“RuPaul allows fracking on his Wyoming ranch, what in the world” links
  • March 17, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

RuPaul's Drag Race Live World Premiere

RuPaul has a Wyoming ranch and he allows fracking on that ranch!! [Dlisted]
This dog is recreating iconic Madonna images. What a good dog! [OMG Blog]
Some book recommendations from Lainey. [LaineyGossip]
Jared Leto was in the desert without a phone for 12 days. [JustJared]
Imagine being on Before 90 Days and trying to brand your own clothing line. [Starcasm]
Meghan McCain tried to ‘both sides’ the coronavirus. [Pajiba]
What was your favorite awards-season look from Nicole Kidman? [RCFA]
Should I watch The Hunt? I’m considering it. [Jezebel]
Zoo penguins went on a field trip within the shut-down zoo. [Towleroad]

RuPaul's Drag Race Live World Premiere

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““RuPaul allows fracking on his Wyoming ranch, what in the world” links”

  1. Eliza_ says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Ru always seemed to be about the dollar. I’m oddly not surprised.

    Reply
  2. lucy2 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    That dog Madonna post is the best thing I’ve seen in a long time.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment