Cardi B would like to be paid for DJ’s remixes of her ‘coronavirus’ rant

About a week ago, Cardi B posted a video on Instagram where she admitted “a bitch is scared” about the coronavirus, saying “this sh-t is real.” The video went viral because, well, Cardi is really funny and she was saying that all the weaves come from China. The way she half-chanted “coronavirus” in a sing-songy way also got the interest of several producers, who mixed the video into a pretty decent corona-themed bop:

The first remix went viral (heh) so hard that it actually started charting on iTunes and such. Because, again, people are bored AND creative and why not? Well, anyway, Cardi B wants to get paid. I think she was joking? She posted the iTunes chart on IG with this message: “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins.” Page Six points out that the iMarkkeyz version “is now charting in over 30 countries, thanks no doubt to its popularity on TikTok.”

Also, Cardi & Offset are getting high AF during their isolation.