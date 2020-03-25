Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, he’s in isolation in Scotland

During the Commonwealth Day events, Prince Charles wasn’t shaking hands with many people. He did a few elbow bumps, but mostly did prayer-hands “namaste” greetings. He still stood pretty close to people and he was not social distancing whatsoever. He had a full(ish) schedule throughout the first two weeks of March, and he and Camilla only went into isolation last week, where they traveled to Scotland to isolate themselves at Birkhall. It was in Scotland where Charles tested positive for coronavirus.
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning. The heir to the throne is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” but “otherwise remains in good health”, and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall – who has tested negative for coronavirus.
“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”
Holy yikes. Just… yikes. We were just hearing about how Charles was carrying on work in isolation, making calls to his patronages and sending out letters and such. Now is the moment to just curl up with a book and meditate and take care of oneself. I hope it turns out to be a mild case. Holy sh-t.
These photos are from his last big public event, on March 11th.
