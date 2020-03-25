Kanye West: ‘I’m a black guy with a red hat, can you imagine?’

One of the things that sort of kills me about Taylor Swift continuing to allow Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to live rent-free in her head in the year of our lord Beyonce 2020 is that if Taylor didn’t force the issue, she would see that most people already cancelled Kanye a while ago. Maybe those same people cancelled Kim too, but mostly… Kanye did a great job of showing the world why he’s an a–hole. Taylor didn’t need to underline the point or make it all about her own snake drama. Kanye was put on the permanent sh-t list for his incessant MAGA sh-t, his utter lack of critical thinking, and his generally bonkers statements about all things political. Speaking of, Kanye covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine, and he talks about his MAGA life and whatever.

The backlash to his MAGA life: “I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine? It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’ Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism. Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.” Don’t call him ambitious: “I do not like the word ambitious. I’m Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities. I’m just a doer. You can see in my eyes there’s not one bit of fear.” Kanye’s access to the Trump White House: He has “unusual access to the Trump administration,” WSJ. Magazinepoints out — citing how West called Trump to help free fellow rapper A$AP Rocky back in July after he was taken into custody in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 2 following a street altercation involving a 19-year-old male. As the magazine lays out, West called Jared Kushner at the White House from his swimming pool in Calabasas. Less than an hour later, while West was out of the pool and eating breakfast, he received a call back from the president. Hours later, Trump tweeted, “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.”

For one brief moment, I am going to play along and say that there is one minor point that Kanye is sort of making which isn’t complete garbage: the idea that our stratified society has stagnated into tribalism, and that tribalism is more than just black-white/rich-poor/Democrat-Republican. But… Kanye isn’t really saying anything meaningful about that. He’s not really a Republican, he’s an ignorant contrarian. He thinks he’s being next-level clever by associating himself with Trump, but all he’s really doing is showing the world that he is intellectually incurious, happily ignorant, profoundly lacking in critical thinking skills and utterly uneducated in history. He’s garbage. End of.

