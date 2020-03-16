The Guardian: Petty Duchess Kate isn’t showing ‘the most civilized example’

I’m writing this because several people sent it to me and several people have been trying to threadjack other royal stories with this. I don’t make it a rule to cover observational columns about the royals unless they carry actual news or gossip. This did neither. Catherine Bennett at the Guardian wrote an op-ed called “With Meghan and Harry, Kate reveals she is up to carrying out that vital royal duty… bearing a grudge against relatives.” You can read the full piece here. The piece hits many sweet spots, saying that we were led to believe that the younger royals “are more empathetic than their sourer, or weirder elders” and that while William and Kate’s “performed relatability” (aka cosplaying normalcy) came across as “Marie-Antoinetteishness,” a lot of people bought the idea that the Cambridges had more emotional intelligence than their predecessors. But that idea blew up a week ago when Kate couldn’t even fake congeniality towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:
Courtesy of their hilarious double act in Westminster Abbey, it seems much more likely that William and Catherine are already, as inheritance edges closer, about as emotionally literate as Prince Philip, as careless of their status as Prince Andrew, and as supremely forgiving to outcasts as the late Queen Mother. With a few differences. The old Queen could at least cite, as the justification for a lifelong grudge, her conviction that Wallis Simpson had devastated her own family life and ruined her husband’s health. All Meghan Markle appears to have done to deserve a comparable level of visible ostracism from Kate and William is to conclude – admittedly rather late, and with scant notice – that a lifetime dedicated to trailing mutely in their wake would be unbearable. As a result, one hears the left-behind royals may now have to open more things and meet more subjects than usual.
You can see why this might seem, as well as a nuisance, a rather pointed commentary on the ghastly, state-maintained life that Kate Middleton wanted for herself. But even so. It’s not as if Meghan taught Kate’s kids to Nazi salute. And even minus their pretensions to leadership in talking/reaching out, blanking rarely-seen family members in a church, in public, isn’t the most civilised example from the Cambridges, future leaders of the family that, according to its own website, symbolically unifies the nation. Some viciously divorced civilians do better than this every week. Moreover, beaming impartially at friends and enemies is not even, unlike the Cambridges, a vital part of their day job.
Kate, in particular, has previously demonstrated huge professionalism in this respect, bestowing the same, dazzling smile on Narenda Modi, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping as she does, crouching down in the curious way that royals consider essential in all child-encounters, on an innocent tot. Whatever crime Meghan and Harry have committed to be denied the same favour, it presumably strikes the Cambridges as worse than – to pick at random, from the above guests’ specialities – sexual predation, brutal dictatorship and tolerating extreme violence against women and girls.
In the Abbey scene, surely the finest among the multiple glories of Harry and Meghan’s season one finale, we see a seated Meghan, smiling and waving like a pro at the approaching, then suddenly unsmiling Cambridges, who turn their backs, converse with everyone but them, then fall – William going, unsuccessfully, for dignified composure, Kate pursing into an unforgiving little face that would have discomfited the chattiest of tyrants – to ignoring them for the rest of the ceremony. Meghan, meanwhile, radiates artless goodwill.
Her showy, green, caped outfit has already been acclaimed – along with its companion blue, and red pieces – as a superlatively choreographed, Diana-beating exercise in revenge dressing, but nothing confirmed the triumph that was the Sussexes’ peerlessly executed exit better than the antics of his family. An intended official humiliation – with the Sussexes ostentatiously excluded from a royal parade – concluded as a disastrous face-off: Eloi 1; Morlocks nil. By this time all but Meghan’s most dementedly racist persecutors must have spotted that, although well advised to swerve the oppressive littleness of much royal life, she is at the same time, given her ability to turn a secondary school visit into a touching national moment, its finest practitioner. All the family had to do was, for an hour or so, endure.
