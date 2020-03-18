Al Roker did the weather from his house, confirmed he was wearing pants



Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Kristofer Hivju have all tested positive for coronavirus. Another beloved celebrity who was exposed to the virus and is taking precautions is Al Roker. A staff member who works on the third hour of Today tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and Al and Craig Melvin are staying home for the time being, according to Savannah Guthrie:

Roker and cohost Craig Melvin have been self-isolating as a precaution after a third-hour Today employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15. “Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them,” Guthrie told viewers on Monday. “[Both] are fine right now. They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

Viewers can still see Al, though, as he delivered the Tuesday weather report from his kitchen. He also confirmed an important piece of information: he was wearing pants while working:

I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in,” the weather anchor, 65, told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb after the cameras cut to him standing in his kitchen next to a computer monitor. “Want to make sure there are no NBC News crews here. This is my iPad [filming me] … and we’ve kind of jerry-rigged this system, and I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need.” Roker then sat down next to the screen and forecasted the weather for the week with a pair of AirPods in his ears. When Guthrie, 48, asked the weatherman what he was wearing below his blue button-down shirt, he stood up and hilariously confirmed, “Yes, I’m wearing pants, for God’s sake! But they’re stretchy pants.”

[From Us Weekly]

On Monday night, Al posted a reassuring, sweet video on Instagram:

He reassured viewers that he and his family are OK, and said that he would be working from home Tuesday. He also said that he was thinking of first responders, health care workers, and everyone who has been affected by coronavirus. Al prefers the term “physical distancing” to “social distancing,”: “I think, socially, we want to connect.’” Agreed. I am an introvert, but I’ve been picking up the phone more than usual lately, and it’s made me feel a bit more cheerful. (Like Al, I’ve enjoyed wearing “stretchy pants” while working.) I hope that he and his family members don’t end up testing positive for coronavirus. I also hope that we don’t have to engage in “physical distancing” for too long. Experts predict that if we practice distancing, the effects of the virus will let up in about two months.

