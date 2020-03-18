‘Cats’ wins worst picture at the Razzies, John Travolta won worst actor



When I wrote about the Razzies last month, the organizers still hadn’t figured out when the show would be scheduled because the Oscars ceremony was so early this year. The coronavirus pandemic took that decision entirely out of their hands:

The Razzies were originally expected to be handed out last Saturday night at Hollywood’s Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards took to the web instead, announcing the winners via a YouTube video in a mini-ceremony dubbed “The Lock-Down Edition.” In the announcement, Razzie organizers noted that a “very big show” was planned, including “an opening numbers, parodies, sketches, roving Razzie reporters, Miss Goldenberries, a stage hand, presenters including Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, and winners willing to own their bad.”

In results that I’m sure surprised no one, including, I’m sure, some of the cast, Cats took home the most trophies:

The CGI-filled musical adaptation of the hit Broadway sensation took home six awards, the most of any film, including Worst Picture and Worst Director for Tom Hooper. Other awards included Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screen Combo (Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs) and Worst Screenplay. Hooper’s win places him in the exclusive group of people who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie. He previously took home Best Director at the Academy Awards in 2011 for The King’s Speech.

[From People]

John Travolta took home Worst Actor for two movies: The Fanatic and Trading Paint, and Hilary Duff was named Worst Actress for her portrayal of Sharon Tate in The Haunting of Sharon Tate. In more positive news, Eddie Murphy was given the Razzie Redeemer for Dolemite Is My Name. He’d won three Razzies (Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Supporting Actress) for Norbit back in 2008.

Dame Judi Dench, who was nominated for a Worst Supporting Actress Razzie for her work n Cats, admitted late last week that she hadn’t seen the movie, only a picture of herself. When told of her nomination, she laughed, and sad, “‘Oh well, that will be good. “As far as I know, that’s a first.’” Her attitude about the whole thing is great. I’m sure most viewers wish that they, too, had only seen a photo of her rather than the entire movie. Speaking of movies and the coronavirus, given how many people are at home, whether because of mandated shelter-in-place orders, school and business closings, or because of “social distancing” otherwise, Universal is doing something that’s pretty great. The company announced that on Friday, it will release via on-demand services several movies that are currently in theaters. Trolls World Tour will be released in theaters and available to stream on the same day, Friday, April 10.