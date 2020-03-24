Rihanna’s foundation donates $5 million to coronavirus fight

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday I wrote about the work that Ty Burrell and his wife are doing in Salt Lake City to help people who worked in the city’s restaurants and bars and are now out of work because of coronavirus-related shutdowns or because of the earthquake. Ty and his wife donated $100,000 to launch the Tip Your Server program that will give $2,000 grants to displaced employees. There have been many stories of celebrities making donations to nonprofits, and encouraging others to do the same. Rihanna has joined them, donating $5 million via her Clara Lionel Foundation (named for her grandparents) to organizations providing different kinds of aid during the coronavirus pandemic:

The foundation donated the money to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others. The foundation said its goal is “to immediately mobilize a broad response working with on-the-ground partners.” The funds will go towards local food banks, accelerating testing in countries like Haiti and Malawi, and protective equipment for frontline health workers. The donation will also help protect Native communities by providing them with resources to fight the virus.



I feel like a broken record at this point, but these stories make this chaotic, dark time a bit more navigable. Celebrities shouldn’t have to donate huge sums of money, though. The federal government needs to get its act together, and the GOP needs to stop protecting corporations over citizens. On Monday, the total number of single-day deaths in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus reached triple digits for the first time as more than 100 people died. I got word that a family friend has been hospitalized. Stay home if you can, cover your coughs, and wash your hands. Please.

