DM: The Windsors are ‘in lockdown’ separately, they won’t see each other for a while

Becky English at the Daily Mail has an exclusive story about “the royals in lockdown” because of self-isolation and quarantines, etc. I was saying for more than a week that the Queen was putting people in danger by refusing to move to Windsor Castle or Sandringham during the crisis, and finally, that message got through to her – she decamped to Windsor last Thursday, after she did meetings and public events long past the time where she should have been isolating. Prince Charles and Camilla are also isolating and Camilla misses her kids and grandkids. Speaking of grandkids, poor Carole Middleton is isolating too, and NOT at Anmer Hall. You can read English’s story here. Some highlights:
The Queen is not pleased: The prospect of months on end without any contact with her nearest and dearest — aside from her beloved Prince Philip, 98 — is not something Her Majesty relishes. Currently, the Mail understands, the Queen is in ‘virtual’ self-isolation with a skeleton staff of just eight. A source has told me this drastic action was taken last week when the Government made clear the extent of the crisis, with about 100 staff told to go home to protect both the head of state and themselves. Not even close family members can see her, it is understood. Even the Duke of York, who lives a stone’s throw away on the Windsor estate, and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, who live in nearby Bagshot, haven’t seen her for days. Indeed, Edward and his daughter, Lady Louise, were riding in Windsor Great Park at the weekend but did not set foot in the Queen’s apartments.
No chances with the Queen’s safety: ‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ said the insider. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle. Every firm has been told to send as many of their staff home as possible, and the Royal Family is no different. The Queen is being looked after by her closest servants, while a couple of grooms and stable lads are looking after the horses. Like everywhere else, normal life is being put on hold.’
Charles & Camilla moved to Birkhall in Scotland: His London residence, Clarence House, has been closed down for at least three months. The couple are adamantly not self-isolating (anyone over 70 is only being advised to stay at home), but they are taking the Government’s advice seriously. That means minimal face-to-face contact — just a skeleton staff and their police protection officers — and a strict two-metre rule. The couple would be the first to concede that they are clearly in a far better position than most. But even royals must make sacrifices in these difficult times. For Camilla, it is not seeing her children and grandchildren that hurts the most.
Charles is keeping busy: Not surprisingly, given Charles’s legendary work ethic, he has a full diary to keep him busy, despite the enforced seclusion. The Prince’s staff have a ‘virtual office’ and now spend most mornings on conference calls about how ‘The Boss’ can use his position to help those most in need. He is, I am told, in daily contact with his patronages and charitable associations to ensure they are managing and is writing to all 400 of them to offer assistance. Camilla has also been in contact with her charities and patronages, taking a particular interest in the issue of domestic violence. Organisations working in the field have reported a spike in cases of abuse, unsurprising given the enforced proximity in which many are currently living.
But what about William & Kate: As for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — the first members of the Royal Family, in view of their age, to visit frontline healthcare professionals — they have also relocated out of London, to Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, where there is space for Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, almost two, to run around. But the children will clearly miss the presence of their hands-on maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Quite what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel about being away from the Royal Family at such a difficult time is anyone’s guess.
People wish Harry & Meghan were around too: There have been reports Harry is ‘concerned’ about the Queen and his father catching coronavirus. But so far the couple have limited themselves to an ‘inspirational’ quote on their Instagram account and the claim that they will share ‘accurate information and facts from trusted experts’ — whatever that means. Their presence is, however, very much missed, according to one insider: ‘It’s a real shame that they aren’t here.’
“…The first members of the Royal Family, in view of their age, to visit frontline healthcare professionals…” English says that like it’s a good thing? William and Kate were completely irresponsible for doing a photo-op with health care workers during a global pandemic. Anyway, it feels like English was sent out to push back a little bit on Kensington Palace’s opportunistic “Statesman Willy” PR. The message being sent by the Queen and Charles is that their work continues and they’re fine and taking precautions and William’s idea of a coronavirus regency is horsesh-t. But hey, at least William and Kate have finally gone to Anmer Hall. Thank God William has some rose bushes in Norfolk in this time of crisis. And he doesn’t have Harry and Meghan to throw under the bus at the same time either.
If nobody can see each other, why is it “a shame” Meghan and Harry aren’t there? That bus tossing doesn’t even make sense.
I’m starting to think the press simply wishes H&M were there so they would get sick and die… or get someone else sick so they could blame them forever.
Exactly. None of the others are seeing each other, so how would the Sussexes being in England change that.
RE just said that foolishness to rile up the usual fools.
Ditto. It’s the SOS, and why anyone believes that Ole Queenie and PP were missing each other is bizarre. He’s been more or less a prop for her public engagements for years, and doing his own thing with his mistress on his own time.
Look at the jab at H and M’s IG post! These people are so salty…salty that Harry and Meghan still command so much attention and refuse to just disappear! The queen is in lockdown yet they want Harry to leave his wife and child and fly to the UK to perform some sort of miracle, instead of continuing to do what every health expert says is required to flatten the curve of this pandemic – social distancing and self isolation! I’m just glad Harry is not giving in to the bullying tactics. They need to remain in Canada and keep doing what they can on social media. A 30-year-old well known broadcaster just died of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe and a teenager is on ventilators fighting for his/her life (I’m not sure if the individual is male or female). In other words, no one is too young to die. Stay put Harry…stay put in Canada!
Press want the Sussexes there for new content. Guessing despite their stories claiming ‘Meghan friends’ as a source, away from leaky relatives/staff- the press have no in with the Sussexes but they gotta get their clicks.
The Sun even has a story claiming Harry had a special goodbye to Chelsy before moving to Canada, after Meghan left. Seems repeat of the pre wedding tearful phone call. Yawn.
I saw that story as well. That story came from a magazine that had William overtaking the throne and bypassing Charles and Brad and Jen have twins via surrogate. The Sun now has this story. Anything to put Harry in his place. They really want Chelsy to be the new Camilla.
William, Kate, and the children in isolation at Anmer Hall sounds dreadful. Too much long-term togetherness! Hope the weather is good so they can get out of the house and enjoy the grounds.