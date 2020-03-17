Donald Trump, newly somber, says the pandemic could last until ‘July, August’

It was just a few weeks ago that Donald Trump and his minions were doing press conferences and national interviews about how we had nothing to fear from coronavirus, that everything was fine and the administration had everything 100% in control. They even said that pandemic concerns were a Democratic Party hoax, and that Dems were hyping the threat to destroy Trump. Yeah. Now that people are dying and thousands of people are testing positive for the virus, everyone’s scared and the stock market crashes further every damn day. Finally, Trump is taking a more somber tone. He does not deserve a cookie for this. His presidency is over. He’s finally admitting the obvious too, which is this whole corona mess could last for months and months, “July or August.”

JUST IN: Pres. Trump says guidelines to combat coronavirus outbreak could last until July or August, if not longer. https://t.co/1TBAL8cn2G pic.twitter.com/XTSBDibhsJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020

If we’re stuck in this self-isolating, social distancing cycle for the next four or five months, the world is going to look SO different. My God. But… as scary as it is, I feel like, “at least this is a more realistic statement.” You know? We can all start mentally preparing for it. Anyway, here’s more about Trump’s new serious tone:

Last Thursday, as the stock market was on the way to losing nearly 2,400 points—its biggest single-day plunge since the 1987 Black Monday crash—Donald Trump was worrying about the fate of the football season. NFL players aren’t scheduled to report to training camp for months, but according to a source, Trump feared that the league might preemptively announce it was following the NBA and NHL and suspend or delay operations due to the coronavirus. So Trump called NFL owners to see if any action was on the horizon. “Trump begged them not to cancel the season,” a source briefed on the call said. Trump’s concern for the NFL’s well-being was a stark reversal given that he spent the first two years of his presidency attacking the league and its kneeling players. It reflected Trump’s magical thinking that he could manage the coronavirus pandemic by convincing people life would remain normal and sports would be played. (Last week, Trump also spoke with Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White and advised him not to cancel UFC events.) “Trump thinks this is a media problem,” a Republican close to the White House told me. With the markets in free fall despite emergency action by the Fed over the weekend, Trump is waking up to the reality that’s been clear to everyone: Coronavirus poses a once-in-a-hundred-years threat to the country. “In the last 48 hours he has understood the magnitude of what’s going on,” a former West Wing official told me. As Trump processes the stakes facing the country—and his presidency—he’s also lashing out at advisers, whom he blames for the White House’s inept and flat-footed response. Sources say a principal target of his anger is Jared Kushner. “I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discuss how pissed Trump is at Jared,” the former West Wing official said. Sources told me Trump is regretting that Kushner swooped into the coronavirus response last week. Kushner, according to sources, encouraged Trump to treat the emergency as a P.R. problem when Fauci and others were calling for aggressive action. “This was Jared saying the world needs me to solve another problem,” a former White House official said. One source briefed on the internal conversations told me that Kushner advised Trump not to call a national emergency during his Oval Office address on March 11 because “it would tank the markets.” The markets cratered anyway, and Trump announced the national emergency on Friday. “They had to clean that up on Friday,” another former West Wing official said. Trump was also said to be angry that Kushner oversold Google’s coronavirus testing website when in fact the tech giant had a fledgling effort. Trump got slammed in the press for promoting the phantom Google product. “Jared told Trump that Google was doing an entire website that would be up in 72 hours and had 1,100 people working on it 24/7. That’s just a lie,” the source briefed on the internal conversations told me. Now that Trump is engaged and the crisis is accelerating—the Dow dropped nearly 3,000 points on Monday—Republicans fear he is operating without a playbook at a time when one is desperately needed. On Sunday night, with no unified message coming from the government, rumors swirled online that Trump would imminently announce a national lockdown (the White House tweeted that the rumor was false). But several former White House officials told me they believed the rumor to be true. “This is not what he likes to do,” a former West Wing official said. “There’s no boogeyman he can attack.” On Monday, Trump reportedly told governors they’re on their own. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment—try getting it yourselves,” Trump said on a conference call, according to the New York Times.

Yeah, I have to stop there because these reports are going to give me a panic attack. The Kushner stuff is particularly galling – how different would everything look if Jared Kushner wasn’t even there. The White House also released new guidelines for social distancing, saying that people should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, and that people should avoid shopping trips, restaurants and bars. Suddenly, the White House is all for social distancing. Mess.