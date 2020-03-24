DM: The Windsors are ‘in lockdown’ separately, they won’t see each other for a while

Becky English at the Daily Mail has an exclusive story about “the royals in lockdown” because of self-isolation and quarantines, etc. I was saying for more than a week that the Queen was putting people in danger by refusing to move to Windsor Castle or Sandringham during the crisis, and finally, that message got through to her – she decamped to Windsor last Thursday, after she did meetings and public events long past the time where she should have been isolating. Prince Charles and Camilla are also isolating and Camilla misses her kids and grandkids. Speaking of grandkids, poor Carole Middleton is isolating too, and NOT at Anmer Hall. You can read English’s story here. Some highlights:

The Queen is not pleased: The prospect of months on end without any contact with her nearest and dearest — aside from her beloved Prince Philip, 98 — is not something Her Majesty relishes. Currently, the Mail understands, the Queen is in ‘virtual’ self-isolation with a skeleton staff of just eight. A source has told me this drastic action was taken last week when the Government made clear the extent of the crisis, with about 100 staff told to go home to protect both the head of state and themselves. Not even close family members can see her, it is understood. Even the Duke of York, who lives a stone’s throw away on the Windsor estate, and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, who live in nearby Bagshot, haven’t seen her for days. Indeed, Edward and his daughter, Lady Louise, were riding in Windsor Great Park at the weekend but did not set foot in the Queen’s apartments.

No chances with the Queen’s safety: ‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ said the insider. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle. Every firm has been told to send as many of their staff home as possible, and the Royal Family is no different. The Queen is being looked after by her closest servants, while a couple of grooms and stable lads are looking after the horses. Like everywhere else, normal life is being put on hold.’

Charles & Camilla moved to Birkhall in Scotland: His London residence, Clarence House, has been closed down for at least three months. The couple are adamantly not self-isolating (anyone over 70 is only being advised to stay at home), but they are taking the Government’s advice seriously. That means minimal face-to-face contact — just a skeleton staff and their police protection officers — and a strict two-metre rule. The couple would be the first to concede that they are clearly in a far better position than most. But even royals must make sacrifices in these difficult times. For Camilla, it is not seeing her children and grandchildren that hurts the most.

Charles is keeping busy: Not surprisingly, given Charles’s legendary work ethic, he has a full diary to keep him busy, despite the enforced seclusion. The Prince’s staff have a ‘virtual office’ and now spend most mornings on conference calls about how ‘The Boss’ can use his position to help those most in need. He is, I am told, in daily contact with his patronages and charitable associations to ensure they are managing and is writing to all 400 of them to offer assistance. Camilla has also been in contact with her charities and patronages, taking a particular interest in the issue of domestic violence. Organisations working in the field have reported a spike in cases of abuse, unsurprising given the enforced proximity in which many are currently living.

But what about William & Kate: As for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — the first members of the Royal Family, in view of their age, to visit frontline healthcare professionals — they have also relocated out of London, to Anmer Hall, their ­Norfolk home, where there is space for Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, almost two, to run around. But the children will clearly miss the presence of their hands-on maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Quite what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel about being away from the Royal Family at such a difficult time is anyone’s guess.

People wish Harry & Meghan were around too: There have been reports Harry is ‘concerned’ about the Queen and his father catching coronavirus. But so far the couple have limited themselves to an ‘inspirational’ quote on their Instagram account and the claim that they will share ‘accurate information and facts from trusted experts’ — whatever that means. Their presence is, however, very much missed, according to one insider: ‘It’s a real shame that they aren’t here.’