Yes. It is funny. Yes, it is an example of William and Kate’s continued pettiness. The surprising thing about it wasn’t the big reveal that Will and Kate are small, petty people, it’s that they can’t even pretend to be anything else. We knew that about them long ago, but we knew it because William leaked against his family members and because Kate employed people to embiggen her every pained, forced smile. But there it was, out in the open, on Commonwealth Day. The hostility, the meanness, the small cruelty.
“about as emotionally literate as Prince Philip, as careless of their status as Prince Andrew, and as supremely forgiving to outcasts as the late Queen Mother.” Amazing
Isn’t it? This sentence alone is everything.
“Eloi 1; Morlocks nil”
Bwa-hahahhahha. I love this reference.
Wow! The world reads and takes the Guardian seriously. Bill and Kate are called out big time. As they should be. Damage to the monarchy like this is not a small thing.
I am glad this is coming back to bite them.
Indeed I was coming to say that the Guardian is NOT a tabloid and her being called out by them is a big deal – the Fail story is probably the damage control to this.
Yeah, it’s basically the Guardian, a world respected publication, calling Kate out as a Total Bitch. They are not known for being pro royal but this is pretty irregular nonetheless.
When did she ever? She carries on somewhat in the face of rumors of her husband’s affair, but we’ve seen plenty of examples of “unprofessional,” which if they had been Meghan there would’ve been calls for her head. Snark: and her face appears to be melting. She is far too young to be aging like melting wax. She is trapped in a loveless marriage but she won’t go anywhere now with Queen Consort so close, will she? She wanted it? She got it, complete with Will’s wandering peen.
To me Kate is an example of the saying ‘be careful what you wish for as you just might get it’. She got what she wanted but is she prepared to pay the price in full to get it – am not so sure. At some point the tabloids she and William are so desperate to keep feeding will turn on them, on her and her family is particular. They won’t attack William directly while he is still heir but her and her family are fair game regardless of their connections.
married in Windsor is always the target like Diana, Fergie, Meghan even autumn Philip got little abuse from daily mail because she left her hubby. married ins in Windsor are disposable that’s why Carole and kate are in panic mode. that’s why so many kate kissing articles of how the only kate can save the monarchy etc. The time and time proves that giving birth to the heir and spare doesn’t guarantee you the position. Diana gave birth to an heir and spare and she was kicked out of brf and left in cold.
Yes to you both. Right on. I cannot believe that Harry and Meghan have essentially left, are on the other side of the planet, and still being bashed and badgered.
The fact that outlets are still writing about this shows how much the Cambridges screwed up. And they know it too, otherwise there wouldn’t have been desperate articles trying to excuse Kate’s nasty behavior. We also wouldn’t have that weird PR article about Kate and the kids going shopping this weekend… and they happened to be spotted by the owner of a toy company. The same company who made a toy Charlotte received (and was pictured receiving) at the Christmas walk. The photo is on the company’s Instagram. Probably coincidence but it’s interesting how I haven’t seen any accusations of “merching” 🤔
Regardless, it’s nice to see people finally recognizing Kate for the mean girl she always was. She puts on big grins and a mild/bland demeanor for a reason. I think too many people see that and get fooled into thinking she’s helpless or a simple bystander in the nastier dealings coming out of KP.
” Whatever crime Meghan and Harry have committed to be denied the same favour, it presumably strikes the Cambridges as worse than – to pick at random, from the above guests’ specialities – sexual predation, brutal dictatorship and tolerating extreme violence against women and girls.”
WOW.
Yes! That whole third paragraph is *chef’s kiss*.
This article is the BOMB,💥💥💥💥 Booooom.💥💥💥 And thanks Kaiser for covering it, I know you said you don’t cover opinions articles but for me, I’d rather this than anything Fail related, so thank you.
Only fools see Kate as an innocent white bird.
Her insecurity and périnées are visible in every single premature wrinkle that are assaulting her face
My opinion is that her insecurity and pettiness stems from the fact that she knows she looks washed out and tired next to the always glowing Meghan.
Hey Nina, can you please tell me what perinees is? I’ve looked it up for 5 minutes now and all google will give me is the dogs or the mountains.
