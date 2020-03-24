Workouts to try on YouTube including dance, barre, kickboxing and more

Recently I read an article on Buzzfeed from former navy men stationed on submarines who had advice on surviving isolation. (I linked it Monday in the featured links, which appear at the bottom of every post on the desktop version.) They recommended having a routine, eating healthy, keeping in touch with friends and exercising every day. (May I also add: make a to-do list every day.) As someone who works from home this has not been as radical of an adjustment for me, but I miss seeing friends and especially going to the gym. I’ve always loved working out at home also. Here are some of my favorite at-home workouts. (Thanks Molly for asking me about this on Twitter!) I really like spin, dance and old school floor aerobics.
Les Mills on Demand is offering over 100 free workouts which my Y recently linked. I don’t think they’ll mind if this is publicized as it’s an open site with an icon to share it. There are body pump, body combat, yoga, and dance workouts. If you’d like to support them you can subscribe to Les Mills on Demand for more. I used to be a member and loved their body combat workouts especially. Plus some of the instructors are very hot and they’re Australian.
Spin and stationary bike workouts
On Fat Tuesday, before I realized how much time I’d be stuck at home, I subscribed to Studio Sweat on Demand on sale for $30 for three months. (Not a plug and they still have this deal.) It’s a studio in California that has hundreds of classes available on demand. I have a spin bike at home and love the variety of spin classes. Plus they have barre, pilates and weight classes too. You can try their classes for free on their YouTube channel. My two favorite free spin classes from them are this one (45 minutes) and this one (60 minutes). If you only have a stationary bike, instructor Cat usually includes instructions for people who can’t stand up. (Incidentally Amazon has Sunny spin bikes under $250 but they take about a month to arrive.) Global Cycling Network has so many great at-home workouts for spin and stationary bikes too. This one (45 minutes) and this one (35 minutes) are my favorites. They also have hot instructors who are British.
Dance, kickboxing, conditioning
If you’re looking for dance, kickboxing, body weight and conditioning workouts PopSugar Fitness has so many options. I recently discovered this cardio dance and toning workout (30 minutes) and have done it a few times, I love it. Other favorites include this cardio dance workout (30 minutes), this dance workout with serious toning (30 minutes) and this choreographed dance workout (25 minutes). For a tough but rewarding kickboxing workout, try this 45 minute one which includes a lot of conditioning. I’ll be honest, I only did it once and I had to take breaks. Here’s a 30 minute Les Mills-type body combat workout which was more manageable for me.
Gentler Workouts
For gentler and less intense options, I workout with Denise Austin as she’s my old school favorite. I used to work out with her in high school and college. Some of her older classes are on the BeFit Channel, which has so many other workouts to choose from. My favorites include cardio calorie blast (19 minutes), cardio calorie dance burn (32 minutes), and total body burn cardio dance (31 minutes). (I know these are retro but I still do them!)
Barre, fusion and walking
Jessica Smith has a lot of gentler workouts too, including walking videos, some fun dance videos (30 minutes) and boot camp type conditioning workouts (25 minutes). She also has some invigorating but less intense barre-type workouts (30 minutes). (I’ve done all of those linked videos many times.) Plus she is mindful of the space you have in your living room and her workouts are mostly designed for smaller spaces.
Misc channels to try
Honorable mentions include Fit Body by Ashley for fun dance workouts, The Body Project, which includes so many kickboxing and conditioning classes, The Fitness Marshall, who has incredible zumba-style dance workouts to hit music and XHit, which has a ton of conditioning workouts.
Yoga
Oh and for Yoga you can’t go wrong with Adriene! Just google “Yoga with Adriene + your problem, i.e. neck” and you’ll find a workout targeted for that area. My friend Clare on Twitter told me that she always does Adriene’s workout for period cramps and it works great. I also recently got an inversion bench. (My mom got me this one for my birthday, it’s still in stock, it was easy to put together and my teenager loves it too.) By searching for workouts with inversion benches I found Yoga with Kassandra and found her excellent too.
Thanks for reading all this and let me know if you have any favorites! There are two Amazon affiliate links above.
Update: Good Housekeeping has compiled a list of live and on demand workouts that’s excellent and has so many free classes.
Thanks! I miss going to the gym too. The gym I go to uses the Les Mills programs. I’ve been doing body Combat, body pump, and body flow at home. I am also doing PopSugar Fitness workouts
I did one of those with my sister at thanksgiving and OMG my arms!!! That is a tough workout. I think it was the body pump, I can’t remember there was just a lot of arm stuff with the weights. You go!
I am pretty light on myself with my 30 minutes a day, but missing out on that (bc of gym closures etc) has been awful!
This is a good idea because jogging on the street is killing my lower back, but, it is nice to get out of the house! My neighborhood is spread out and I was out there at 630. I saw one car drive by
Yoga with Adriene is amazing!!
I’m planning on doing one of her 30 day challenges — she starts them in January and has done them for years, so there are plenty to choose from. We are starting a 30 day “stay at home” mandate today — 30 days of yoga sounds perfect.
Thanks for all of these great links and ideas!
Boho Beautiful on You Tube does free yoga/pilates and is awesome!
what about fitnessblender! Been doing them for about a decade now. 600+ free, full, high quality workout videos and over a dozen fairly priced programs.
Thanks for all the info, very helpful. I have no problem getting outside to run, hike or bike but working out inside is extremely hard for me mentally, bordering on torture, not sure why.
I wish I could find a way to just let my mind go when I do these workouts instead of focusing on the monotony or boredom or isolation (not sure what it is exactly) of being alone at home.
My gym is closed and our owner/trainer has been posting a workout every day but like I said they have been really hard to get through. Maybe some of these, where someone is actually doing the workout along with me instead of just giving me a list of exercises to do, will be easier.
My decision to pay 5Gs on an elliptical trainer for my home last year seems like an inspired idea now.
Thank you for reccing Jessica Smith! I feel like she gets left off of a lot of lists, which is a shame since all her workouts are great for small spaces and if you need low impact or modifications. I was buying her DVDs even before she had a YouTube channel.
For yoga, I would also recommend Fightmaster Yoga on YouTube! Some days I like her more than Adriene.
Ditto on both of these recommendations. Jessica Smith has well organized playlists, so you can find workouts if you’re short on time, want a walking workout, a weighted class, etc.
Lesley Fightmaster is my favorite yoga teacher on YouTube. She has an amazing 30-day intro to yoga program, plus plenty of more advanced sessions.
Paula B Fitness https://www.youtube.com/user/PahlaB1 focuses on workouts for women over 50. She’s chatty and fun.
Loved Denise Austin workouts in college and law school! I should dig out my old VCR and VHS workout tapes.