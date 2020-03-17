Orlando Bloom was celibate for six months before he started dating Katy Perry

Embed from Getty Images

For some reason, these photos have always stuck in my mind. These pics are from an Golden Globes after-party in 2016. This was not the first time Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry met – they had met socially years before – but it was the start of their relationship. At the time, I thought Orlando just looked SO into Katy and she looked like she was flirting with him a little bit and he was taking it too seriously. There was an air of neediness from him, I guess? That’s what struck me and that’s probably why I’ve always remembered these photos. As it turns out, at the moment these photos were taken, Orlando had been on a six-month celibacy kick. Yeah, that does a lot to explain these photos!

Orlando Bloom is opening up about what his sex life was like before meeting fiancée Katy Perry. In an interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times, the Carnival Row star, 43, revealed he was on a six-month celibacy streak, which ended when he met Perry in 2016. Bloom took the recommendation from his friend, surfer Laird Hamilton after the actor admitted he “wasn’t happy” in early 2016. “If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,” Bloom recalled of his friend’s suggestion. To his surprise, Bloom stayed abstinent for six months. “I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” Bloom said. Asked if he looked to p0rnography as a substitute for sex, the father of one asserted he did “completely nothing” at the time. “It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there,” Bloom said. In fact, the star said he finds that “p0rn is super-disruptive to your sex life, to your libido. They’ve done the studies, they can’t find any kids who don’t watch it. When you watch multiple people at multiple times in one evening, how is your actual real-life partner going to match up? It’s just so destructive.” After meeting Perry at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Bloom said they “hung out and connected” and his time with celibacy came to an end. The pair dated on-and-off from 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

[From People]

I feel like the timeline might be getting fudged a bit. After these photos – early January 2016 – Katy and Orlando started dating. At first it was somewhat casual, then they got serious within a few months. He seemed like he was all-in immediately. She had recently gotten out of her tortured relationship with John Mayer, and I always felt like she wasn’t actually looking for something serious at the time. Anyway, my guess is that Orlando did stay celibate for a while, but it was in the last half of 2015, because that’s the timeline that makes sense.

As for the idea that celibacy can “reset” a person and help them figure some sh-t out… I agree? You don’t have to be all Justin Bieber about it and make it into a pseudo religious statement. You can just take yourself out for a few months and see how you feel without all of those confusing sex feelings complicating sh-t.

