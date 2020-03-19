Cardi B would like to be paid for DJ’s remixes of her ‘coronavirus’ rant

About a week ago, Cardi B posted a video on Instagram where she admitted “a bitch is scared” about the coronavirus, saying “this sh-t is real.” The video went viral because, well, Cardi is really funny and she was saying that all the weaves come from China. The way she half-chanted “coronavirus” in a sing-songy way also got the interest of several producers, who mixed the video into a pretty decent corona-themed bop:
The first remix went viral (heh) so hard that it actually started charting on iTunes and such. Because, again, people are bored AND creative and why not? Well, anyway, Cardi B wants to get paid. I think she was joking? She posted the iTunes chart on IG with this message: “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins.” Page Six points out that the iMarkkeyz version “is now charting in over 30 countries, thanks no doubt to its popularity on TikTok.”
Also, Cardi & Offset are getting high AF during their isolation.
Actually I agree she should be paid. It’s a commercial use of her authorship. And then she can donate that money, which I believe she would.
She said that she wants the money from this to go to food banks and she herself is gonna make a donation.
Joking and not joking. Music is a business. Sometimes the business pops out from behind the magic curtain. To us muggles, this side is unseemly, especially because she is commenting on the virus, but she is in a business where her voice and words are her money. I think she said it in a jokey way, but I don’t think that she is joking. And rappers comment on current events all the time.
She wasnt joking. And she’s absolutely right. She should be paid. It is her words, her voice and her content from her IG that they used. Pay the woman.
I personally loved the jazzed out remix of her talking about her exclusive swisher sweets uggs. She is so funny, I love her
I absolutely do not get her appeal, but agree she should get paid. I’m sure her label will make sure she gets her money for having her likeness sampled. She can use that money to pay for her attorney’s fees as she is still facing felony charges for her strip club brawl. I know she is well liked here, but she is no role model and I don’t find her behavior cute at all.
Well a lot of the hair for weaves actually comes from India. But that isn’t the point. I don’t understand how anyone could have long nails during a time like this. How do you wash your hands properly with nails like that? Also, is her nail salon still open? Who is doing her nails for her? Is it really that important? Also, it’s great she wants to donate to food banks.
I keep my nails clipped. Easier when I am washing my hands. I too wonder when I see people with nails.