Kristofer Hivju – aka Tormund – has tested positive for coronavirus in Norway

Kristofer Hivju, aka Tormund Giantsbane, has tested positive for coronavirus. Noooo. Why is the coronavirus latching itself to Tormund, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks and, like, not any of the conservative douchebags who caused a pandemic through misinformation? It’s bonkers. Anyway, Kristofer is a Norweigen actor and while he now works frequently in American and British productions, he was in Norway when he tested positive and so he and his family are quarantining.
Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on “Game of Thrones,” is the latest actor to test positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway.
“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju said. “My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”
News of Hivju’s diagnosis comes just over three weeks after he was cast in season 2 of “The Witcher,” playing the role of Nivellen.
It sounds like he’s doing all of the right things and Norway has socialized medicine so he probably had easy access to testing and treatment. Miss Corona really is attacking the best men. It seems like the virus has – thus far – been more deadly for men than women too. Anyway… stay safe, all of you giant Norwegian men.