Wow, she’s a great writer.
I too found it strange that the Cambridges—who seem to constantly accuse others of emotionalism—couldn’t manage to stick a smile on their faces for a minute. Seems rather immature.
Guess it’s one of the survival skills us normals learn in the real world?
Kate: All that remains for me is to be the queen consort. I’ll keep my eyes on the prize as everything around me burns to the ground (courtesy my low value, petulant husband).
Meghan: (smiles) Good luck with all that. All you’ll ever achieve is sacrificing yourself.
Btw, this article on guardian is quite well written.😍
The look on Meghan’s face in that first photo is definitely, “Oh honey, you tried it. Bless your heart.”
I don’t think Kate has a mind of her own at all. She does what she thinks she is supposed to do/ what William wants her to go. It would not even occur to her to be warm and gracious to Meghan and Harry in the face of William’s obvious ire. Also, I wonder if she is deeply jealous of Harry’s obvious devoted love for Meghan. How much is she in touch with those feelings?
I have no insight into Kate’s mindset…but it’s hard to figure she wouldn’t notice the stark difference between H & M’s dynamics and her own marriage. If she feels like she’s always played by the rules and they’ve set fire to the rule book, guess resentment is understandable (and as all humans sometimes do she’s turning her resentment on the wrong party).
She does. No excuses. She is a a-hole just like her husband.
She controls her own face – we hope. So yeah, no sympathy.
ah. thank god. something delightful to read during these anxious days. And about effing time.
Does anyone have a link to the video of the ceremony? I’ve only seen a 30 second clip of the Cambridges sitting down.
check BBC 1 on youtube where full video is available.
Rather than have team mates whose work would reflect positively on them, they have now set up Harry and Meghan as a rival team. It’s such a massive mistake as it is obvious Harry and Meghan intend to continue to work on projects that will receive international attention.
Finally!
Deleting stupid comment. Aria nicely explained below I misread the point about Wallis Simpson.
no, she was talking about queen mother and his hubby where he smoked a lot because he can’t cope with being king.
OMG. Sorry. Of course. That was pre-Philip. Yes being King killed Liz’s father. Just waking up.
LMAO the backlash was huge for the Cambridges and the Royal Family. Karma is real
I’m sorry, that article had too many commas and was barely decipherable.
I actually stopped breathing while I read these quotations! Catherine Bennett just served up a gigantic flaming “sceptered isle” style burn to the petty Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Please do not mistake the comparatively understated (by American standards) tone of her column for a serving of relatively modest criticism. It is not. The English educated class are masters of the art of smiling and looking you directly in the eyes while absolutely excoriating you in the most polite and literate fashion conceivable. The Duke and Duchess have been called out.
Hardly literate, but that’s another discussion.
“By this time all but Meghan’s most dementedly racist persecutors must have spotted that” YUPPPPPPP
I saw this yesterday.
Let me just say that while I agree with Bennett’s sentiments, her writing skills are The. Worst.
Sentence after run-on sentence is strung together by a maze of commas and parenthetical asides that make me wonder just how exactly someone who is from the epicenter of the English Language managed to mangle this piece so badly.
Exhibit A (This is literally ONE sentence, btw):
“In the Abbey scene, surely the finest among the multiple glories of Harry and Meghan’s season one finale, we see a seated Meghan, smiling and waving like a pro at the approaching, then suddenly unsmiling Cambridges, who turn their backs, converse with everyone but them, then fall – William going, unsuccessfully, for dignified composure, Kate pursing into an unforgiving little face that would have discomfited the chattiest of tyrants – to ignoring them for the rest of the ceremony.”
WTAF.
That said, I’m glad someone in the British media finally held these two accountable. I said last week that they could have held it together for one miserable public appearance, but instead William and Kate acted like assholes for the world to see, giving us a glimpse of just how dumb and tone deaf these two really are. I hope H&M have good therapists in Canada.
That article is amazing. Kate definitely showed her true colors in that moment.