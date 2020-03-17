Disneyland is donating their extra food to a local food bank



Late last week, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson announced that the park would be closing on Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. (The park has rarely closed unexpectedly in 65 years.) Walt Disney World closed Sunday night. Hotels in both locations are closing later to allow guests to make arrangements to leave. (Per CNN, Disneyland hotels closed Monday.)

If you’ve ever been to any of the Disney parks, you know that you will spend a ton of your money on meals. I feel slightly better about that knowing that Disneyland Resort has donated its unexpected excess of food to a local food bank:

Disneyland might be closing for the rest of the month because of coronavirus, but there may be a silver lining. On Friday, the park and resort announced it would be donating the excess food from the park to Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County. “While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County,” Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

[From CNN]

Second Harvest had posted on Facebook requesting more donations: “We anticipate an ever-increasing need for food among low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes, and individuals as businesses and schools close.”

CNN noted that last year, Disneyland donated more than 20,000 meals to the food bank. Similarly, every year, Walt Disney World donates more than 700,000 pounds of prepared food through the Disney Harvest program to feed homeless individuals in Central Florida.

I’m glad that the food isn’t going to get wasted. Perfectly good food that ends up getting tossed (I know it’s for safety reasons) drives me bananas, because I always think about the people who would happily eat it “right now” and who could use a good meal. A friend mentioned that her local food bank is committed to continuing to operate during the outbreak so is instituting a drive-through model and is working with people who are sick to figure out how to get food delivered to them. That’s so great, and is a better-organized operation than what the current administration is doing.

During the temporary closure of @Disneyland, the resort will donate excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Details here: https://t.co/FFAiRMQ5qB pic.twitter.com/Phl9jpU2Qi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 13, 2020

Working fast and furious at ⁦@SecondHarvestFB⁩ where there is a silver lining. ⁦@Disneyland⁩ donates food that can’t be used due to park closures. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/VcR0GvBy5p — Vikki Vargas (@VikkiNBCLA) March 14, 2020

Second Harvest food bank adapting to coronavirus restrictions to feed clients https://t.co/i2VjBAwCqk — O.C. Register (@ocregister) March 13, 2020

At @SecondHarvestFB in Irvine they are preparing boxes of shelf stable food for the coronavirus vulnerable population, such as as seniors and at risk children. These boxes will be delivered to OC pantry sites throughout the county starting today @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/9FzdEUawOC — Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) March 13, 2020