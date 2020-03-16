“Naomi Campbell was preparing for the coronavirus for years” links

Naomi Campbell made a YouTube video about her hazmat-wearing flight. [Dlisted]
I love this video of Italians singing Katy Perry’s “Roar.” [The Blemish]
Reese Witherspoon insists that she’s BFFs with Beyonce. [Just Jared]
Lainey on the royal privilege of Balmoral summer plans. [LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett, a style retrospective. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is the kind of public shaming I can get behind. [Pajiba]
California is closing the state’s bars. New York too. [Jezebel]
Can we learn from the AIDS crisis during the coronavirus crisis? [Towleroad]
Sebastian Stan washes his hands a lot. [Seriously OMG]
The costumes of Westworld are still amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
