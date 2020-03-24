James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet are postponing their summer wedding

James Middleton has been with Alizee Thevenet for about a year and a half? A little bit less than that. We first learned of Alizee when they were seen together in St. Bart’s around New Year’s 2019. They got engaged in October of last year. Alizee is apparently “quite clever,” as the Brits would say, and she’s French but she lives in Britain full-time. Honestly, they hyped Alizee so much, I tend to think she’s too good for James, and I feel very strongly that she’s going to be the one financially supporting them when they do get married. Apparently, it’s going to take a while to actually walk down the aisle though – they were planning to marry this summer. They’re postponing their wedding indefinitely. From the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column:
While Princess Beatrice still hopes to exchange vows with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at St James’s Palace in May, another ‘royal’ wedding is definitely off. I can reveal that the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, has abandoned plans to marry his French fiancee, Alizee Thevenet, this summer. It would have been one of the society weddings of the year.
‘It’s very sad, but it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis,’ one of his friends tells me. ‘Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able — and happy — to attend.’
I disclosed last October that entrepreneur James, 32, had proposed to the 29-year-old City worker, and that she had been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler. The couple confirmed the engagement days later. Considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain, James gave the only reading at the wedding of his sister Kate and Prince William at Westminster Abbey, declaring: ‘Let love be genuine.’
“Considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain…” STAHP. He’s really not! But it’s fine, and I’m glad they’re thinking ahead and not trying to force the whole “we’re getting married NO MATTER WHAT” issue. It’s smart and responsible to just cancel the plans – however tentative – right now. I feel sorry for all of the brides who were trying to get married this month or next month though. You know they’re out a lot of money.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN and Instagram.
I get that the tiny hat is probably fashionable and French and chic but seriously, why are you wearing a child’s hat?
Also, good for them being responsible citizens.
Who is the friend?? None of the middleton seems to have any friends. Where was keen stans where they trash harry and Meghan for their two year romance in this james only know for few years and he proposed?? I dont know these seems off like edo and beatrice.
Good on them for postponing. Quite honestly, there are very few circumstances in which a wedding SHOULDN’T be postponed given the global pandemic. But I’m going to bet a lot of people are going to try anyway.
Honestly, I have a friend (who is normally a lovely, sane, intelligent woman and has not been the least bit bridezilla-y) whose wedding is in three weeks and she is refusing to cancel/postpone. And having a meltdown over the guests and vendors who are now declining to attend. My partner and I will obviously not be going. A number of older family members are also unwilling. Friend and her mother are now calling guests to yell and bully enough of us into attending to reach some kind of attendance “critical mass” so the wedding “isn’t pathetic” and we don’t “ruin her life.” It’s sad and bizarre.
In Quebec someone held a wedding of 350 people and the father of the bride later found out he was infected so now everyone who went is at risk.
The ultimate bridezilla is willing to risk the death of your guests for a fancy party. That’s just being a selfish asshole at this point.
I’m not sure where this wedding is located but most places have banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
She is quite striking in a very simple,not try hard way,she looks effortlessly put together in photos I’ve seen.
I agree, I like that she seems to wear minimal makeup in the pictures I’ve seen of her, it gives her a “fresh” look.
I agree! I’ve really enjoyed the clothes she wears and how she wears them, very effortlessly.
We have been planning a May 2nd wedding since last summer. However, we have now postponed it to December. Can’t imagine still trying to keep it on the calendar. That seemed too selfish and irresponsible. Thankfully, every single vendor came through for the new date without any issues. Only money we are out is for printing the new invitations, which isn’t much in the grand scheme.
Wishing all the best to those who are having to reschedule big events!