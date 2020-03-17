The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will be stuck in Canada for the pandemic

Being an American, we tend to just get wrapped up in whatever is happening here in our little Idiocracy dystopia. I caught a glimpse online yesterday of how the French are handling the coronavirus pandemic, and apparently President Macron is sick of French people’s sh-t and he’s declaring “war” on the ‘rona, complete with a travel ban and 100,000 cops and soldiers on the streets to enforce quarantines and bans. Here in North America, countries are just too big (in size) to do that kind of thing. But Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is trying to enforce stricter regulations, from a (somewhat lighter) ban on international travel (going out and in) and local quarantines and isolation orders. And so of course, people are making it all about the Sussexes!
Prince Harry could now be trapped in North America unable to return to Britain after it is understood he arrived back in Canada just as the borders were set to close due to coronavirus. The Duke of Sussex is believed to have arrived in Vancouver in the nick of time as he could have been forced to postpone his abdication for ‘months’.
Having announced they were stepping down as senior royals after Christmas, Harry and wife Meghan Markle apparently returned to Vancouver Island after completing their final duties last week. But now Harry may be left unable to go back to the UK for the foreseeable future, the Times reports.
This is because Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that all non-citizens and non-residents would be unable to come into the country as he tries to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Basically, they’re saying that if Harry had waited until this week to fly back to Canada, he would have huge issues with trying to fly in and he would have been stuck in the UK. But we know he did fly back to Canada last week. Harry, Meghan and Archie are likely going to be in isolation (relative isolation and strict isolation) on Vancouver Island for the foreseeable future. Which… is what they wanted anyway. People are just trying to make it sound like Harry and Meghan could have been “separated by coronavirus” but in actuality, they’re together and just fine. People are also trying to make it sound like even if Harry wanted to abandon his wife and child – lmao – he wouldn’t be able to because of the pandemic and travel restrictions.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
Vancouver Island, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island should all shut down the ferries/airports/bridge, go in a lockdown for 14 days and they may have things under control quickly.
They can live in a bubble and save their economy (bars/restaurants, etc.) while the rest of the country fights off the virus. It’s much easier to do for an island that it is for Montreal or Toronto.
Newfoundland already had a presumptive case, though. I think it’s too late for them to completely cut off unless the person who has it really heeded the warnings.
Vancouver Island will never shut down the ferries. That’s how all of our food is transported here. It was announced yesterday that there are already 7 cases of Covid19 on the Island. The Public Libraries and Recreation centres are shutting down. Many stores have announced closure. The ferries must run as they are the extension of the highway. Some people with complex medical situations have to go to Vancouver for treatment.
I hope everyone stays home and stays safe during these strange times.
And how would people in Newfoundland get food and medical supplies? Life is already difficult on the rock during winter, there are food scarcity issues after huge storms, if they also shut down everything that brings resources from the land when the weather permits transport, they’d be screwed just in a different way… And as Erinn said, the virus is already there. Trying to stop it from coming into communities is too late now. All that matters is slowing down the number of infected people
Would be a v smart move!
I think you mean they’re ‘stuck at home’ given that this is their chosen base.
I was so impressed that Nova Scotia held out as long as it did. But I work in a huge open office so I’m currently just counting down until I inevitably get infected. I’ve only gone out on a grocery and medication run in the last week or so, and I’ve been trying to go first thing in the morning before the crowds show up because I have chronic conditions. I have a couple of friends living in BC (one is an RN, the other has a residency – I believe she’s wrapped up the school portion) but one of them has an autoimmune disease so I’m worried for them working in the health industry in BC. I’m sure they’re doing everything they can to keep themselves safe, though.
My husband had a coworker tell him yesterday morning that he had had friends over Friday night before their quarantine was up. I was LIVID. They were like “well, it’s been about 12 days…” as if that’s perfectly acceptable. I’m just SO sick of people being absolutely selfish during the outbreak. The reason we need so many lockdowns is because people are f-cking selfish idiots who can’t follow guidelines. And it’s terrifying, knowing that I’m more at risk than others. I’m definitely not at the top of the charts when it comes to risk, but the risk is certainly increased. And my husband is a plumber, and I don’t THINK the office is bothering to screen the calls they get based on travel. My own office is in the process of rolling out a work from home situation, and I suspect I’ll be working at home as early as this week.
Our cases here in QC are going up every day (yesterday it was 50ish, up from 39 on Sunday) but I am still pleased with how our gov’t has been reacting – practically everything that isn’t essential has been shut down: bars, gyms, movie theaters, and so on. I don’t know if it’ll make a huge difference but it can’t hurt, especially when there are idiots out there who insist that ‘it’s no big deal’ and still want to go drink at a bar after work.
I’m personally not worried for myself – I already work from home and I live alone – but rather for my parents since they’re both in their 70′s and have underlying health issues. So if I have to stay home for a few weeks and just pop over to the grocery store as needed, that’s what I’ll do. Heck, it’s the least I can do.
I am glad they are together in Canada and are self isolating. The rest of the senior royals need to self isolate to set the example.
They are better off in Canada than the UK because the population density is lower and Canada has treated this much more seriously from the outset. The UK has had several deaths already and they only just started restrictions yesterday and they still aren’t as strict as they should be.
All the idiots who tried to make a story of Archie not coming to the UK last week look even dumber now too.
I’m also side-eyeing all the people who defended William’s stupid comments about this.
I bet the video of that comment is going to become in the UK what Rudy Gobert of the NBA touching all the microphones has become here in the US. Will was getting dragged on twitter over the weekend for that comment when some blue check person on twitter posted that clip with the caption “Prince Harry > Prince William.”
Of course they’re going to hunker down in Canada. Based on what we know of their lives over the past 6 months, they probably wont need to make that many adjustments, more skype meetings maybe, less sandwich shopping lol, but as is true for most crises, the people with means will be okay. Its not ideal for anyone, but some are def better off than others.
I do love how the press can make basically anything about H&M though.
From what I’ve been reading from UK residents on twitter, Harry, Meghan and Archie are better off being in Canada than the UK during this whole pandemic anyway. The Canadian Gov’t seems to be acting proactively to slow the spread of it in their country and get testing done, while the UK looks to be behind even us here in the USA about testing and prevention, and *that* is saying something. (Something NOT VERY GOOD). Harry, frankly, looks to have made it out of the UK just in time.
So yeah no, they aren’t stuck in Canada. They are at home. Together. Which yes, is exactly what they wanted. And are in a country that at least is working very proactively regarding all of this.
I know Harry is breathing a huge sigh of relief right now. I also don’t think he was going to the UK much anyway (except maybe for Invictus, which will probably be postponed).
Canada is allowing citizens, permanent residents and their close family members to enter. Presumably Meghan is still a permanent resident and her husband would be considered a close family member.
Harry and Meghan aren’t stuck, they’re home! But due to the travel restrictions keeping UK visitors out of Canada during the crisis, the Royal reports are stuck and can’t get to Vancouver Island to stalk and harass Harry and his family! Look at Karma at work!!!😌😂😂😂