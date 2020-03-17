The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will be stuck in Canada for the pandemic

Being an American, we tend to just get wrapped up in whatever is happening here in our little Idiocracy dystopia. I caught a glimpse online yesterday of how the French are handling the coronavirus pandemic, and apparently President Macron is sick of French people’s sh-t and he’s declaring “war” on the ‘rona, complete with a travel ban and 100,000 cops and soldiers on the streets to enforce quarantines and bans. Here in North America, countries are just too big (in size) to do that kind of thing. But Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is trying to enforce stricter regulations, from a (somewhat lighter) ban on international travel (going out and in) and local quarantines and isolation orders. And so of course, people are making it all about the Sussexes!

Prince Harry could now be trapped in North America unable to return to Britain after it is understood he arrived back in Canada just as the borders were set to close due to coronavirus. The Duke of Sussex is believed to have arrived in Vancouver in the nick of time as he could have been forced to postpone his abdication for ‘months’. Having announced they were stepping down as senior royals after Christmas, Harry and wife Meghan Markle apparently returned to Vancouver Island after completing their final duties last week. But now Harry may be left unable to go back to the UK for the foreseeable future, the Times reports. This is because Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that all non-citizens and non-residents would be unable to come into the country as he tries to slow the spread of Covid-19.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Basically, they’re saying that if Harry had waited until this week to fly back to Canada, he would have huge issues with trying to fly in and he would have been stuck in the UK. But we know he did fly back to Canada last week. Harry, Meghan and Archie are likely going to be in isolation (relative isolation and strict isolation) on Vancouver Island for the foreseeable future. Which… is what they wanted anyway. People are just trying to make it sound like Harry and Meghan could have been “separated by coronavirus” but in actuality, they’re together and just fine. People are also trying to make it sound like even if Harry wanted to abandon his wife and child – lmao – he wouldn’t be able to because of the pandemic and travel restrictions.