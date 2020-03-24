James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet are postponing their summer wedding

James Middleton has been with Alizee Thevenet for about a year and a half? A little bit less than that. We first learned of Alizee when they were seen together in St. Bart’s around New Year’s 2019. They got engaged in October of last year. Alizee is apparently “quite clever,” as the Brits would say, and she’s French but she lives in Britain full-time. Honestly, they hyped Alizee so much, I tend to think she’s too good for James, and I feel very strongly that she’s going to be the one financially supporting them when they do get married. Apparently, it’s going to take a while to actually walk down the aisle though – they were planning to marry this summer. They’re postponing their wedding indefinitely. From the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column:

While Princess Beatrice still hopes to exchange vows with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at St James’s Palace in May, another ‘royal’ wedding is definitely off. I can reveal that the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, has abandoned plans to marry his French fiancee, Alizee Thevenet, this summer. It would have been one of the society weddings of the year. ‘It’s very sad, but it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis,’ one of his friends tells me. ‘Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able — and happy — to attend.’ I disclosed last October that entrepreneur James, 32, had proposed to the 29-year-old City worker, and that she had been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler. The couple confirmed the engagement days later. Considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain, James gave the only reading at the wedding of his sister Kate and Prince William at Westminster Abbey, declaring: ‘Let love be genuine.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain…” STAHP. He’s really not! But it’s fine, and I’m glad they’re thinking ahead and not trying to force the whole “we’re getting married NO MATTER WHAT” issue. It’s smart and responsible to just cancel the plans – however tentative – right now. I feel sorry for all of the brides who were trying to get married this month or next month though. You know they’re out a lot of money.