ❤ You. are. Amazing.”

[From People]

*Heart swells* The beauty of this is not just shelter pets finding homes, it’s all the comfort those folks will derive from those pets in these uncertain times. Wisconsin is a beautiful example, but this is happening across the country. Twin Cities Animal Humane Society in Minnesota also found homes for all its inhabitants right before they were forced to shut their doors. Riverside adopted over a hundred dogs and cats on a Tuesday afternoon. Furry Friends in Florida is encouraging seniors, cut off due to their high risk, to foster a companion animal during their self-isolation, which is a wonderful idea.

Celebrities are taking home Pandemic Pets (as they are being called) as well. Kaiser mentioned Camila Morrone and her foster pups. Antoni Porowski is fostering Neon while he social distances from humans. Kyle Chandler tried to foster a pup with his wife Kathryn, but they didn’t even make it to the door before they adopted Clive, who is now a forever Chandler.

Adoption is a big commitment. If you’ve been thinking about it, now’s the time. But, if you don’t know if you can commit to forever, that’s the beauty of fostering. First of all, you can get a feel of what parenting a pet is like, to see if it works for you. Plus, you get a Social Distancing Buddy and that Buddy gets all the belly-rubs and face-smooshes it craves. Fostering helps animals with socializing, which is a huge draw to get them adopted. So even if you can’t commit past quarantine, the moments you spend with your new fur-buddy will forever improve its life.