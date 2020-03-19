Hoda, Savannah and Al were all in different locations on the Today show


On Tuesday, Al Roker delivered the forecast from his kitchen. Over the weekend, a staffer on the third hour of Today tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday night, Al, who prefers the term “physical distancing” to “social distancing,” posted on Instagram that he and his family were OK, but that he was self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, Al, Hoda, and Savannah were all in different places! Al was at home again, this time, he appeared to be sitting in his dining room. Hoda was in the studio, and Savannah was in her basement. You can see a clip from that above.

Savannah said that she had a sore throat and the sniffles, and normally wouldn’t think anything of them, but because the coronavirus is new, doctors are still learning about it and its symptoms, so she thought that it would be wise to stay home. She also reminded everyone that the CDC is telling people to stay home if they are sick. Al also wanted to make clear that no one from NBC was in his or Savannah’s houses helping them: Savannah’s husband was acting as her “tech manager,” and Al was using his iPhone on a tripod.

On Tuesday night, Savannah tweeted about her sore throat and her decision to stay home:

On Wednesday morning, she tweeted behind-the-scenes photos from her basement, where her husband, Mike Feld, was acting as both her producer and her technician:

Among the interviews that Savannah conducted Wednesday morning was one with New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, who is increasingly worried about the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city. He said that more than 100 people were diagnosed on Tuesday, bringing the city’s confirmed total to nearly 1,000. By Wednesday night, that number was closer to 1,800.

I hope that Savannah is ok, and that she, Hoda, and Al are back in the studio together soon!

    This sounds very reasonable to me and I’m glad they’re being good examples. I’m struggling with some choices to make about my kids activities next week. They’re enrolled in a spring break camp that is at an organic farm with fewer than 20 children total, broken into small groups and taking sanitizing and hand washing precautions. Should I let them go ahead and have this amazing experience?
    As a side note, thanks to everyone who was sending me supportive and kind comments last week when I was freaking out about giving birth. I finangled my way into an induction on Monday night, and my little guy was born happy and healthy Tuesday morning. I’m glad he’s here and we’ll be home before the hospital in our town gets overwhelmed!

