Ciara and Russell Wilson donate a million meals to Seattle food bank



Hecate wrote yesterday about musicians who have livestreamed concerts from their homes. Josh Gad is reading bedtime stories. Author and illustrator Mo Willems is drawing. Debbie Allen taught a dance class. I’m really appreciating people sharing their time and their talents with fans. Other folks are doing some wonderful things, too: distilleries are making free hand-sanitizer to help supplement the dwindling supply. Disneyland is donating an excess of prepared food to a local food bank.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have also decided to make an incredibly generous donation to a food bank in Seattle. That’s above and here’s what they said in case you can’t watch it.

In a video announcement shared on their social media pages on Tuesday, the couple announced that they will be donating a million meals to a local food bank to aid in relief efforts during the outbreak. Wilson, 31, began the video by noting how the coronavirus outbreak is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute,” saying, “People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle. “What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference,” the NFL star said. “We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference,” Ciara, 34, continued. “Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through,” the singer said, to which Wilson added, “We will.”

[From People]

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also donating to food banks. Ryan shared in an Instagram post [NSFW language] that they would be donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Blake also posted a similar message, and both she and Ryan urged their followers to donate to the organizations, too, if they were able. They also both joked in their posts: Ryan posted Hugh Jackman’s [fake] phone number, and Blake asked, “Now can someone please tell Ryan that ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him,” followed by the smiling emoji with closed eyes.

I’m always so grateful when people who are able to make these kinds of substantial donations in times of crisis, do that. They offer much-needed help, and also likely inspire others to give, too. Focusing on these stories, and on those of others who are somehow reaching out and helping, makes this surreal time a bit easier to navigate.